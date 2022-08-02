ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mount Vernon man charged with killing sister's ex-boyfriend in street fight starts trial

By Jonathan Bandler, Rockland/Westchester Journal News
 3 days ago

A Mount Vernon man had ample opportunity to disengage from a knife fight with his sister's ex-boyfriend last summer but instead pursued him and fatally stabbed him, the prosecutor said Tuesday as the man's trial began.

The fight in the middle of East Third Street on Aug. 27, 2021, ended with Chinyelu Browne mortally wounded after he had slashed Carlton Naughton in the face.

"The defendant deliberately and intentionally pressed his attack when the victim had his back to him and was unarmed," Assistant District Attorney Brian Bendish told the jury in Westchester County Court. "As Chinny ran away, any reasonable person in Carlton Naughton's position would have understood the danger was passed."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OOxtv_0h2EpGvK00

But Naughton's lawyer, Christina T. Hall, insisted he was defending himself and that he was arrested "unjustly" after insufficient investigation. She said he did retreat when he thought it was safe to and that during the whole altercation he was worried that Browne might have had a gun because he knew of his history of arrests for weapon possession..

"Mr. Naughton could only think that day of his children, his wife, his grandchildren and wanted to make sure that he walked away," Hall told the jury.

Crime: Video of fatal Mount Vernon stabbing leaves questions

Mount Vernon: Man claims self-defense in killing of fellow city worker

Naughton, 44, is charged with first-degree manslaughter and third-degree criminal possession of a weapon and faces up to 25 years in prison if convicted. The homicide charge accuses him of causing Browne's death while intending to seriously injure him.

Both men were Mount Vernon employees, Naughton in the water department and Browne in sanitation, but the altercation had nothing to do with their work

Browne had dated Naughton’s sister in what was described as a toxic relationship. While Naughton had tried to stay out of their problems, Hall said, Browne had repeatedly drawn him in. And the family had made numerous complaints about the harassing behavior by Browne, who was on parole at the time.

The prosecution has implied that Naughton was looking for a fight that day, possibly because he was irked over an expletive-laced rap video that Browne made about his sister in the days before the altercation. Jurors were shown the video Tuesday afternoon.

Shortly before 2:30 p.m. on Aug. 27, Naughton was heading east on Third Street in his water department truck when he spotted Browne on the sidewalk and the two exchanged words. He then double parked near Second Avenue and got out, but only, the defense maintains, to get a drink at the corner grocery.

While still in the street he saw Browne approaching and the two squared off, each with a knife in his hand. Hall said Naughton regularly had his knife for work and only pulled it out and opened it when he saw Browne was approaching with his own knife.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PHI9B_0h2EpGvK00

Browne slashed first, catching Naughton in the face. But the knife flew from his hand as he swung through. Naughton then chased Browne onto the sidewalk, stabbing him first in the back and then in the chest as they were locked in a grip.

Bendish said the second stab wound punctured Browne's heart. Hall insisted Naughton was not trying to seriously injure Browne. She said he was actually punching at Browne not stabbing at him and hadn't realized he had inflicted such a serious wound, especially because he saw Browne leaving the scene just as he was.

Browne staggered across the street to get his motor scooter and drove around the corner onto First Street before collapsing.

He was taken to Montefiore Mount Vernon Hospital and pronounced dead a short time later.

Naughton was already there seeking treatment for his facial wound, having asked a colleague to drive him after he dropped his work truck off.

Bendish cited some of what he said were lies Naughton told, first to his colleagues and then detectives, including where he got injured and that he didn't know the person who injured him.

He had also gotten rid of the knife before going to the hospital. It was never found.

The trial began on what would have been Browne's 36th birthday. His mother, Shani Browne, testified about being summoned from her job in Manhattan to the hospital and learning when she got there that he was dead.

Jurors saw a photo of Browne in the morgue, each eye covered with a quarter. Shani Browne described that as a custom in Caribbean culture, when a deceased's eyes are not fully closed they "weren't ready to go."

Bendish asked her if that was the case with her son.

"They were halfway open," she answered. "That's why I put the quarters."

This article originally appeared on Rockland/Westchester Journal News: Mount Vernon man charged with killing sister's ex-boyfriend in street fight starts trial

Comments / 0

 

