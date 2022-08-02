McCalla deaths of skeet shooting champion and wife were murder-suicide, sheriff’s office says

Read on www.al.com
Related
54-year-old man charged with murder in shooting death of neighbor after years-long dispute
A dispute between neighbors in eastern Jefferson County Thursday left one man dead and another behind bars. Jefferson County sheriff’s deputies were dispatched just before 9 a.m. to a report of a shooting in the 2500 block of Second Way N.W. in the Center Point area, said Deputy Chief David Agee.
29-year-old found fatally shot in east Jefferson County
A man was found shot to death in eastern Jefferson County Friday morning. Deputies were dispatched at 6:23 a.m. to a report of a shooting in the 1900 block of Spring Lake Court, said Deputy Chief David Agee. Once on the scene, they found a 29-year-old man lying in the driveway suffering from a gunshot wound.
3 more juveniles charged following shooting death of 16-year-old in south Alabama
Three more juveniles have been arrested following a shooting in south Alabama that left a teen dead. The Enterprise Police Department on Friday said the juveniles – whose ages have not been released – are charged with obstructing government operations. Enterprise police responded about 10:30 a.m. Tuesday to...
Center Point man killed after dispute with neighbor
CENTER POINT, Ala. (WIAT) — A dispute between two Center Point neighbors led to a homicide on Thursday morning. According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, JCSO deputies were dispatched to calls of a shooting in the 2500 block of 2nd Way NW at around 8:51 a.m. Deputies arrived and found Antonio Leon Warren, 28, […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Woman recants story police were involved in deaths of Alabama teens who vanished in 1999
A woman whose claims about police being involved in the decades-old killings of two Alabama teens found dead in a car trunk fueled a social media frenzy several years ago now says she was lying the whole time. Rena Crumb, 53, recanted her allegations Thursday as she testified during a...
19-year-old ID’d as woman gunned down in Hoover convenience store on US 280
Authorities have released the name of a young woman who was shot to death inside a Hoover gas station on U.S. 280. Shelby County Coroner Lina Evans on Friday identified the victim as Sophia Nicole Zeigler. She was 19 and lived in Hoover. Zeigler was killed just before 8:30 p.m....
Birmingham man acquitted in 2019 Kingston murder; jury deliberated less than 30 minutes
A Jefferson County jury took less than 30 minutes to find a Birmingham man not guilty in a 2019 deadly shooting in the city’s Kingston community. Lovell Amison III, 23, was shot to death May 6 in the Morton Simpson Village public housing community. Douglas Fitzgerald Youngblood, now 28, was arrested just over a week later on a murder charge.
WSFA
Jefferson County Coroner seeing increase in drug overdose deaths from animal tranquilizer
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A sedative that’s only approved for animals is contributing to overdoses in Jefferson County. It’s called Xylazine and it is showing up in drug overdoses at the Jefferson County Coroner’s office. There’s been a big increase this year, with 36 deaths so far.
IN THIS ARTICLE
42-year-old man shot to death in McCalla neighborhood
An overnight shooting in western Jefferson County left one man dead. The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as Thomas Allen Everett. The shooting happened shortly before 11:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 5500 block of Myron Clark Road in McCalla. Jefferson County sheriff’s deputies responded after receiving a 911 call from neighbors reporting a man had been shot.
Coroner’s office looking for family of Bessemer woman who recently died
BESSEMER, Ala. (WIAT) -- The Jefferson County Coroner/Medical Examiner's Office is asking the public for help in locating the family of a woman who recently died.
UPDATE: 28-year-old man charged with murder of McCalla man
From The Tribune staff reports MCCALLA — A 28-year-old man was charged with the murder of a McCalla man that occurred on Tuesday, August 2, at approximately 11:18 p.m. According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, Danial Aaron Madden has been charged with the murder of Thomas Allen Everett. Madden is being held in the Jefferson […]
Shooting inside Hoover convenience store on U.S. 280 leaves woman dead
Gunfire inside a convenience on U.S. 280 left one person dead. The shots rang out just before 8:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Marathon, which is next door to the Waffle House and across the Street from Jim ‘N Nick’s Bar-B-Q. Hoover police responded to a 911 call at the store.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
foxwilmington.com
2 Decomposing Bodies Found by Alabama Authorities Have Been Identified
Two decomposing bodies discovered by Alabama authorities have been identified, according to NBC News. After chewing through her restraints, a 12-year-old kidnapped girl ultimately led Alabama police to her kidnapper’s mobile home, where they discovered two decomposing bodies, according to police. The two bodies have been identified as the...
‘The savage and evil nature of his crimes’: Alabama inmate re-sentenced to life in prison, no parole
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WRBL) — A man has been re-sentenced to life in prison without parole for his part in the 2004 Bibb County capital murder case, according to Attorney General Steve Marshall. Officials say that in December of 2004, a drive-by shooting on State Highway 139 left Steven C. Spears Jr. fatally wounded. Following this, his […]
1 killed, 3 injured in Tuscaloosa County head-on crash
A head-on collision in Tuscaloosa County left a woman dead and three other people injured. The crash happened at 1:08 p.m. Thursday on U.S. 43, about 11 miles north of Northport. Alabama State Trooper Cpl. Reginal King identified the fatality victim as Tiffiney N. Barger. She was 41 and lived...
speakinoutweeklynews.net
‘I want justice’: Birmingham mom grieves 16-year-old son found shot in the head on interstate
The grieving mother of a 16-year-old boy who was found shot to death on a Birmingham interstate said she’s fought to keep her kids from becoming gun violence victims and now she wants justice in her son’s slaying. Kavas Jemison, who just completed the 10th grade at Jackson-Olin...
wvtm13.com
Bessemer man shot dead following an argument with another person
MCCALLA, Ala. — Jefferson County deputies responded to a report of a shooting at a home in the 5500 block of Myron Clark Road at 11:18 p.m. Tuesday. Neighbors told deputies that a man had been shot and was lying in the yard. The victim was identified as Thomas...
14-year-old girl charged in shooting death of teen boy in south Alabama
A 14-year-old girl has been charged in the shooting death of a male teen in south Alabama. The girl is charged with manslaughter in the Tuesday death of a 16-year-old boy. The names of the suspect and victim have not been released. Enterprise police responded about 10:30 a.m. Tuesday to...
ABC 33/40 News
Married couple found dead inside McCalla home after apparent murder-suicide
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WBMA) — The bodies of a married couple were found inside a McCalla home Sunday evening, according to the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office. Deputies responded to the 5500 block of Myron Clark Road around 7:00 p.m. The sheriff's office said it appears that the two were...
Birmingham man linked to H2K street gang sentenced to federal prison on drug charges
A 26-year-old man who authorities say is affiliated with a dangerous Birmingham street gang has been sentenced to federal prison on drug charges. Horace Dantai Burgess Jr. on Wednesday was sentenced to nearly six years after pleading guilty to conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine, distribution of methamphetamine and possession with intent to distribute heroin, according to a joint announcement Thursday by Northern District of Alabama U.S. Attorney Prim Escalona and FBI Special Agent in Charge Johnnie Sharp Jr.
AL.com
Birmingham, AL
187K+
Followers
54K+
Post
66M+
Views
ABOUT
AL.com is Alabama's source for news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.https://www.al.com
Comments / 2