pymnts.com

Amazon Offers Same-Day Delivery From Local Retailers

Amazon has given Prime members in 10 United States metro areas the ability to shop at local retail stores using the company’s app and website and have their purchases delivered that day. The cities involved in the program include Atlanta, Chicago, Dallas, Las Vegas, Miami, Phoenix, Scottsdale, Seattle and...
SEATTLE, WA
pymnts

Amazon, Walmart Square off Over Same-Day Delivery

Until speed-of-thought delivery is innovated, the next best thing is same day, a concept that Amazon is pursuing aggressively at a time of increasing demand for speedier service. Amazon said in a Monday (Aug. 1) blog post it’s now offering same-day ordering and delivery for Prime members in more than...
BUSINESS
pymnts

AI Firm Veritone Extends Amazon, AWS Partnerships

Artificial intelligence (AI) company Veritone is extending its partnership with Amazon and Amazon Web Services (AWS) to support its media and entertainment customers. According to a Thursday (Aug. 4) news release from AWS, Veritone last year joined the AWS Media & Entertainment initiative, which helps content creators, rights holders, producers and distributors identify industry-specific AWS capabilities.
BUSINESS
geekwire.com

Amazon sheds record 99k employees after overstaffing warehouses, will slow office hiring

Amazon’s direct workforce declined by 99,000 employees from the first to the second quarter, to 1.52 million people, the largest sequential drop in its history, after overstaffing its warehouses to handle pandemic-driven demand. The decline was primarily due to attrition in Amazon’s fulfillment and distribution network, said Brian Olsavsky,...
BUSINESS
Sourcing Journal

Amazon Now Running Same-Day Delivery for Pacsun, Diesel

Click here to read the full article. Amazon appears to be pulling out all the stops in its ongoing battle with employees attempting to unionize, while the company is now operating same-day delivery for retailers including Pacsun and forging ahead on new real estate investments. ‘Neutralize’ the threat A recent Recode report reveals how the e-commerce giant is looking to quell ongoing labor strife. In particular, the report details how Amazon strategized to befriend allies of its critics in an effort to “neutralize” its detractors and launch feel-good initiatives to convert the media and local politicians into company boosters. The internal May 2021...
BUSINESS
pymnts

Burger King, Popeyes Parent Cuts App Load Times 52% to Boost Digital Orders

Driving digital sales is about more than just offering a range of fulfillment options and incentivizing purchases with loyalty rewards — it is also about consumers’ experience in the app itself. And one thing consumers like is speed. Restaurant Brands International, the parent company of Burger King, Tim...
pymnts

Kontempo Raises $30M to Expand BNPL for B2B Transactions in Latam

Kontempo has raised $30 million in a seed round to continue expanding its buy now, pay later (BNPL) solution for B2B transactions in Latin America. The FinTech will use the capital to grow its team, develop its merchant network and improve its technology, LatamList reported Friday (Aug. 5). “Kontempo sees...
BUSINESS
#Ulta Beauty#Honest Beauty#Expand Partnership#The Honest Company
pymnts

Capriotti’s Partners with Ghost Kitchen Company for Digital Expansion

As restaurants grow their digital footprint, larger chains are leveraging their name recognition to expand virtually without investing in costly new physical restaurants. Fast-casual brands Capriotti's Sandwich Shop and its subsidiary Wing Zone, which collectively have more than 200 locations in the U.S. and 30 abroad, announced Wednesday (Aug 3) a partnership with ghost kitchen management company RaaS (Restaurant as a Service) to grow its virtual presence.
BUSINESS
WWD

Glossier Lays Off Employees Following Shift in Strategy

Layoffs have ensued at Glossier as it refocuses its distribution strategy. The brand, a previous direct-to-consumer darling that unveiled a retail partnership with Sephora last week, has laid off an unknown number of employees as it streamlines to meet the needs of its omnichannel strategy under freshly minted chief executive officer Kyle Leahy.
BUSINESS
pymnts

JCPenney Gets Extreme Makeover With Assist From Shoppers’ Smartphones

Hailing from the dawn of modern retailing, JCPenney (JCP) is reinventing itself as a slimmed-down digital-savvy merchant, connecting with customers by creating seamless journeys and 21st century experiences. That’s meant a makeover for how the storied brand defines engagement. In a conversation for the series “Digital Payments Flip the...
RETAIL
pymnts.com

Attentive Partners With Shopify to Advance Buying by Text

Conversational commerce firm Attentive is partnering with eCommerce platform Shopify to make it easier for shoppers to make direct purchases after receiving a text message from a brand. Built with Shopify’s Shop Pay checkout flow, Attentive’s text-to-buy solution enables consumers to purchase items directly through text message conversations with brands...
INTERNET
pymnts

PayPal Names Blake Jorgensen Chief Financial Officer

In its Q2 results, PayPal announced its new CFO in Blake Jorgensen, and that Elliott Management had secured a $2 billion stake in the company, making it one of the bigger investors, a press release said Tuesday (Aug. 2). Jorgensen is replacing John Rainey as CFO. Rainey stepped down earlier...
BUSINESS
Sourcing Journal

Shuffle Board: New Neiman President, JD Sports and XPO Name CEOs, C-Suite Moves for Torrid, Tapestry, ThredUp

Click here to read the full article. Retail JD Sports Fashion JD Sports Fashion, a retailer of sports, fashion and outdoor brands, announced that Régis Schultz was appointed as the company’s new CEO, following an extensive executive global search process. It is expected that Régis will join JD in September, at which time Kath Smith will undertake a full handover of her duties to Régis during a short transitionary period. Smith will then resume her former role as senior independent director on the board. Most recently, Schultz was president of retail at Al-Futtaim Group, a Dubai-based conglomerate that is partner to companies across the...
BUSINESS
The Associated Press

SourceDay Hires Supply Chain Industry Veteran Adeel Najmi as Chief Product Officer

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 4, 2022-- SourceDay today announced its newest hire, Adeel Najmi, as CPO. He brings unparalleled expertise and experience to a company carrying impressive momentum after a $31.5 million Series-C investment. Najmi’s hire is the latest step forward for a company expected to continue transforming the way manufacturers, distributors, retailers and consumer packaged goods (CPG) brands approach direct spend. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220803005962/en/ SourceDay Hires Supply Chain Industry Veteran Adeel Najmi as Chief Product Officer (Photo: Business Wire)
BUSINESS
pymnts

CVS Moves Closer to Offering Primary Healthcare

CVS said it would either purchase or take a stake in a primary-care company before the year is over, part of a wave of pharmacy retailers strengthening their medical care offerings. As CNBC reported Wednesday (Aug. 3), company CEO Karen Lynch said CVS wants to work with a provider that...
HEALTH
pymnts

