Collins is thrilled to share an announcement from our CEO and Board of Directors:. “On 8/4/2022, Collins Timber Company LLC completed the acquisition of 58,000 acres of timberland: Plumas, Modoc, Lassen, Sierra and Shasta counties from Shasta Forests Timberlands LLC. This acquisition is the largest timberland purchase in company history and is a significant post-Dixie fire commitment to log supply for the Chester Sawmill, our employees, and the community. More importantly, it will offset most of the timber volume lost last year in the Dixie fire.” – Eric Schooler, President & CEO.

PLUMAS COUNTY, CA ・ 5 HOURS AGO