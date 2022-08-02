Plowboys Barbeque will ‘end on our terms’ to pivot to a booming side business

Read on kansascitymag.com
Major discount retail store chain opens new location in KansasKristen WaltersOverland Park, KS
Popular discount retail store chain set to open another location in Missouri on August 31stKristen WaltersKansas City, MO
Lee's Summit, Missouri's downtown historic district is on the National Register of Historic PlacesCJ CoombsLee's Summit, MO
Cowgirls Earn United Soccer Coaches Team Academic AwardHardin-Simmons UniversityAbilene, TX
Historic Spooner Hall was the first library building built at the University of Kansas and the sixth building on campusCJ CoombsLawrence, KS
Despite free bus fare, many workers using RideKC confront obstacles along their commutes
In 2020, Kansas City became the first major U.S. city to offer free bus fare through a three-year program called ZeroFare KC. The post Despite free bus fare, many workers using RideKC confront obstacles along their commutes appeared first on The Beacon.
Olathe Health shows off plans for $70M expansion, two new facilities
Olathe Health plans to start construction this month on a $70M expansion that will bring two new facilities and more specialty services.
Fiorella’s responds to criticism over ‘Value Them Both’ watch party
Fiorella's Jack Stack responded to criticism over "Value Them Both" supporters renting their event space for an election night watch party.
KCTV 5
Plowboys BBQ closing all restaurant locations, signaling end of 9-year run
BLUE SPRINGS, Mo. (KCTV) - Plowboys BBQ is closing the doors to all of its restaurants, says its four founders are all retiring “from restaurant life”. The local BBQ franchise closed its Overland Park location in December, citing “pandemic challenges,” leaving its Kansas City location and its flagship Blue Springs location on 7 Highway. Now those locations will also be closed permanently, effective Aug. 14, Plowboys owners announced Tuesday morning.
Treat your dog to a pool day at these Kansas City-area spots
Dogs owners will get a chance to go to several pools in the Kansas City region to help cool off their dogs and splash in the water.
Daily Beast
Eat Sheet: Our Tips on Where to Dine in Kansas City
An explanation for our dining guide, Eat Sheet, can be found here. Kansas City may be more nationally recognized for the number of fountains and the distinct style of barbecue that bears its name, but these days it gets just as much recognition for its fine dining scene and its focus on farm-to-table cuisine. Downtown there are James Beard Award-winning chefs preparing finely plated meals alongside more casual pop-up spots and food trucks serving up everything from quesabirria tacos to pizzas with cloud crust. Our suburbs in every direction are host to Mom-and-Pop shops proudly serving international cuisine from far away homelands in Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. As a Midwestern town, Kansas City also prides itself on having never met a stranger, and that shows up in their overall hospitality.
bluevalleypost.com
Indoor go-kart and gaming company eyeing space at Aspiria in Overland Park
An indoor entertainment and gaming venue that includes go-karts, arcades and bowling, may soon be on its way to Aspiria, the site of the former Sprint headquarters in Overland Park that is undergoing a large-scale renovation. What’s new: Andretti Indoor Karting & Games, an Orlando-based company that operates a chain...
Leawood approves new citywide crosswalk policy
Leawood City Council approved a policy allowing residents to request crosswalks in areas where pedestrians have been hit by vehicles.
Royals giving away supplies for KC-area teachers for 24 hours
The Kansas City Royals and Royals Charities asked teachers to share Amazon wishlists for a chance to win $100 worth of school supplies.
Overland Park house fire displaces 5 people
Overland Park Fire Department says no one was injured in a fire near West 151st Place and Lamar at a home with no smoke detectors.
Spring Hill High unable to offer standard meal service due to staff shortage
Spring Hill Schools sent a notice to parents this week that due to a staff shortage at the high school kitchen, it is currently unable to offer standard meal service.
KCTV 5
Jack Stack taking heat for renting out event space to anti-abortion group
KANSAS CITY METRO (KCTV) - Kansas City staple Jack Stack BBQ is taking heat from abortion rights advocates for renting out its event space to the group pushing to lift Kansas’ constitutional right to an abortion. Kansas Amendment 2 would’ve modified the state’s constitution to remove the right to...
Shawnee complex says it can’t remove bats from man’s apartment
A man complained about a possible bat infestation in his basement to his Shawnee apartment complex but was told they can't remove them.
Four new restaurants opening in Blue Springs
Four restaurants are opening in less than a mile in Blue Springs, including a pizza place, Hawaiian-style food, and two Mexican restaurants.
Johnson, Wyandotte counties improve on latest CDC COVID levels map
Johnson and Wyandotte counties both moved out of the high category in Thursday’s update of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s COVID-19 Community Levels map.
bluevalleypost.com
Inside JCPRD: Was Johnson County redlined?
The Johnson County Museum is currently displaying a special exhibit created in-house titled, REDLINED: Cities, Suburbs, and Segregation. At the beginning of tours, many visitors share with us their belief that Johnson County was redlined. Historically speaking, this was not true. Read on to learn more about Johnson County’s status.
Kansas City investigates reports of illegal short-term rentals
Kansas City's auditor plans to investigate its short-term rental program to determine if hosts are registering and following requirements.
KCTV 5
Property owner scrambles to repair Overland Park home after contractors rip off wrong roof
Local jeweler seeks owner of precious engagement ring found at Arrowhead. A Blue Springs jeweler suddenly became a diamond detective when a woman walked in this week to say she’d found a ring at the George Strait concert at Arrowhead on Saturday. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. Mental health...
Suspect in Overland Park homicide arrested
According to police, a Kansas City, Missouri, man was arrested in the shooting death of a man in Overland Park, Kansas, on Sunday.
Kansas City couple goes weeks without water, gas with landlord unreachable
A Kansas City couple had been living in their home for two weeks without water or gas. Countless calls to their landlord had gone unanswered.
