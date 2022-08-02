ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sandy Hook, KY

Sandy Hook parents: Alex Jones claims created 'living hell'

By Associated Press
spectrumnews1.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on spectrumnews1.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kentuckytoday.com

Knott County Courthouse suspended for now

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – The Knott County Courthouse has suspended operations and will be closed until further notice, due to the record flooding that has prevented officials from holding court, operating court offices and performing other essential court functions. Knott County Chief Circuit Judge Kim Cornett Childers ordered the...
KNOTT COUNTY, KY
thebigsandynews.com

Authorities searching for missing Lawrence County man

LOUISA — Lawrence County Emergency Management and Search and Rescue are looking for a missing Lawrence County man, Don Gussler, 81. The Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that Gussler’s daughters, Clista Spence of New Port Richey, Florida, and Alyssa Gussler, of Groveport, Ohio, had reported him missing and the search is ongoing.
LAWRENCE COUNTY, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Kentucky Crime & Safety
City
Austin, KY
City
Sandy Hook, KY
State
Connecticut State
spectrumnews1.com

Groups, musicians providing support for eastern Kentucky flood victims

KENTUCKY — Multiple organizations, and some notable musicians who've called Kentucky home, are providing all kinds of support to flood victims in eastern Kentucky. Several relief funds have been established to directly benefit eastern Kentucky flood victims. Country stars Chris Stapleton and Tyler Childers have been spotted in the...
KENTUCKY STATE
cartercountytimes.com

Indictments: 5/20/22 & 6/3/22

The following indictments were returned by the Grand Jury of the Carter Circuit Court on May 20 and June 3, but held by the court until released in a large batch with other indictments on June 17. An indictment is not a determination of guilt or innocence. It is simply a charge that an offense has been committed and indicates that a case is pending on the charges listed. All defendants have the presumption of innocence until found guilty in a court of law.
CARTER COUNTY, KY
cartercountytimes.com

Weekly arrests report: 8/3/22

The following individuals were arrested and booked into the Carter County Detention Center over the past week. This list includes local arrests only. It does not include federal inmates being housed at or transported through the detention center. Johnny Puckett, 39 of Olive Hill, arrested by Carter County Sheriff, for...
CARTER COUNTY, KY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alex Jones
cartercountytimes.com

Court rescinds hazard retirement for sheriff

Carter County Fiscal Court left deputies with the Carter County Sheriff’s Office upset last Tuesday when they took action to rescind the hazardous pay retirement they had previously approved for the department. While Sheriff Jeff May expressed concerns that this will result in lost staff, just as he was...
CARTER COUNTY, KY
thebigsandynews.com

Area dentist, horseman champions equestrian center from the start

The recent announcement by the Kentucky Racing Commission granting Revolutionary Racing the ninth and final license for a world-class equestrian center in Boyd County will have numerous impacts for the Eastern Kentucky region. The proposed $55 million investment on a 177-acre site will produce much-needed economic development, jobs, and tax...
BOYD COUNTY, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hell#Violent Crime#Free Speech Systems
WSAZ

Troopers | Wife taken to hospital after shot by husband

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ky (WSAZ) - A woman is in the hospital following a shooting in Lawrence County, Kentucky early Friday morning, Kentucky State Police reports. According to troopers, the person accused of pulling the trigger is the woman’s husband, Herbert Fletcher. The shooting was reported at Rockcastle Lane in...
LAWRENCE COUNTY, KY
Ledger Independent

“Hometown Drag” premiering at Russell Theatre

“Hometown Drag,” a narrative documentary film written and produced by former Maysville resident Erin Waggoner, is premiering at the Russell Theatre on Saturday, Aug. 6. Waggoner said she was inspired to make the documentary this year when she returned to Maysville to visit her family and saw how much the culture has changed and grown.
MAYSVILLE, KY
The Hazard Herald

Details emerge in Perry looting cases; six arrested

Filings in Perry District Court this week detail the charges and circumstances involved in the arrests by Perry County Sheriff’s deputies of six individuals charged with allegedly being involved in looting of flood victims’ property. According to court documents, the first case occurred on the afternoon of July...
PERRY COUNTY, KY
WOWK 13 News

Beloved cat reunited with owner after being lost in Kentucky flooding

GARRETT, KY (WOWK) – Kentucky floodwaters have left families devastated, but on Monday, one family found hope in troubled times. “It’s just destroyed everything for everybody,” said Olivia Johnson, Garrett Resident. Like so many other families, Johnson says the floodwaters destroyed her home, her parent’s home and their personal belongings. Even though she said they lost […]
KENTUCKY STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
wymt.com

KSP: Woman shot by her husband in Lawrence County

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ky (WYMT) - A woman is in the hospital following a shooting in Lawrence County. Kentucky State Police say it happened on Rockcastle Lane in Cherryville early Friday morning. When troopers arrived, they discovered a married couple were having an argument and during that, the husband, Herbert Fletcher,...
LAWRENCE COUNTY, KY
WSAZ

WSAZ Investigates | Property Complaints

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - We told you a couple of weeks ago about a trash-filled property along Jackson Avenue in Huntington. Neighbors tell us the city has come out and cleaned the area before. However, trash started piling up again. Neighbors tried to reach out through the city’s 311 app, but they stopped getting a response.
HUNTINGTON, WV
q95fm.net

Man Arrested Following Assault And Strangulation

A dispute allegedly surrounding a broken meth pipe, ended up sending one Pike County man to jail. Troopers with the Kentucky State Police responded to a call at a home on Camp Creek Road over reports of a man assaulting a woman. Upon their arrival, one trooper noticed the woman...
PIKE COUNTY, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy