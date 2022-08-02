Keys man stole roommate’s parrot, left injured bird at bus stop, deputies say

Read on www.local10.com
Key West Places To Visit According to a Florida Local
A customer told me to stick my finger in his coffee to make it taste sweeter
In my 20s, I traveled cross-country on a Greyhound bus with no cell phone; I also hitchhiked
Five spooky places in Florida that are considered haunted and where to find them
flkeysnews.com
A family tragedy in the Florida Keys ends with a woman stabbed and her husband dead
A Florida Keys man stabbed his wife as she tried to stop him from killing himself with a knife early Thursday morning, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office. Carola Dotschay, 53, was flown to Jackson South Medical Center in Miami-Dade County by Keys medics after her husband, 54-year-old Thomas Charles Dotschay stabbed her, the sheriff’s office said.
Click10.com
1 dead, 2 seriously hurt in Opa-locka crash that closed highway for hours
OPA-LOCKA, Fla. – One person died and two others were seriously injured in a crash on State Road 9 in Opa-locka Friday afternoon, according to Miami-Dade Fire Rescue, forcing officials to close the road. Units responded to the area of State Road 9 and Northwest 22nd Avenue just before...
Click10.com
Coast Guard: 8 rescued, 2 dead, search continues for 5 people in water near Lower Keys
MONROE COUNTY, Fla. – Crews from multiple rescue agencies responded to “multiple reports of people in the water” off the Lower Florida Keys, according to a tweet from the U.S. Coast Guard around 1:30 p.m. Friday. Sources tell Local 10 News that at least one suspected migrant...
southdadenewsleader.com
Anonymous Tip and Internal Audit Identify Controlled Substance Discrepancies at Trauma Star
Last week, Monroe County Fire Rescue received an anonymous tip and took immediate action upon discovering documentation discrepancies in the Trauma Star controlled substance logs. The investigation resulted in the immediate removal of an employee from duty. “The risk was identified and isolated without any disruption of service to our...
Shark bit teen in face in Florida Keys
MIAMI - A Florida teen has quite a shark tale to tell after a recent trip to the Keys. Thirteen-year-old Fischer Hricko, from Oviedo, went to the Keys with his family for lobster mini-season last week. While he was in the water, he was bitten by a nurse shark, a species usually known to be docile."I turned around and there was a shark, like right here," he said, pointing to his face. "It was scary. Like I tried getting away but it was so fast." Hricko said he grabbed the shark and pulled it from his face. He then swam...
Click10.com
Florida girl, 6, missing since July, found safe
FORT MYERS, Fla. – State law enforcement officials found a southwest Florida girl who was missing since July on Wednesday hours after alerting the public about her disappearance. According to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, 6-year-old Zainab Hassan had been last seen in the 2200 block of Fowler...
Drunk woman drives golf cart on Florida highway
A woman with an open bottle of Jack Daniel's whiskey in a bag was arrested for driving a golf cart on Florida’s busiest interstate while drunk, according to an arrest report.
Creepy: Utah Man Living In Florida Woods Arrested Video Taping Young Girls In Public
A 27-year-old man from Utah has been living in the woods of Jenson Beach, Florida, doing some creepy and illegal stuff. Pedro Valdez, 27, was arrested and charged with Video Voyeurism. Deputies say Valdez has been living in the woods in Jensen Beach since moving
Click10.com
108 Cuban migrants arrested in just 2 days in Florida Keys
MONROE COUNTY, Fla. – More migrant landings occurred overnight, into Friday morning in the Florida Keys, authorities confirmed. Chief Patrol Agent Walter N. Slosar, who heads the U.S. Border Patrol’s Miami sector, confirmed that Border Patrol agents and other law enforcement officials have responded to 12 separate migrants landings throughout the Keys in just two days.
Doctor signs Englewood woman’s death certificate after 42-day delay
Forty-two days after Phyllis Williams Izzo's death, her death certificate is finally signed and her family is one step closer to moving forward with final arrangements.
