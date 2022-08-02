Katy Perry Pelted Nightclub Crowd With Slices Of Pizza & They Loved It

Read on www.hotnewhiphop.com
Katy Perry Apologizes To Kim Kardashian After Pete Davidson Is Chosen As Her ‘Lover’ On TikTok: Watch
Katy Perry is all about living in a mansion and driving a Tesla — but she’s a bit wary on calling Pete Davidson her “lover.” While playing with the popular MASH (mansion, apartment, shack or house) filter via TikTok on Thursday, August 4, the “Fireworks” singer was hilariously predicted to live in a giant abode, zip around in a luxury electric car and romance the Saturday Night Live comedian. Upon seeing the name of her hypothetical future beau, Katy grimaced and apologized to Pete’s girlfriend and her own fiancé in the caption, writing, “No offense @KimKardashian (and Orlando?).”
Katy Perry Says Daughter Daisy Shares Her and Orlando Blooms' Love of Performing: 'She's a Ham'
Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom's daughter Daisy is taking after her parents when it comes to her love of the arts. "She's a ham," the singer tells PEOPLE exclusively at HEIMAT rooftop in Los Angeles the launch party for De Soi, her non-alcoholic beverage line that she co-founded. "She likes to dress up. She's not very shy."
Katy Perry Is All Smiles While Carrying Daughter Daisy, 1, In L.A. After Vegas Shows: Photos
Katy Perry kicks off her August run of Katy Perry: Play shows on Wednesday, but on Monday (Aug. 1), she played for an audience of one. Katy, 37, spent some time with her daughter, Daisy Dove, in Beverly Hills, taking her and Orlando Bloom‘s daughter out for a few errands. Katy opted for a burgundy tracksuit — an activewear set from Thrive Societe — and a large burlap-colored fanny pack. Daisy, 1, wore a white outfit covered in black dots and rode on her mother’s hip while Katy walked around.
Katy Perry Threw Pizza Slices at Her Fans
Katy Perry has disrespected my heritage as an Italian American woman who can't cook. At a recent club appearance in Las Vegas, where she is currently performing her Play concert residency, the singer tossed pizza slices into the crowd. If you're thinking, That sounds like a greasy mess, you're right. But Katy done did it anyway.
Bitter Wynona Judd Plots To Contest Late Mom’s $25 Million Will, Blames Sister Ashley For ‘Baffling’ Decision To Cut Her Out Of Inheritance
Wynonna Judd is said to be speaking with attorneys about formally contesting her late mom’s will which left total control of her $25 million fortune and estate to her widower husband.As Radar revealed, Naomi Judd made no mention of her daughters Wynonna or Ashley in her official last will and testament in what some called a baffling decision.Instead, the Grammy award-winning country legend rested all power with her husband of 33 years, Larry Strickland.The decision has sparked a bitter battle between the squabbling sisters with Ashley believed to be siding with her late mom and Larry.“Wynonna was banking on getting...
Dancing With the Stars’ Emma Slater and Sasha Farber’s Relationship Timeline
Dancing With the Stars fans have been rooting for Emma Slater and Sasha Farber — on and off the ballroom floor — for years. After meeting in 2009, the dancers started dating in 2011. Three years into their romance, however, they hit pause on their relationship — but continued to work together on the ABC […]
‘We were humiliated’: Audrina Patridge recalls Justin Timberlake’s ‘rude, diva behaviour’ at 2007 VMAs
Audrina Patridge has claimed Justin Timberlake exhibited “rude, diva behaviour” when she helped present him with a gong during the 2007 MTV Music Awards.In her new memoir, Choices: To the Hills and Back Again, published on Tuesday (26 July), Patridge claimed that Timberlake refused to take the “Male Artist of the Year” award from herself and her former co-stars, Whitney Port and Lauren Conrad.“We were invited to so many awards shows, and even asked to present a few times,” Patridge wrote in the new book, according to an excerpt seen by Yahoo! News.“I’ll never forget the 2007 MTV Video...
Meghan Markle Is Embracing The Celebrity Lifestyle In California: 'Her Royal Status Gives Her A Lot Of Leverage,' Spills Source
Is living in sunny California giving Meghan Markle a big head? While the mom-of-two and Prince Harry stated they wanted to live a private life as they settle down with their two children in Montecito, sources claim the former actress has put herself on a bit of a pedestal. Article...
