Sandy Hook parents: Alex Jones claims created 'living hell'

The following indictments were returned by the Grand Jury of the Carter Circuit Court on May 20 and June 3, but held by the court until released in a large batch with other indictments on June 17. An indictment is not a determination of guilt or innocence. It is simply a charge that an offense has been committed and indicates that a case is pending on the charges listed. All defendants have the presumption of innocence until found guilty in a court of law.

CARTER COUNTY, KY ・ 2 DAYS AGO