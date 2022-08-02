ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Former Disney star Demi Lovato back to female pronouns after stint as 'they/them'

By Jenny Goldsberry
 3 days ago

S inger Demi Lovato is reverting back to "she/her" pronouns after over a year of referring to herself as " they/them ."

The former Disney star announced she identified as nonbinary in May 2021. At the time, Lovato said her decision came from a year and a half of "healing and self-reflection."

“Yeah, so, they/them is, um, I’ve actually adopted the pronouns of she/her again with me,” Lovato said during a podcast interview Tuesday. "So for me, I’m such a fluid person that I don’t really ... I don’t find that I am ... I felt like, especially last year, my energy was balanced, and my masculine and feminine energy, so that when I was faced with the choice of walking into a bathroom, and it said 'women' and 'men,' I didn’t feel like there was a bathroom for me because I didn’t feel necessarily like a woman."

WYNONNA AND ASHLEY JUDD CUT FROM MOTHER NAOMI'S $25 MILLION WILL: REPORT

Willy Sanjuan/Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP
Demi Lovato arrives at the Elton John AIDS Foundation Academy Awards Viewing Party on Sunday, March 27, 2022, in West Hollywood, Calif. (Photo by Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP)


On her Instagram bio, however, her pronouns are listed as they/them/she/her, seeming to signal that she is comfortable with both sets of pronouns in reference to herself. The original video Lovato posted to Twitter to announce coming out as nonbinary remains on her account.

"But I think what’s important is, like, nobody’s perfect," Lovato went on. "Everyone messes up pronouns at some point, and especially when people are learning, it’s just all about respect."

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

This announcement comes two weeks after Lovato released the official music video for her latest song "Substance."

Comments / 1