Britney Spears' lawyer says her father Jamie should 'leave her alone' now that pop star won't be deposed
Britney Spears was recently handed another win in her conservatorship case as a judge ruled Wednesday that Spears will not have to sit for a deposition. Spears' attorney, Mathew Rosengart, told Fox News Digital, "The court has now correctly rejected Mr. Spears's shameful effort, twice, to take his daughter's deposition, which in addition to being legally baseless was also morally abominable. Any decent man, or father, certainly one who loved his daughter, would simply move on and leave his daughter alone."
Khia Slams Beyoncé's "Renaissance" As "Devil-Worshipping Music"
Khia, best known for her 2002 hit, “My Neck, My Back (Lick It),” slammed Beyoncé for her new album, Renaissance, labeling it "devil-worshipping music." She also called the singer out for interpolating Kelis' "Milkshake" for the track, "Energy." Khia's rant was shared by the celebrity blogger KenBarbie...
Lady Leshurr Asks Cardi B To Cut Her A Check Over 2015 Song
Although Beyoncé has been taking hits in recent weeks over samples and lyrics on her latest release Renaissance, a rapper is calling out Cardi B. The world was introduced to Cardi during her stint on Love & Hip Hop New York as a stripper-turned-rapper who was looking for her big break. During those early days, Cardi established herself as a social media personality and was trying to emerge as the next big Rap artist. She dropped mixtapes and hopped on other artists' beats, including Lady Leshurr who is now looking for her cut.
'The Hills' star Audrina Patridge says Justin Timberlake made her feel 'humiliated' at the 2007 MTV VMAs
Audrina Patridge wrote in her new memoir how she was "humiliated" by Justin Timberlake. She recalled his "rude, diva behavior" when she and "The Hills" costars Lauren Conrad and Whitney Port presented him an award at the 2007 VMAs. "Justin wouldn't even come up to us and accept the award,"...
Marinated Cucumber, Tomato, and Onion Salad
The twist on this classic Southern summer salad is a rest in an overnight marinade. The flavors of the dressing pull the natural juices out of the vegetables, which then get re-absorbed into them for a punchy, juicy salad that is at once refreshing and comforting. The cucumbers and onions...
Chris Brown Calls Boosie Badazz A "GOAT"
The "Greatest Of All Time" conversation can never be overplayed. From Ice Cube and Biggie to Jay-Z and Eminem to Kanye, Kendrick, and beyond, talking about who deserves a spot in the pantheon of hip-hop is always a fun conversation... and a highly debatable one. Legendary R&B superstar Chris Brown recently took to Instagram to proclaim Boosie Badazz's GOAT status, calling the Louisiana icon "the realest ever."
Ted Nugent accuses Taylor Swift of ‘hypocrisy’ amid private jet drama
Ted Nugent has a new bone to pick, and this time it’s with Taylor Swift. In the latest edition of The Nightly Nuge, Nugent blasted Taylor over her “hypocrisy” after she topped the list of celebs whose private jets produced the highest amount of carbon dioxide this year.
Chick-fil-A reveals menu hacks to upgrade your order
Chick-fil-A is adamant that it doesn’t have a secret menu — but the fast food chain recently gave fans a list of suggestions for taking their orders to the next level. Last week, the chain published an article that explained, "Chick-fil-A does not have a secret menu. No cookie crumble coffee. No chicken quesadillas. No grilled cheese sandwiches. No fried pickles."
Simple salad recipes to try this summer
Simple salads from food bloggers and A-list chefs with big flavors and crisp texture will keep your summer cravings satisfied.
50 Cent Gets A Visit From "Vanderpump Rules" Lala Kent Years After Feud
As fun as beef may be to read about, it's always better to see people make amends... as rare as it may be for legendary New York rapper and businessman 50 Cent. TMZ reports that Lala Kent, reality TV star of Vanderpump Rules, paid a visit to 50 Cent at the content-creation space, Sway House, while he was filming his upcoming horror film, Skill House, in Los Angeles.
Britney Spears vists a bar for the first time in her life
Britney Spears has visited a bar for the first time in her life. The 40-year-old pop star regained control of her multimillion-dollar fortune and various aspects of her life when a conservatorship governed by her family was terminated in 2021 and took to social media to reveal on Thursday (28.07.22) that she had been to a bar with her assisant Victoria Asher.
