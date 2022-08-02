AMC Entertainment (AMC) to Report Q2 Earnings: What's in Store?

Read on www.zacks.com
2 Buffett Stocks to Buy More of in August
These Buffett-backed stocks could be great summer buys.
These 4 Companies Could Be the Next Stock-Split Stocks After Amazon, Alphabet, and Shopify
Amazon and Alphabet split their shares 20-for-1, with Shopify enacting a 10-for-1 split. The following four high-flying stocks could be next to follow in their footsteps.
Bear Of The Day: Golden Entertainment (GDEN)
GDEN - Free Report) is a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) and is slated to report after the close on August 4. This article was written before the earnings print, but the core idea still rings true. This is a gaming name and after we just got confirmation that we are in a recession you have to think that investors will not be looking that hard as a discretionary name like this. Let’s look at why this stock is a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) in this Bear of the Day article.
Nu Skin Enterprises (NUS) Q2 Earnings Lag Estimates
NUS - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.77 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.79 per share. This compares to earnings of $1.15 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -2.53%. A...
Expedia (EXPE) to Report Q2 Earnings: What's in the Offing?
EXPE - Free Report) is scheduled to report second-quarter 2022 results on Aug 4. For the second quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $3.04 billion, suggesting growth of 44.1% from the year-ago reported figure. The consensus mark for earnings stands at $1.57 per share, which has...
3 Nasdaq 100 Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist in August
The growth-centric Nasdaq 100 is home to three widely owned stocks that are cheaper than they've ever been.
Cogent (CCOI) Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Lag
CCOI - Free Report) reported mixed second-quarter 2022 results, wherein the bottom line beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate, but the top line missed the same. Cogent continues to operate in an efficient network, serving a growing number of markets, carrier-neutral data and multi-tenant office buildings. The company believes that despite the COVID-19 setback, its existing customer base remains strong.
Regency Centers (REG) Q2 FFO & Revenues Beat, '22 View Up
REG - Free Report) second-quarter 2022 NAREIT funds from operations (FFO) per share were $1.00, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 95 cents. On a year-over-year basis, NAREIT (FFO) per share improved by 1 cent from the prior-year period. Regency’s results reflect better-than-anticipated top-line growth and solid leasing activity. It...
Papa John's (PZZA) Beats Q2 Earnings Estimates, Stock Down
PZZA - Free Report) reported mixed second-quarter fiscal 2022 results, with earnings beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate and revenues missing the same. The top line rose year over year, while the bottom line declined. Following the results, the company’s shares dropped nearly 3% during trading hours on Aug 4. Negative...
Wayfair (W) Reports Q2 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates
W - Free Report) came out with a quarterly loss of $1.94 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $1.89. This compares to earnings of $1.89 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of...
MasTec's (MTZ) Q2 Earnings Meet & Revenues Beat Estimates
MTZ - Free Report) shares gained by a meager 0.01% during after-hours trading on Aug 4, after it reported second-quarter 2022 results, wherein earnings met the Zacks Consensus Estimate, but revenues surpassed the same. Elaborating on the performance and looking ahead, Jose Mas, MasTec's CEO, said, "While inflationary cost pressures...
Cabot (CBT) to Report Q3 Earnings: What's in the Cards?
CBT - Free Report) is set to release third-quarter fiscal 2022 results on Aug 8, after the closing bell. The company beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings in each of the trailing four quarters. In this timeframe, it delivered an earnings surprise of 16.2%, on average. It posted an earnings surprise of 20.7% in the last reported quarter. The company is likely to have benefited from strong demand and higher prices across its segments in the fiscal third quarter.
Amryt Pharma PLC Sponsored ADR (AMYT) Reports Q2 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates
AMYT - Free Report) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.02 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.04. This compares to loss of $0.04 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of...
Natera (NTRA) Reports Q2 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates
NTRA - Free Report) came out with a quarterly loss of $1.50 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $1.47. This compares to loss of $1.32 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of...
NLight (LASR) Reports Q2 Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates
LASR - Free Report) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.07 per share in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate. This compares to earnings of $0.09 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. A quarter ago, it was expected that this laser maker would...
Zymeworks Inc. (ZYME) Reports Q2 Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates
ZYME - Free Report) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.97 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.93. This compares to loss of $1.31 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of...
Aerie (AERI) Q2 Loss Narrower Than Expected, Sales Beat
AERI - Free Report) reported adjusted loss per share of 32 cents in second-quarter 2022, narrower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 52 cents and the year-ago quarter’s loss of 67 cents. Revenues came in at $33.3 million, which increased from $27.2 million in the year-ago...
BigCommerce (BIGC) Reports Q2 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates
BIGC - Free Report) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.19 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.24. This compares to loss of $0.06 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of...
DoorDash (DASH) to Report Q2 Earnings: What's in the Cards?
DASH - Free Report) is slated to release second-quarter fiscal 2022 results on Aug 4. For the quarter under review, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for the bottom line is pegged at a loss of 39 cents per share, unchanged over the past 30 days. The figure indicates a decline of 30% from the figure reported in the year-ago quarter.
