Plumas County, CA

Plumas County News

Plumas Arts hosts reception this Friday evening

Plumas Arts is pleased to announce a gallery opening reception this Friday Aug. 5 from 5 to 7 p.m. at 525 Main Street in Quincy. For the month of July & August, the Plumas Arts Gallery has been displaying the Dixie Fire Stories Project exhibiting the work of photographer Joanne Burgueño accompanied with transcription by Sara Gray.
QUINCY, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Nearly a dozen pups born to California wolf families

SUSANVILLE, Calif. - Two of California’s three existing wolf families, the Lassen pack and the Whaleback pack, have given birth to a total of 11 pups this year, according to a quarterly report published Tuesday by the California Department of Fish and Game. "These furry little tykes are really...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Plumas County News

Estate of Malinda Nelson

NOTICE OF PETITION TO ADMINISTER ESTATE of Malinda Nelson, decedent. To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the will or estate, or both, of: Malinda Nelson. A Petition For Probate has been filed by: Patricia Mullins in the Superior Court of California,...
QUINCY, CA
Plumas County News

Stage II Fire Restrictions on the Plumas – effective Aug. 4

The Plumas National Forest is moving into Stage II Fire Restrictions effective Thursday, Aug. 4. Despite recent thunderstorms and rain showers, fire danger is steadily increasing. Extended hot, dry summer weather has dried forest fuels. The extended forecast in the mountains includes dry weather and high temperatures ranging from the upper 80s to the low 90s.
PLUMAS COUNTY, CA
goldcountrymedia.com

@The Grounds attracted 550,000 visitors since 2017

@The Grounds is now celebrating its fifth-year milestone at 700 Event Center Drive in Roseville. @the Grounds and its centerpiece 160,000-square-foot Roebbelen Center in Roseville has hosted almost 800 events during the past five years, from anime conferences and basketball tournaments to cheer competitions and health clinics. The events have...
ROSEVILLE, CA
Plumas County News

Some scenes from the fair

It’s a wrap for the 2022 Plumas-Sierra County Fair after a two-year hiatus. Despite temperatures in the 100s, fairgoers turned out to support the popular local event. Even Fair Manager John Steffanic was surprised at the number of people who turned out despite the heat. The grandstand entertainment —...
PLUMAS COUNTY, CA
FOX Reno

Crystal Fire burns in California near Verdi

Smoke will be visible because of the Crystal Fire burning in Dog Valley near Verdi. Authorities reported a small fire on the California side of Long Valley Road and Mitchell Canyon August 4. It is about two and a half acres as of Thursday afternoon. The Crystal Fire was caused...
VERDI, NV
Plumas County News

Collins Co. announcement

Collins is thrilled to share an announcement from our CEO and Board of Directors:. “On 8/4/2022, Collins Timber Company LLC completed the acquisition of 58,000 acres of timberland: Plumas, Modoc, Lassen, Sierra and Shasta counties from Shasta Forests Timberlands LLC. This acquisition is the largest timberland purchase in company history and is a significant post-Dixie fire commitment to log supply for the Chester Sawmill, our employees, and the community. More importantly, it will offset most of the timber volume lost last year in the Dixie fire.” – Eric Schooler, President & CEO.
PLUMAS COUNTY, CA
Plumas County News

Plumas Transit schedule for special events in Greenville Aug. 4 to 6

The following is the special event transit schedule for those needing a ride to memorial festivities, including Paint the Town Greenville. Plumas Transit Bus Schedule this Thursday, Friday, and Saturday, (August 4 through 6) are as follows:. Pick-up times:. 11 a.m. Lawrence St and Railway, Quincy. 11:30 a.m. Arlington Heights...
GREENVILLE, CA
Plumas County News

Quincy Weather Summary August 5, 2022

Date Hi Lo Rain – Snow (Inches) July 29……….. 104……….. 58……….. 0.0. July 30……….. 102……….. 59……….. 0.0. July 31……….. 95……….. 63……….. 0.0.
QUINCY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Forward progress of a vegetation fire in Oroville stopped

BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - Firefighters have stopped the forward progress of a vegetation fire in Oroville on Thursday, according to CAL FIRE Butte Unit. Firefighters said the first call came in at 1:50 p.m. The fire was in the area of 2671 Oro Quincy Highway and burned about two acres.
OROVILLE, CA
Plumas County News

Water issues continue to plague Little Grass Valley Reservoir rec sites

Facilities at Little Grass Valley Reservoir recreation sites continue to be impacted by severely limited water supply. While the campgrounds remain open, services like flush toilets and the RV dump station and water are closed. Portable toilets have been brought in at each campground. Anyone recreating at the site for...
LA PORTE, CA
goldcountrymedia.com

Multi-family housing slated for Dingus McGee's property

The Placer County Planning Commission approved a change to the primary land use at 14500 Musso Road, formerly Dingus McGee’s Restaurant and Event Center, in Auburn on July 28. According to the staff report, Dingus McGee’s closed its doors in January. The owner was unable to find a new...
PLACER COUNTY, CA
krcrtv.com

Fire at Big Lots in Oroville, firefighters at scene

OROVILLE, Calif. — UPDATE, AUG. 1, 8:50 PM:. Butte County CAL FIRE officials said they have contained the fire to a wooden alcove and façade at Big Lots in Oroville. Firefighters responded to the store off of Oro Dam Boulevard E and quickly stopped its forward spread. They said they found a minor extension into the attic space before the fire was completely extinguished.
OROVILLE, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Motorcycle, RV crash in Oroville, 1 taken to hospital

OROVILLE, Calif. 2 P.M. UPDATE - One person was taken the hospital following a motorcycle crash in Oroville on Wednesday morning. The crash happened in the area of George Pacific Way and Feather River Boulevard before 11:30 a.m. CAL FIRE Butte Unit said a person was taken to the hospital...
OROVILLE, CA
Plumas County News

Public Hearing, Plumas Co. Board of Supervisors

The Plumas County Board of Supervisors will hold a Public Hearing on:. Public Hearing – Notice of Public Hearing for Discussion of Possible State Community Development Block Grant Economic Development Application and Planning Application Submission. NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Plumas County Board of Supervisors will conduct a...
PLUMAS COUNTY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Oroville serial killer gets 3 life sentences

BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - A man who killed three people was sentenced in Butte County court on Thursday morning. Ryan Blinston, of Oroville, was sentenced to three life sentences in state prison, 16 years and eight months in state prison and two sentences of seven years to life in state prison. The sentences come without parole.
OROVILLE, CA

