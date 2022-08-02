ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stephen King Prepping Sequel to One of His Most Popular Titles

Stephen King is no stranger at second attempts at his stories, on the page and on the screen. The horror legend recently penned a new conclusion to The Stand for its updated adaptation on Paramount+. Before that, he brought a sequel to The Shining to bookstores and theaters. And don't forget his choose-your-own-ending to The Dark Tower. He has a method to his madness, and his latest return is a sequel to one of his more fearsome books of the early '80s.
The Best Movies, TV, Books and Music for August

Welcome to Culture Hound, InsideHook’s deep dive into the month’s most important cultural happenings, pop and otherwise. Director George Miller briefly foregoes his Mad Max legacy to present a rather fantastical and dark variation on the djinn/genie with three wishes tale. Starring Idris Elba and Tilda Swinton, the film looks visually bonkers.
Mother feels pop as ‘parasite’ crawls out of eyelid ‘like scene from horror film’

A woman was left with "the worst pain she had ever felt" from a "parasite" that burrowed into her eyelid.Louise Edwards woke up on 22 July with what she described as a spot above the skin on her right eye.Ms Edwards , of Allerton, Liverpool, thought she had been bitten by a bug but sought medical treatment after the wound got bigger.The 34-year-old mother went to St Paul's Eye Hospital in Royal Liverpool Hospital the following day and was sent home with antibiotics.Acting on the advice of a neighbour, Ms Edwards said she then used boiling water to...
'The Black Phone' is the latest horror movie from Blumhouse Productions — here's how to watch the supernatural thriller at home

When you buy through our links, Insider may earn an affiliate commission. "The Black Phone" is now available to stream at home less than one month after it debuted in theaters on June 24. You can rent or buy the horror film from video-on-demand (VOD) retailers like Prime Video and Vudu. "The Black Phone" will also stream on Peacock later this year.
Stephen King
Netflix's latest hit movie is getting a sequel and spin-off film

The Gray Man is getting a follow-up and a spin-off movie, Netflix has announced. Revealed in a press release, the streaming giant confirmed that it had greenlit two new projects in The Gray Man's embryonic cinematic universe. The announcement comes hot on the heels of the Netflix movie becoming the streamer's latest hit film, with audiences worldwide lapping up the Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans-fronted action-thriller flick. Gosling will return as Court Gentry, aka Sierra Six, for the sequel.
How (and Why) Neil Gaiman Finally Adapted ‘The Sandman’ for TV ‘After Three Decades of Stopping Bad’ Versions

Click here to read the full article. Neil Gaiman didn’t have to do it. He could have left well enough alone. After 30 years of successfully shutting down every “bad” attempt to adapt his best-selling Vertigo graphic novel series “The Sandman,” Gaiman could have decided to let dreams of an adaptation of “The Sandman” die with the nightmare that was the most recent attempt: a feature film starring and directed by Joseph Gordon-Levitt for Warner Bros.’ New Line, which fell apart in 2016. The Warner Bros. and DC Entertainment-produced “The Sandman” live-action TV series, which was ordered to series at Netflix...
Why wouldn’t Warner Bros. just release Batgirl on HBO Max?

The film world has reacted in shock to Warner Bros.’ decision to shelve its Batgirl movie, despite the film being in post-production and largely complete. Such moves are rare, and it seems inconceivable that any business would choose to just throw away a project that had cost a reported $90 million, no matter how bad it might be. In the past, it’s been more common for troubled projects to be quietly released on streaming or home video formats than for them never to see the light of day.
MOVIES
What Does A Leo Look Like? The Physical Appearance Of This Fire Sign, Explained By An Astrologer

Click here to read the full article. Have you ever looked at someone before and thought to yourself, “That person has to be a Leo”? After all, there’s just something so glorious, confident and majestic about this fire sign. And because astrology has an impact on not just your personality, but also your physical appearance, you can almost tell someone’s zodiac sign just by looking at them. If you’re wondering what a Leo looks like, let’s dive in to why the lion of the zodiac is so easily recognizable. Astrology is a powerful language that can describe the way a person...
