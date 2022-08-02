Sandy Hook parents: Alex Jones claims created 'living hell'

Read on spectrumnews1.com
kentuckytoday.com
Knott County Courthouse suspended for now
FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – The Knott County Courthouse has suspended operations and will be closed until further notice, due to the record flooding that has prevented officials from holding court, operating court offices and performing other essential court functions. Knott County Chief Circuit Judge Kim Cornett Childers ordered the...
wdrb.com
'Batman' shows up in eastern Kentucky with message for kids affected by floods
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- You've heard it said that not all heroes wear capes, but sometimes a cape-wearing hero is exactly what a community needs. According to a report by LEX 18, the Dark Knight has shown up in eastern Kentucky with a message for children impacted by the recent floods.
Kentucky flood victim survives with wife, two of four pets
Randall Roberson is one of the people in eastern Kentucky who lost everything in the flood. He is counting on assistance from FEMA and the generosity of others to get his life back.
thebigsandynews.com
Authorities searching for missing Lawrence County man
LOUISA — Lawrence County Emergency Management and Search and Rescue are looking for a missing Lawrence County man, Don Gussler, 81. The Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that Gussler’s daughters, Clista Spence of New Port Richey, Florida, and Alyssa Gussler, of Groveport, Ohio, had reported him missing and the search is ongoing.
spectrumnews1.com
Groups, musicians providing support for eastern Kentucky flood victims
KENTUCKY — Multiple organizations, and some notable musicians who've called Kentucky home, are providing all kinds of support to flood victims in eastern Kentucky. Several relief funds have been established to directly benefit eastern Kentucky flood victims. Country stars Chris Stapleton and Tyler Childers have been spotted in the...
WLKY.com
Perry County survivors retell moments of the eastern Kentucky flooding
PERRY COUNTY, Ky. — Lola Hutchinson and Tonya Johnson's families survived the flooding in eastern Kentucky, but not before making some tough decisions. Watch Hutchinson tell her story in the player above. Hutchinson woke up last week to water gushing into her home. For her, it was an all-night...
cartercountytimes.com
Indictments: 5/20/22 & 6/3/22
The following indictments were returned by the Grand Jury of the Carter Circuit Court on May 20 and June 3, but held by the court until released in a large batch with other indictments on June 17. An indictment is not a determination of guilt or innocence. It is simply a charge that an offense has been committed and indicates that a case is pending on the charges listed. All defendants have the presumption of innocence until found guilty in a court of law.
cartercountytimes.com
Weekly arrests report: 8/3/22
The following individuals were arrested and booked into the Carter County Detention Center over the past week. This list includes local arrests only. It does not include federal inmates being housed at or transported through the detention center. Johnny Puckett, 39 of Olive Hill, arrested by Carter County Sheriff, for...
cartercountytimes.com
Court rescinds hazard retirement for sheriff
Carter County Fiscal Court left deputies with the Carter County Sheriff’s Office upset last Tuesday when they took action to rescind the hazardous pay retirement they had previously approved for the department. While Sheriff Jeff May expressed concerns that this will result in lost staff, just as he was...
wymt.com
Man believed to be Chris Stapleton spotted buying supplies for flood victims
PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - One country music star and Eastern Kentucky native was believed to have been spotted helping out local families at a local store. Several people spotted a man believed to be Chris Stapleton at the Walmart in Prestonsburg buying supplies to aid the many victims of the recent Eastern Kentucky floods.
thebigsandynews.com
Area dentist, horseman champions equestrian center from the start
The recent announcement by the Kentucky Racing Commission granting Revolutionary Racing the ninth and final license for a world-class equestrian center in Boyd County will have numerous impacts for the Eastern Kentucky region. The proposed $55 million investment on a 177-acre site will produce much-needed economic development, jobs, and tax...
Pike County Schools votes to push start date for students
PIKE COUNTY, KY (WOWK) — The Pike County school board has voted unanimously to push the start date for students from Aug. 11 to Aug. 18. Schools in the area that were directly hit will be given the option of when they’d like to host an open house event. They say this will hopefully give […]
WSAZ
Troopers | Wife taken to hospital after shot by husband
LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ky (WSAZ) - A woman is in the hospital following a shooting in Lawrence County, Kentucky early Friday morning, Kentucky State Police reports. According to troopers, the person accused of pulling the trigger is the woman’s husband, Herbert Fletcher. The shooting was reported at Rockcastle Lane in...
Ledger Independent
“Hometown Drag” premiering at Russell Theatre
“Hometown Drag,” a narrative documentary film written and produced by former Maysville resident Erin Waggoner, is premiering at the Russell Theatre on Saturday, Aug. 6. Waggoner said she was inspired to make the documentary this year when she returned to Maysville to visit her family and saw how much the culture has changed and grown.
Details emerge in Perry looting cases; six arrested
Filings in Perry District Court this week detail the charges and circumstances involved in the arrests by Perry County Sheriff’s deputies of six individuals charged with allegedly being involved in looting of flood victims’ property. According to court documents, the first case occurred on the afternoon of July...
Beloved cat reunited with owner after being lost in Kentucky flooding
GARRETT, KY (WOWK) – Kentucky floodwaters have left families devastated, but on Monday, one family found hope in troubled times. “It’s just destroyed everything for everybody,” said Olivia Johnson, Garrett Resident. Like so many other families, Johnson says the floodwaters destroyed her home, her parent’s home and their personal belongings. Even though she said they lost […]
wymt.com
KSP: Woman shot by her husband in Lawrence County
LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ky (WYMT) - A woman is in the hospital following a shooting in Lawrence County. Kentucky State Police say it happened on Rockcastle Lane in Cherryville early Friday morning. When troopers arrived, they discovered a married couple were having an argument and during that, the husband, Herbert Fletcher,...
WSAZ
WSAZ Investigates | Property Complaints
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - We told you a couple of weeks ago about a trash-filled property along Jackson Avenue in Huntington. Neighbors tell us the city has come out and cleaned the area before. However, trash started piling up again. Neighbors tried to reach out through the city’s 311 app, but they stopped getting a response.
q95fm.net
Man Arrested Following Assault And Strangulation
A dispute allegedly surrounding a broken meth pipe, ended up sending one Pike County man to jail. Troopers with the Kentucky State Police responded to a call at a home on Camp Creek Road over reports of a man assaulting a woman. Upon their arrival, one trooper noticed the woman...
Funeral services start for Knott County flood victims
One funeral home held the first round of services for flood victims in Knott county on Thursday. "He was a gentle kind soul, and he never hurt anybody," said Ruby Slone.
