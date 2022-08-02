Fake ‘health inspector’ dupes Las Vegas restaurants into opening their safes, cops say

A fake “health inspector” convinced employees at two Las Vegas restaurants to open their safes, police said.

The man went to fast-food restaurants on July 3, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said in a news release.

He pretended to be a health inspector and tricked workers into opening the safes, police said.

Then he grabbed the money and fled, police said.

Now police are trying to identify the impersonator , according to a news release

Video footage of the man shows him wearing a button-up shirt and black pants while holding a clipboard.

Police estimate he is 25 to 35 years old.

“Anyone who recognizes this suspect or has any information about these incidents is urged to contact police,” authorities said.