Lightning strikes St. Johns County man during heavy thunderstorm
ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — On Tuesday at 11:30 p.m., a 71-year-old man was struck by lightning during an intense thunderstorm in St. Johns County. He was transported to a nearby hospital with burns to his face. According to statistics gathered from the Florida Beach Patrol Chiefs Association, Florida...
keysweekly.com
LOBSTER MINI-SEASON IN THE FLORIDA KEYS SEES MAJOR VIOLATIONS
A busy lobster mini-season in the Florida Keys resulted in several resource violations spotted by Florida Fish & Wildlife officers. Meanwhile, the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office said deputies and investigators stopped hundreds of vessels and made several arrests during the two-day season. Among the arrests was a man who...
WSVN-TV
Teen visiting Florida Keys attacked by shark while catching lobsters
(WSVN) - A 13-year-old went from lobster catcher to shark bike survivor after a scary encounter in the Florida Keys when an unwanted visitor crashed their family fishing trip. Fischer Hricko, from Oviedo, loves being in the water, but last Wednesday his favorite place turned into a quick nightmare for him and his family.
Click10.com
Amid wave of migrant landings, Hialeah church opens doors to help
HIALEAH, Fla. – Amid a wave of migrant landings in South Florida, including three separate landings in the Florida Keys Thursday, a Hialeah church has opened its doors to help. Images of rickety boats full of migrants, that we’ve seen several times over the last few months, have had...
WSVN-TV
Hundreds of ‘structurally deficient’ bridges in Florida, including dozens in Miami-Dade and Broward
Hundreds of bridges across the state are under scrutiny over how badly they need fixing, and dozens are here in South Florida. The Nightteam’s Karen Hensel has this bridge breakdown in tonight’s 7 Investigates. Driving in Florida can be a trip, from terrible traffic to speed demons to...
South Florida animal shelters over capacity with many giving up pets because of rising costs
MIAMI – Tuki is in a Zen state of mind.Something only a naturally positive and playful pup could pull off, considering this 5-year-old stray has been here longer than any of her four-legged friends – over one year.It might be as simple — and sad — as being one of too many kittens, cats or dogs to choose from, says Miami Dade Animal Services spokesperson Flora Beal."Typically, over the summer months we see a huge spike in the population," Beal said.And, this year, the "Dog Days of Dogust" is no exception. This summer these cries for help seem even louder,...
Travel Channel said this is "Florida's Most Haunted Pub"
I am not much of a drinker. I like my medicine a little more green. But that doesn't mean the night life in our world isn't well and thriving. And one thing I noticed about moving to Orlando is the night life here is pretty bumpin'. Full disclosure, I'm a homebody who literally never leaves my apartment, but if I'm out and about at night, it's not uncommon at all to see groups of young friends in club wear laughing as they stuff themselves into one car for a night on the town. Honestly, if you ask me, Florida, in general, has a very healthy night-life balance. And Delray Beach, Florida is no different. Located in the Miami metropolitan area about two-hours and forty-six minutes away from Orlando by car, Delray Beach has beach town vibes that will steal your heart. Fifty-two miles from beautiful Miami, this roughly small blip on sprawling Florida map (as of 2020, the population was 66,846 people.
WPBF News 25
Boil water advisory issued for some St. Lucie County Utilities customers
ST. LUCIE COUNTY, Fla. — A main water line break Friday caused St. Lucie County Utilities to issue a boil water advisory for customers in the Holiday Pines service area. The advisory is being issued for residents on Deer Run Drive, Eagle and Paleo Pines Circle, between Suson Lane and Indian Pines Boulevard and Suson Lane between Eagle and Paleo Pines Circle.
These Small Florida Towns that are Among the Oldest in the State and Off the Beaten Path
Florida has a rich history because of its Spanish roots dating back to the early 1500s. Most people know that cities such as St. Augustine, Pensacola, and Tallahassee are among the sunshine state's oldest. But there are small towns in Florida that are also quite old and less well-known. I'll list some of them below.
