Amazon Offers Same-Day Delivery From Local Retailers
Amazon has given Prime members in 10 United States metro areas the ability to shop at local retail stores using the company’s app and website and have their purchases delivered that day. The cities involved in the program include Atlanta, Chicago, Dallas, Las Vegas, Miami, Phoenix, Scottsdale, Seattle and...
Amazon, Walmart Square off Over Same-Day Delivery
Until speed-of-thought delivery is innovated, the next best thing is same day, a concept that Amazon is pursuing aggressively at a time of increasing demand for speedier service. Amazon said in a Monday (Aug. 1) blog post it’s now offering same-day ordering and delivery for Prime members in more than...
AI Firm Veritone Extends Amazon, AWS Partnerships
Artificial intelligence (AI) company Veritone is extending its partnership with Amazon and Amazon Web Services (AWS) to support its media and entertainment customers. According to a Thursday (Aug. 4) news release from AWS, Veritone last year joined the AWS Media & Entertainment initiative, which helps content creators, rights holders, producers and distributors identify industry-specific AWS capabilities.
Walmart cuts 200 corporate employees, says it will continue hiring in ‘key areas’
The retail giant employs over 1.6 million people across its stores and supply chain in the U.S — those workers were not affected by these layoffs. A report from Bloomberg noted that job cuts affected people in merchandising and last-mile delivery. “We’re updating our structure and evolving select roles...
Amazon sheds record 99k employees after overstaffing warehouses, will slow office hiring
Amazon’s direct workforce declined by 99,000 employees from the first to the second quarter, to 1.52 million people, the largest sequential drop in its history, after overstaffing its warehouses to handle pandemic-driven demand. The decline was primarily due to attrition in Amazon’s fulfillment and distribution network, said Brian Olsavsky,...
Amazon Now Running Same-Day Delivery for Pacsun, Diesel
Click here to read the full article. Amazon appears to be pulling out all the stops in its ongoing battle with employees attempting to unionize, while the company is now operating same-day delivery for retailers including Pacsun and forging ahead on new real estate investments. ‘Neutralize’ the threat A recent Recode report reveals how the e-commerce giant is looking to quell ongoing labor strife. In particular, the report details how Amazon strategized to befriend allies of its critics in an effort to “neutralize” its detractors and launch feel-good initiatives to convert the media and local politicians into company boosters. The internal May 2021...
Burger King, Popeyes Parent Cuts App Load Times 52% to Boost Digital Orders
Driving digital sales is about more than just offering a range of fulfillment options and incentivizing purchases with loyalty rewards — it is also about consumers’ experience in the app itself. And one thing consumers like is speed. Restaurant Brands International, the parent company of Burger King, Tim...
Kontempo Raises $30M to Expand BNPL for B2B Transactions in Latam
Kontempo has raised $30 million in a seed round to continue expanding its buy now, pay later (BNPL) solution for B2B transactions in Latin America. The FinTech will use the capital to grow its team, develop its merchant network and improve its technology, LatamList reported Friday (Aug. 5). “Kontempo sees...
Capriotti’s Partners with Ghost Kitchen Company for Digital Expansion
As restaurants grow their digital footprint, larger chains are leveraging their name recognition to expand virtually without investing in costly new physical restaurants. Fast-casual brands Capriotti's Sandwich Shop and its subsidiary Wing Zone, which collectively have more than 200 locations in the U.S. and 30 abroad, announced Wednesday (Aug 3) a partnership with ghost kitchen management company RaaS (Restaurant as a Service) to grow its virtual presence.
Ulta Sale: Last Day to Shop $2 Buys From Honest Beauty, Kate Somerville, StriVectin, Origins, and More
We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Glossier Lays Off Employees Following Shift in Strategy
Layoffs have ensued at Glossier as it refocuses its distribution strategy. The brand, a previous direct-to-consumer darling that unveiled a retail partnership with Sephora last week, has laid off an unknown number of employees as it streamlines to meet the needs of its omnichannel strategy under freshly minted chief executive officer Kyle Leahy.
JCPenney Gets Extreme Makeover With Assist From Shoppers’ Smartphones
Hailing from the dawn of modern retailing, JCPenney (JCP) is reinventing itself as a slimmed-down digital-savvy merchant, connecting with customers by creating seamless journeys and 21st century experiences. That’s meant a makeover for how the storied brand defines engagement. In a conversation for the series “Digital Payments Flip the...
Attentive Partners With Shopify to Advance Buying by Text
Conversational commerce firm Attentive is partnering with eCommerce platform Shopify to make it easier for shoppers to make direct purchases after receiving a text message from a brand. Built with Shopify’s Shop Pay checkout flow, Attentive’s text-to-buy solution enables consumers to purchase items directly through text message conversations with brands...
PayPal Names Blake Jorgensen Chief Financial Officer
In its Q2 results, PayPal announced its new CFO in Blake Jorgensen, and that Elliott Management had secured a $2 billion stake in the company, making it one of the bigger investors, a press release said Tuesday (Aug. 2). Jorgensen is replacing John Rainey as CFO. Rainey stepped down earlier...
I cut the grocery bill for our family of four from $1,200 to $400 a month – four ways to save in spite of high prices
INFLATION is hitting every aspect of daily life and finding ways to save at home is just as important as finding the best gas price to fill up your tank. A TikTok influencer shared her story about how she realized she was wasting a lot of money by not using all of her groceries in a timely manner.
Shuffle Board: New Neiman President, JD Sports and XPO Name CEOs, C-Suite Moves for Torrid, Tapestry, ThredUp
Click here to read the full article. Retail JD Sports Fashion JD Sports Fashion, a retailer of sports, fashion and outdoor brands, announced that Régis Schultz was appointed as the company’s new CEO, following an extensive executive global search process. It is expected that Régis will join JD in September, at which time Kath Smith will undertake a full handover of her duties to Régis during a short transitionary period. Smith will then resume her former role as senior independent director on the board. Most recently, Schultz was president of retail at Al-Futtaim Group, a Dubai-based conglomerate that is partner to companies across the...
SourceDay Hires Supply Chain Industry Veteran Adeel Najmi as Chief Product Officer
AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 4, 2022-- SourceDay today announced its newest hire, Adeel Najmi, as CPO. He brings unparalleled expertise and experience to a company carrying impressive momentum after a $31.5 million Series-C investment. Najmi’s hire is the latest step forward for a company expected to continue transforming the way manufacturers, distributors, retailers and consumer packaged goods (CPG) brands approach direct spend. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220803005962/en/ SourceDay Hires Supply Chain Industry Veteran Adeel Najmi as Chief Product Officer (Photo: Business Wire)
Amazon vs Walmart Weekly: Delivery Takes Center Stage in Omnichannel Retail Fight
The week started with a simple blog post from Amazon. “Get Same-Day Delivery from your favorite retail stores,” the eCommerce giant said in a blog post, as it outlined its latest effort to get more in-stock goods, from more stores, into the hands of more people. On its own,...
CVS Moves Closer to Offering Primary Healthcare
CVS said it would either purchase or take a stake in a primary-care company before the year is over, part of a wave of pharmacy retailers strengthening their medical care offerings. As CNBC reported Wednesday (Aug. 3), company CEO Karen Lynch said CVS wants to work with a provider that...
