Plumas County News
Plumas Arts hosts reception this Friday evening
Plumas Arts is pleased to announce a gallery opening reception this Friday Aug. 5 from 5 to 7 p.m. at 525 Main Street in Quincy. For the month of July & August, the Plumas Arts Gallery has been displaying the Dixie Fire Stories Project exhibiting the work of photographer Joanne Burgueño accompanied with transcription by Sara Gray.
KCRA.com
Explore Outdoors: Couple strikes deal to preserve, open Webber Lake to public
SIERRA COUNTY, Calif. — The forethought of a husband and wife to preserve a once private, pristine mountain lake means the public can enjoy this spot almost as it was during California's Gold Rush days. Webber Lake stands along the once popular Henness Pass Road route used by stage...
KTVU FOX 2
Nearly a dozen pups born to California wolf families
SUSANVILLE, Calif. - Two of California’s three existing wolf families, the Lassen pack and the Whaleback pack, have given birth to a total of 11 pups this year, according to a quarterly report published Tuesday by the California Department of Fish and Game. "These furry little tykes are really...
Plumas County News
Estate of Malinda Nelson
NOTICE OF PETITION TO ADMINISTER ESTATE of Malinda Nelson, decedent. To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the will or estate, or both, of: Malinda Nelson. A Petition For Probate has been filed by: Patricia Mullins in the Superior Court of California,...
Plumas County News
Stage II Fire Restrictions on the Plumas – effective Aug. 4
The Plumas National Forest is moving into Stage II Fire Restrictions effective Thursday, Aug. 4. Despite recent thunderstorms and rain showers, fire danger is steadily increasing. Extended hot, dry summer weather has dried forest fuels. The extended forecast in the mountains includes dry weather and high temperatures ranging from the upper 80s to the low 90s.
goldcountrymedia.com
@The Grounds attracted 550,000 visitors since 2017
@The Grounds is now celebrating its fifth-year milestone at 700 Event Center Drive in Roseville. @the Grounds and its centerpiece 160,000-square-foot Roebbelen Center in Roseville has hosted almost 800 events during the past five years, from anime conferences and basketball tournaments to cheer competitions and health clinics. The events have...
Plumas County News
Some scenes from the fair
It’s a wrap for the 2022 Plumas-Sierra County Fair after a two-year hiatus. Despite temperatures in the 100s, fairgoers turned out to support the popular local event. Even Fair Manager John Steffanic was surprised at the number of people who turned out despite the heat. The grandstand entertainment —...
FOX Reno
Crystal Fire burns in California near Verdi
Smoke will be visible because of the Crystal Fire burning in Dog Valley near Verdi. Authorities reported a small fire on the California side of Long Valley Road and Mitchell Canyon August 4. It is about two and a half acres as of Thursday afternoon. The Crystal Fire was caused...
Plumas County News
Collins Co. announcement
Collins is thrilled to share an announcement from our CEO and Board of Directors:. “On 8/4/2022, Collins Timber Company LLC completed the acquisition of 58,000 acres of timberland: Plumas, Modoc, Lassen, Sierra and Shasta counties from Shasta Forests Timberlands LLC. This acquisition is the largest timberland purchase in company history and is a significant post-Dixie fire commitment to log supply for the Chester Sawmill, our employees, and the community. More importantly, it will offset most of the timber volume lost last year in the Dixie fire.” – Eric Schooler, President & CEO.
Plumas County News
Plumas Transit schedule for special events in Greenville Aug. 4 to 6
The following is the special event transit schedule for those needing a ride to memorial festivities, including Paint the Town Greenville. Plumas Transit Bus Schedule this Thursday, Friday, and Saturday, (August 4 through 6) are as follows:. Pick-up times:. 11 a.m. Lawrence St and Railway, Quincy. 11:30 a.m. Arlington Heights...
Plumas County News
Quincy Weather Summary August 5, 2022
Date Hi Lo Rain – Snow (Inches) July 29……….. 104……….. 58……….. 0.0. July 30……….. 102……….. 59……….. 0.0. July 31……….. 95……….. 63……….. 0.0.
California cities introduce rules and fines on water use during the drought
As California enters yet another year of drought, cities and counties across the state implemented water restrictions in the hopes of reducing strain on the states water sources.
actionnewsnow.com
Forward progress of a vegetation fire in Oroville stopped
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - Firefighters have stopped the forward progress of a vegetation fire in Oroville on Thursday, according to CAL FIRE Butte Unit. Firefighters said the first call came in at 1:50 p.m. The fire was in the area of 2671 Oro Quincy Highway and burned about two acres.
actionnewsnow.com
First 2022 human case of West Nile Virus confirmed in Butte County
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - The first human West Nile Virus infection of 2022 in Butte County has been detected, according to Butte County Public Health (BCPH). The person who is infected is over the age of 65 years old and is experiencing a severe illness, according to BCPH. BCPH says...
Plumas County News
Water issues continue to plague Little Grass Valley Reservoir rec sites
Facilities at Little Grass Valley Reservoir recreation sites continue to be impacted by severely limited water supply. While the campgrounds remain open, services like flush toilets and the RV dump station and water are closed. Portable toilets have been brought in at each campground. Anyone recreating at the site for...
goldcountrymedia.com
Multi-family housing slated for Dingus McGee's property
The Placer County Planning Commission approved a change to the primary land use at 14500 Musso Road, formerly Dingus McGee’s Restaurant and Event Center, in Auburn on July 28. According to the staff report, Dingus McGee’s closed its doors in January. The owner was unable to find a new...
krcrtv.com
Fire at Big Lots in Oroville, firefighters at scene
OROVILLE, Calif. — UPDATE, AUG. 1, 8:50 PM:. Butte County CAL FIRE officials said they have contained the fire to a wooden alcove and façade at Big Lots in Oroville. Firefighters responded to the store off of Oro Dam Boulevard E and quickly stopped its forward spread. They said they found a minor extension into the attic space before the fire was completely extinguished.
actionnewsnow.com
Motorcycle, RV crash in Oroville, 1 taken to hospital
OROVILLE, Calif. 2 P.M. UPDATE - One person was taken the hospital following a motorcycle crash in Oroville on Wednesday morning. The crash happened in the area of George Pacific Way and Feather River Boulevard before 11:30 a.m. CAL FIRE Butte Unit said a person was taken to the hospital...
Plumas County News
Public Hearing, Plumas Co. Board of Supervisors
The Plumas County Board of Supervisors will hold a Public Hearing on:. Public Hearing – Notice of Public Hearing for Discussion of Possible State Community Development Block Grant Economic Development Application and Planning Application Submission. NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Plumas County Board of Supervisors will conduct a...
actionnewsnow.com
Oroville serial killer gets 3 life sentences
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - A man who killed three people was sentenced in Butte County court on Thursday morning. Ryan Blinston, of Oroville, was sentenced to three life sentences in state prison, 16 years and eight months in state prison and two sentences of seven years to life in state prison. The sentences come without parole.
