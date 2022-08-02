Read on www.zacks.com
Walmart Gets Smoked After Layoff Announcement: What's Next For The Retail Stock?
There have been some peculiar price movements in individual issues over the last few weeks, instigated by either earnings, forward guidance or corporate news. Perhaps the one with the most puzzling is Walmart Inc WMT, which is the PreMarket Prep Stock of the Day. Head For The Hills: After the...
Here's Why Income Investors Should Consider Buying This High-Yield Dividend Stock
Novartis is one of the most dominant pharma companies in the world.
These 4 Companies Could Be the Next Stock-Split Stocks After Amazon, Alphabet, and Shopify
Amazon and Alphabet split their shares 20-for-1, with Shopify enacting a 10-for-1 split. The following four high-flying stocks could be next to follow in their footsteps.
Stock Market Today: Stocks End Lower Ahead of Tech Earnings, Fed Meeting
Stocks were choppy Monday as investors looked ahead to a busy week. In addition to Big Tech earnings slated for release over the next several sessions, the Federal Reserve's latest policy decision is due out Wednesday afternoon. "The Fed is still in a very good position to deliver another 75...
Zacks.com
5 Stocks to Buy Ahead of Earnings Results Next Week
TTWO - Free Report) , Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (. CELH - Free Report) , Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (. As of Aug 4, before the opening bell, 410 companies within the S&P 500 Index reported their financial numbers. Total earnings of these companies are up 7.8% year over year on 14.8% higher revenues, with 77.3% beating EPS estimates and 68.8% beating revenue estimates.
2 Buffett Stocks to Buy More of in August
These Buffett-backed stocks could be great summer buys.
3 Nasdaq 100 Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist in August
The growth-centric Nasdaq 100 is home to three widely owned stocks that are cheaper than they've ever been.
Zacks.com
Papa John's (PZZA) Beats Q2 Earnings Estimates, Stock Down
PZZA - Free Report) reported mixed second-quarter fiscal 2022 results, with earnings beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate and revenues missing the same. The top line rose year over year, while the bottom line declined. Following the results, the company’s shares dropped nearly 3% during trading hours on Aug 4. Negative...
Zacks.com
Cabot (CBT) to Report Q3 Earnings: What's in the Cards?
CBT - Free Report) is set to release third-quarter fiscal 2022 results on Aug 8, after the closing bell. The company beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings in each of the trailing four quarters. In this timeframe, it delivered an earnings surprise of 16.2%, on average. It posted an earnings surprise of 20.7% in the last reported quarter. The company is likely to have benefited from strong demand and higher prices across its segments in the fiscal third quarter.
Zacks.com
InterDigital (IDCC) Q2 Earnings Beat on Solid Top-Line Growth
IDCC - Free Report) reported healthy second-quarter 2022 results, with both the bottom line and top line beating the respective Zacks Consensus Estimate. The company expects this growth momentum to continue in the forthcoming quarters with a multi-year, worldwide, non-inclusive, fee-bearing license agreement with Amazon. Net Income. Net income in...
Zacks.com
DXC Technology (DXC) Stock Plunges 6% on Q1 Earnings Miss
DXC - Free Report) shares plunged 5.8% in Wednesday’s extended trading session following the IT services provider’s report of lower-than-expected earnings results for the first quarter of fiscal 2023. The company reported first-quarter non-GAAP earnings of 75 cents per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of earnings of 82 cents.
Zacks.com
Nevro (NVRO) Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates, FY22 View Revised
NVRO - Free Report) reported loss per share of 71 cents for the second quarter of 2022, wider than the loss of 62 cents reported in the year-ago quarter. Loss per share was narrower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 81 cents. Revenues in Detail. Nevro registered...
Zacks.com
DoorDash (DASH) to Report Q2 Earnings: What's in the Cards?
DASH - Free Report) is slated to release second-quarter fiscal 2022 results on Aug 4. For the quarter under review, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for the bottom line is pegged at a loss of 39 cents per share, unchanged over the past 30 days. The figure indicates a decline of 30% from the figure reported in the year-ago quarter.
Zacks.com
Vertex (VRTX) Beats on Q2 Earnings, Ups 2022 Sales Guidance
VRTX - Free Report) reported second-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings per share of $3.60, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.48. The company recorded earnings of 17 cents in the year-ago quarter. Strong cystic fibrosis (“CF”) product revenues and lower acquired in-process research and development expenses ("Acquired IPR&D") boosted earnings.
Zacks.com
Sprouts Farmers (SFM) Q2 Earnings Beat, Comps Up 2% Y/Y
SFM - Free Report) maintained its positive earnings surprise streak in second-quarter 2022. The renowned grocery retailer delivered quarterly earnings of 57 cents a share that surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 52 cents — marking the 12th straight beat. Impressively, the bottom line increased from 52 cents reported in the year-ago period.
Zacks.com
Cogent (CCOI) Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Lag
CCOI - Free Report) reported mixed second-quarter 2022 results, wherein the bottom line beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate, but the top line missed the same. Cogent continues to operate in an efficient network, serving a growing number of markets, carrier-neutral data and multi-tenant office buildings. The company believes that despite the COVID-19 setback, its existing customer base remains strong.
Zacks.com
Will Evans Bancorp (EVBN) Gain on Rising Earnings Estimates?
EVBN - Free Report) could be a solid addition to your portfolio given a notable revision in the company's earnings estimates. While the stock has been gaining lately, the trend might continue since its earnings outlook is still improving. The rising trend in estimate revisions, which is a result of...
CNBC
Stocks making the biggest moves midday: Coinbase, AMTD Digital, Restaurant Brands, Alibaba and more
Check out the companies making the biggest moves in midday trading on Thursday:. Coinbase — Shares of the cryptocurrency exchange jumped about 15% after the company announced a partnership with BlackRock, the world's largest asset manager, that will allow its institutional clients to buy bitcoin. The ticker COIN also became one of the most mentioned names on Reddit's WallStreetBets forum, according to Quiver Quantitative. Earlier in the day, the stock soared as much as about 40%.
Zacks.com
Aptiv's (APTV) Q2 Earnings Miss Estimates, Decline Y/Y
APTV - Free Report) reported lower-than-expected second-quarter 2022 results. Adjusted earnings of 22 cents per share missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 64.5% and declined 63.3% on a year-over-year basis. The bottom line was hurt by the adverse impacts of pandemic lockdowns in China, continued global inflationary pressures and the worldwide semiconductor shortage.
Zacks.com
Prestige Consumer (PBH) Q1 Earnings Top Estimates, Revenues Up
PBH - Free Report) posted first-quarter fiscal 2023 results, wherein the top and bottom lines beat the respective Zacks Consensus Estimate and the former increased year over year. This marks the company’s fif5th straight quarter of earnings and revenue (combined) beat. Prestige Consumer continued to benefited from its vast brand portfolio and solid business strategy.
