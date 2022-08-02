Read on www.mysoutex.com
Beeville Main Street bolsters Beeville ISD supply closet
Beeville Main Street has begun hosting its own back to school drive for the children of Beeville. This drive is primarily designed to gather clear backpacks and clear handbags for all Beeville Independent School District schools in accordance with BISD’s new clear bag policy. Beeville Main Street Director Melissa...
Local VFW to host back to school party
The local Veterans of Foreign Wars Post #9170 is preparing for a Back to School Party for the children of Beeville. The event, scheduled for Aug. 6 from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., will feature hotdogs, chips, a DJ and games. School supplies will also be handed out to the children while supplies last.
WISD to continue CEP for 2022-23
Oodsboro ISD has announced that it will continue its policy to operate the Community Eligibility Program (CEP) under the National School Lunch Program and School Breakfast Program for the 2022-23 school year. Schools qualifying to operate CEP serve breakfast and lunch to all children at no charge and eliminate the...
Odem Area Lions Club kicks off new year
Lions Clubs follow a July 1 through June 30 fiscal year, and to start the new Lions year 2022-2023 off with a bang, the Odem Area Lions Club welcomed new Texas Lions District 2-A3 Governor Joe Ponce, a Lion of 38 years, from the Brownsville Nite Lions Club, to their meeting on July 18.
WISD test scores show improvement
Woodsboro ISD Superintendent David Segers is happy with the results of his students’ State of Texas Assessments of Academic Readiness (STAAR) test results from earlier this year, but still sees room for improvement. The Texas Education Agency (TEA) released the full results of all districts in late June, and...
District to use funds to repair, replace old facilities
Gregory-Portland ISD is continuing its massive growth by calling for a $242 million school bond with no increase to the total tax rate. The school bond will appear in three propositions on the Nov. 8 ballot and will include projects such as a Visual and Performing Arts Center for district and community use with a new G-P High School Band Hall, a replacement campus for T.M. Clark Elementary School, cafeteria renovations at S.F. Austin Elementary School, experiential learning upgrades at all elementary campuses, new baseball and softball fields and more totaling $242,590,926 million with no increase to the total tax rate.
Area students recognized for achievement at UHV
The University of Houston-Victoria has released the names of undergraduate students who made its spring 2022 President’s and Deans’ lists. The President’s List honors undergraduates who earn a 4.0 grade-point average on all work completed during the spring semester. Among the area students named to the President’s...
Local air quality group grows to official organization
The Coastal Bend Air Quality Partnership (CBAQP) has been a volunteer organization for the past 30 years. The organization, which covers Nueces and San Patricio Counties, was started in 1995 by Gretchen Arnold when Corpus Christi was very close to violating ozone air quality standards set forth by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).
Striking for a jackpot: Aransas Pass bowling alley gives residents a chance to win big
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The sign outside of CM Lanes in Aransas Pass reads "Eat.Drink.Bowl" but it should also say win big. That’s because the current strike pot is sitting at over $20,000 dollars. "We started out the strike pot just talking about it," said owner Chris Coulter....
Walk Across Texas! kicks off Monday, Sept. 5
The Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service office in San Patricio County will begin their 2022 Walk Across Texas! Program Monday, Sept. 5. The Walk Across Texas! is a free online, eight-week program designed to help Texans be more active using a team-based approach. Up to eight team members are encouraged to work together towards the goal of virtually traveling across Texas. Your favorite physical activities are logged as ‘miles walked’ and contribute toward your team’s mileage total.
Victoria ISD hires six Spanish teachers from Spain
VICTORIA, Texas – Victoria ISD will introduce six new Bilingual teachers at Crain and Smith Elementary, as part of the Texas-Spain Visiting International Teacher (VIT) Program. All six teachers originate from Spain. Ana Blanco Campillo will teach Bilingual Special Education, Sergio Luquin Aizpun will teach Bilingual Pre-K, Beatriz Rodriguez...
No Way! Are You Telling Me There Is A Two-Story Whataburger In Texas?
Why didn't I know about this and why haven't I been to it? Yep, there is a two-story Whataburger in Texas! My mind is blown! And, now I have to plan a road trip to it. Apparently, it's been there for a grip. And, you either knew about it for the longest time or like me, didn't know about it! Either way, if you have never been to it, let's scope it out!
Cross by cross: Bearing witness in the state of Texas
The Sendero Cowboy Church of Karnes County has established a visually compelling cross project that can be seen on State Highway 181 between Kenedy and Karnes City and additionally, two other sets of crosses on State Highway 123, about a mile north of Karnes City. Randy Witte of the Sendero...
Area students earn degrees from UHV
The University of Houston-Victoria has awarded 514 degrees to undergraduate and graduate students who completed their coursework during the spring semester. Several Refugio and Goliad County students were among those graduates. Sergio Rene Ruiz, of Tivoli, graduated cum laude and received a Bachelor of Science degree. Students graduating cum laude...
Marina time-limit violators risk $500 fines
A crackdown on watercraft hogging public docks by the ramps at the Dennis Dryer Municipal Harbor is underway in Port Aransas, and it is causing waves for a jet ski operator who complains the new 20-minute limit for use of a slip is unfair to her. Shandi Williams of Gettin’ Salty Watersports said that 20 minutes is insufficient time for […]
You can track two large sharks swimming near Corpus Christi
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Sharks are swimming in Texas waters, including two large adult males who have been swimming near the Corpus Christi coastline over the past two months, according to OCEARCH Tracker. A nearly 8-feet-long hammerhead shark weighing 170 pounds was last pinged swimming off the coast near...
The Port of Corpus Christi welcomes new PORT-Able Learning Lab
The Port of Corpus Christi Authority (POCCA) is bringing STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering & Mathematics) learning to area schools with a brand new portable learning facility. POCCA has partnered with Learning Undefeated Inc., a nonprofit organization that provides life-changing experiences for area students, to launch the new POCCA PORT-Able Learning...
Refugio County Sheriff's Office calls for service
Following are the Refugio County Sheriff’s Office calls for service for July 11-17: • Issued a citation for violation of the county burn ban. Subject was also arrested for outstanding warrants. • Took a report of a stolen vehicle. The vehicle was entered into the Texas and national database...
Tractor-trailer accident on July 17 causes grass fire
Refugio, Woodsboro and Bayside volunteer fire department’s were dispatched to extinguish a grass fire caused by a single-vehicle accident involving a tractor trailer on July 17. The tractor-trailer ran off the road on Farm-to-Market Road 774. According to the Refugio Volunteer Fire Department, the truck caught fire and ignited...
Port desalination plant permit gets contested case hearing
The Port of Corpus Christi Authority’s (POCCA) La Quinta desalination plant hit a snag when the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) granted a contested case hearing on the port’s application for a water rights permit. La Quinta channel runs from Portland to Ingleside on the Bay and is located on Corpus Christi Bay.
