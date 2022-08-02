2 people in critical condition following single-vehicle crash off N. Meridian Road

Two people are in critical condition following a single-vehicle crash in North Leon County Monday afternoon, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

At approximately 3:56 p.m., a 31-year-old man from Crawfordville and a 25-year-old woman from Tallahassee were in a white 2003 Ford Mustang heading north on North Meridian road, just south of County Road 12, near Lake Iamonia.

Failing to negotiate a curve, the driver exited the roadway to the right and drove onto the grass shoulder before the vehicle rotated and sent the pair down the grass embankment and into a ditch.

The car rolled several times, before coming to final rest, upright, north of the area of initial collision.

"Neither occupant was wearing a seatbelt and both were ejected from the vehicle during the crash," wrote the Florida Highway Patrol in a summary of the incident. "Both occupants were transported to a local hospital (TMH) were they are reported to be in stable, but, critical condition."

