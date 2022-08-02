Amazon strayed further from its climate pledge in 2021

Read on www.kuow.org
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Months after the price of Amazon Prime jumped $20 in the US, the cost is reportedly increasing by up to 43% in Europe
Facing inflation and rising costs, Amazon began telling customers it will increase the price of Prime in Europe. For some customers, that translates to an annual increase of up to 43%, Reuters reports. The change comes just months after Amazon raised the cost of Prime by $20 in the US.
An Amazon Warehouse Employee Died During the Retailer’s $12 Billion Prime Day Event
An Amazon warehouse employee died on the job during the e-commerce giant’s big two-day, $12 billion Prime Day event. An unnamed male worker passed away at Amazon’s EWR9 facility in Carteret, N.J. on July 12, Amazon confirmed. The Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) said in a statement emailed to FN that it was “aware of the tragic incident” and opened an inspection on July 14 and is currently investigating. OSHA has six months to complete to conduct its inspection and release its findings, the spokesperson wrote. Additional details about how the worker died were not available.
Rivian lays off hundreds of workers as its struggles create a $19 billion headache for Amazon and Ford
Layoffs at electric-vehicle startup Rivian have begun after the Wall Street darling's stock tumbled nearly 70% this year.
freightwaves.com
Amazon is doubling down on its warehouse strategy
So far in 2022, Amazon’s U.S. facility network has flopped. After more than doubling its warehouse square footage since the start of the pandemic, the company has been hit with a wave of delays and closures. In total, Amazon has canceled, closed, delayed or put on hold more than 40 centers across the country, according to supply chain consultancy MWPVL International.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Unlike Walmart, Amazon says customers are unfazed by inflation, and the e-commerce giant is whittling down warehouse costs
Amazon reported a fall in quarterly operating income. The e-commerce giant has not seen inflation change consumer behavior. Amazon pointed to progress in the efficiency of its fulfillment network. Considering some rough signals this week from Walmart, Shopify, and Best Buy, the news could've been a lot worse from Amazon's...
Bill Gates Doesn't Want To Be Rich Anymore: 'I Will Move Down And Eventually Off Of The List Of The World's Richest People'
While Bill Gates may best be known as the co-founder of Microsoft Corporation MSFT, he has been gaining prominence through the years for his philanthropy, opening the doors to the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation in 2000. Since then, the foundation has doled out more than $79 billion to fund healthcare and education initiatives, among others.
$846 Billion Gone: Amazon, Walmart, Nike, Target Among Top 25 Retailers Losing Market Cap
Click here to read the full article. Stock market volatility this year has rocked nearly every industry, and retail is no exception. In fact, the top 25 global retailers by market capitalization lost $846 billion in their cumulative valuation in the 2022 second quarter, according to GlobalData research. Three of retail’s top dogs have seen some of the sector’s biggest valuation drops: As of June 30, Amazon’s market capitalization plummeted 34.9 percent to $1.08 trillion, the steepest fall of any of top 25, the London consultancy found. Amazon was the only top 25 retailer that lost more than $500 billion in its...
5 Ways Jeff Bezos Lives an Extravagant Life
Jeff Bezos was flying high during the pandemic, both literally and figuratively. In August 2020, he became the first human being on Earth to amass a net worth of more than $200 billion. A little less...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Amazon Prime Day's Biggest Steal Might Be AMZN Stock
Amazon.com's (AMZN, $109.22) Prime Day is upon us once again. Alas, the frenzy of savings, discounts and deals on millions of items offered by the e-commerce giant is open only to Amazon Prime subscribers. Happily for investors, however, AMZN stock is as much on sale as anything to be found...
Now Amazon deliveries face threat of delays as workers walkout in pay row: Staff vow to continue protest until they get 'proper' pay rise as hundreds stage canteen sit-in at Essex warehouse over 'pathetic' 35p-per-hour increase
Amazon deliveries could face delays after hundreds of workers walked out from an Essex warehouse after being offered a 'pathetic' hourly wage increase of 35p per hour - as they vow to carry on until a better offer is made. Around 800 employees took part in a 'sit-in' at the...
Walmart’s Warning Says Retail’s Back Is Against the Wall
Click here to read the full article. Walmart slashed its outlook Monday afternoon as Olympia Sports’ 35-store shutdown triggers a liquidation and new data suggests a troubling picture for retail debt. The mega-retailer’s move highlights the challenges facing retailers forced to contend with sky-high inflation and consumers cutting back on niceties so they can pay for the bare necessities. Target already rattled the industry and investors alike when it admitted last month it had gotten itself into an inventory pickle forcing the retailer to discount products and cut orders. Merchants lacking Walmart’s and Target’s deep pockets might find themselves up a creek...
geekwire.com
Amazon sheds record 99k employees after overstaffing warehouses, will slow office hiring
Amazon’s direct workforce declined by 99,000 employees from the first to the second quarter, to 1.52 million people, the largest sequential drop in its history, after overstaffing its warehouses to handle pandemic-driven demand. The decline was primarily due to attrition in Amazon’s fulfillment and distribution network, said Brian Olsavsky,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Walmart has reportedly cut 200 jobs from its Bentonville, Arkansas, headquarters
Walmart has reportedly laid off hundreds of corporate workers. According to a report from the Wall Street Journal, around 200 jobs have been nixed. The news comes after multiple different large companies have instigated layoffs. Walmart has reportedly laid off approximately 200 corporate employees from its Bentonville, Arkansas, headquarters. The...
Did Walmart Cut Hundreds of Workers? No
Are recent job cuts at Walmart as big a deal as the business press seems to think?
TODAY.com
Walmart is slashing prices to get rid of excess inventory
Retail giant Walmart told investors Monday it is looking to slash prices on items like apparel as it faces a sudden glut of goods. In its earnings release for the quarter that ended in June, Walmart mentioned that the higher prices consumers are paying for food and gasoline are cutting into their ability to buy other items, like clothing. The upshot: There are now more of these goods than the company can sell — so it is discounting the prices on them.
NYPD union sues Amazon over pandemic losses
The pension fund for thousands of New York City police detectives has sued Amazon in federal court, claiming the e-retail giant and its executives misled investors and hid losses spurred by the company's "excessive" expansion during the coronavirus pandemic. As a result, the Detectives' Endowment Association (DEA) Annuity Fund contends...
Walmart just ordered 4,500 electric cars from an EV company you’ve never heard of, sending its stock up over 57% today
Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. Walmart ordered 4,500 fully electric vans as part of the retailer’s push to expand its delivery network and achieve zero emissions by 2040. The retail giant’s expansion of its...
Motley Fool
Is Amazon Stock a Buy After Agreeing to Buy iRobot at a 22% Premium?
Amazon is buying iRobot, which could improve its consumer smart-home products. iRobot stock will go out as a market-losing investment despite the popularity of its Roomba vacuums. Don't expect iRobot to meaningfully boost Amazon's business. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium...
Alexa! Start my Roomba: Amazon buys robot vacuum maker for $1.7 billion
Aug 5 (Reuters) - Amazon.com Inc (AMZN.O) will acquire iRobot Corp (IRBT.O), maker of the robotic vacuum cleaner Roomba, in an all-cash deal for about $1.7 billion in the latest push by the world's largest online retailer to expand its stable of smart home devices.
BBC
Coventry Amazon workers take second day of action
Amazon workers in Coventry have walked out for the second day in a row in protest over an "insulting" pay offer. "At least 500" stopped work on Thursday, demonstrating in the canteen at the Lyon's Park centre after being offered an extra 50p an hour, one protester said. "We are...
Comments / 0