Read on www.businessinsider.com
Related
The Best Movies On Amazon Prime Video Right Now - August 2022
What's streaming on Amazon Prime Video right now.
Popculture
Stephen King Prepping Sequel to One of His Most Popular Titles
Stephen King is no stranger at second attempts at his stories, on the page and on the screen. The horror legend recently penned a new conclusion to The Stand for its updated adaptation on Paramount+. Before that, he brought a sequel to The Shining to bookstores and theaters. And don't forget his choose-your-own-ending to The Dark Tower. He has a method to his madness, and his latest return is a sequel to one of his more fearsome books of the early '80s.
Adapting Stephen King's Carrie: The 2013 Movie Is The Epitome Of A Useless Remake
Every remake should have a point. 2013's Carrie doesn't.
The Best Movies, TV, Books and Music for August
Welcome to Culture Hound, InsideHook’s deep dive into the month’s most important cultural happenings, pop and otherwise. Director George Miller briefly foregoes his Mad Max legacy to present a rather fantastical and dark variation on the djinn/genie with three wishes tale. Starring Idris Elba and Tilda Swinton, the film looks visually bonkers.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wegotthiscovered.com
Horror fans undertake the impossible task of deciding which Stephen King adaptation is best
With 64 novels and over 200 short stories to his name, Stephen King is the absolute motherload when it comes to film adaptation material, and the industry has taken full advantage. From The Shining to The Mist to Stand By Me, some of Hollywood’s most beloved pictures can thank the King of Horror for doing it on paper first.
Mother feels pop as ‘parasite’ crawls out of eyelid ‘like scene from horror film’
A woman was left with "the worst pain she had ever felt" from a "parasite" that burrowed into her eyelid.Louise Edwards woke up on 22 July with what she described as a spot above the skin on her right eye.Ms Edwards , of Allerton, Liverpool, thought she had been bitten by a bug but sought medical treatment after the wound got bigger.The 34-year-old mother went to St Paul's Eye Hospital in Royal Liverpool Hospital the following day and was sent home with antibiotics.Acting on the advice of a neighbour, Ms Edwards said she then used boiling water to...
The Best Movies On Netflix Right Now - August 2022
From stunning originals to modern classics, these are the best movies on Netflix...
Business Insider
'The Black Phone' is the latest horror movie from Blumhouse Productions — here's how to watch the supernatural thriller at home
When you buy through our links, Insider may earn an affiliate commission. "The Black Phone" is now available to stream at home less than one month after it debuted in theaters on June 24. You can rent or buy the horror film from video-on-demand (VOD) retailers like Prime Video and Vudu. "The Black Phone" will also stream on Peacock later this year.
RELATED PEOPLE
See inside the $50,000, prefab tiny house that Elon Musk uses as a guest house in Texas
The Las Vegas company Boxabl is creating the $49,500 Casita, a 375-square-foot prefab tiny home. Elon Musk said he owns one of the units, which he uses as a guest house near his home in Texas. Take a tour inside the tiny home, which has a bedroom, bathroom, living room,...
Elon Musk says he is 'fairly nocturnal,' goes to bed about 3 a.m. and only sleeps for 6 hours a day
Elon Musk says he is "fairly nocturnal" and only sleeps about 6 hours a day. He told The Full Send podcast he usually goes to bed about 3 a.m. and gets up around 9 a.m. The Tesla CEO says he has a "bad habit" of immediately checking his phone after waking up.
The Best Free Movies Online And Where To Watch Them
Yes, streaming services that offer free movies to watch online do exist! But what are the best to choose from?
Netflix's latest hit movie is getting a sequel and spin-off film
The Gray Man is getting a follow-up and a spin-off movie, Netflix has announced. Revealed in a press release, the streaming giant confirmed that it had greenlit two new projects in The Gray Man's embryonic cinematic universe. The announcement comes hot on the heels of the Netflix movie becoming the streamer's latest hit film, with audiences worldwide lapping up the Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans-fronted action-thriller flick. Gosling will return as Court Gentry, aka Sierra Six, for the sequel.
IN THIS ARTICLE
7 new Netflix, Amazon, HBO Max, and Hulu movies and shows to stream this weekend
It's finally the weekend, and that means we have a whole host of new streaming recommendations for you on all your favorite platforms. If you're looking for your next binge-watch, there are plenty of options – you can get stuck into Resident Evil on Netflix, based on the video game series of the same name.
Glorious: Horror film starring JK Simmons lands rare 100% score on Rotten Tomatoes
A new horror film, starring JK Simmons and Ryan Kwanten, has received a rare perfect score on aggregate review site Rotten Tomatoes. Glorious, directed by Rebekah McKendry, premiered at the Fantasia International Film Festival in Montreal earlier this week. Already, it has received all-around positive reviews from critics, being praised...
How (and Why) Neil Gaiman Finally Adapted ‘The Sandman’ for TV ‘After Three Decades of Stopping Bad’ Versions
Click here to read the full article. Neil Gaiman didn’t have to do it. He could have left well enough alone. After 30 years of successfully shutting down every “bad” attempt to adapt his best-selling Vertigo graphic novel series “The Sandman,” Gaiman could have decided to let dreams of an adaptation of “The Sandman” die with the nightmare that was the most recent attempt: a feature film starring and directed by Joseph Gordon-Levitt for Warner Bros.’ New Line, which fell apart in 2016. The Warner Bros. and DC Entertainment-produced “The Sandman” live-action TV series, which was ordered to series at Netflix...
Collector finds locks of hair in a book from the 1800s and then discovers who the people were
Why did people save hair in the 1800s?
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Polygon
Why wouldn’t Warner Bros. just release Batgirl on HBO Max?
The film world has reacted in shock to Warner Bros.’ decision to shelve its Batgirl movie, despite the film being in post-production and largely complete. Such moves are rare, and it seems inconceivable that any business would choose to just throw away a project that had cost a reported $90 million, no matter how bad it might be. In the past, it’s been more common for troubled projects to be quietly released on streaming or home video formats than for them never to see the light of day.
Business Insider
Jordan Peele's 'Nope' is now playing exclusively in theaters, but the sci-fi horror film is expected to hit Peacock in September
When you buy through our links, Insider may earn an affiliate commission. "Nope," the new horror film from director Jordan Peele, is now playing exclusively in theaters. The movie is expected to stream on Peacock in September, but an official release date hasn't been confirmed. Peacock Premium costs $5/month with...
What Does A Leo Look Like? The Physical Appearance Of This Fire Sign, Explained By An Astrologer
Click here to read the full article. Have you ever looked at someone before and thought to yourself, “That person has to be a Leo”? After all, there’s just something so glorious, confident and majestic about this fire sign. And because astrology has an impact on not just your personality, but also your physical appearance, you can almost tell someone’s zodiac sign just by looking at them. If you’re wondering what a Leo looks like, let’s dive in to why the lion of the zodiac is so easily recognizable. Astrology is a powerful language that can describe the way a person...
Netflix Top Movies And Shows: What's Trending On August 2, 2022
What movies and TV shows are trending on the Netflix Top 10 for Tuesday, August 2, 2022?
Comments / 0