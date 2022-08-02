ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Beach Gardens, FL

Developers Robert and Myron Miller buy flipped waterfront Palm Beach Gardens mansion

By Kate Hinsche
therealdeal.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on therealdeal.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
therealdeal.com

Federal Realty buys Pembroke Pines shopping plaza for $180.5M

Federal Realty Investment Trust is jumping on the South Florida shopping center bandwagon, acquiring a Pembroke Pines retail plaza for $180.5 million. An affiliate of the Rockville, Maryland-based real estate investment trust bought Shops at Pembroke Gardens at 527 Southwest 145th Terrace at a $7.5 million discount from the previous sale price seven years ago, records show. The price breaks down to $460 a square foot. The open-air plaza is on a 41-acre site near I-75.
PEMBROKE PINES, FL
therealdeal.com

Gatsby picks up Palm Beach Gardens mixed-use dev site for $17.5M

The Florida arm of Gatsby Enterprises is taking over a proposed office and retail project in Palm Beach Gardens after paying $17.5 million for a development site. Miami-based Gatsby FL, an affiliate of the New York-based real estate investment firm, bought a 7-acre site at 11200 RCA Center Drive from an entity managed by Palm Beach Gardens-based developer Daniel Catalfumo, records show.
PALM BEACH GARDENS, FL
therealdeal.com

JV scores $87M construction loan for West Palm Beach office projects

Seven months after unveiling plans to develop a new office building and renovate an existing one in downtown West Palm Beach, a joint venture secured an $87 million construction loan for both projects. New York-based Acore Capital provided the financing to Brand Atlantic Real Estate Partners and Wheelock Street Capital,...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
therealdeal.com

Aimco completes $100M Flagler Village dev assemblage with latest $16M deal

Aimco added the final piece to its Flagler Village development site where the company plans a major mixed-use project. Denver-based Aimco bought 1.4 acres of land on the southwest corner of Northeast Ninth Street and Northeast Fifth Avenue in downtown Fort Lauderdale for $16 million, according to a deed. An affiliate of Miami Heat co-owner Raanan Katz’s RK Centers sold the land.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Business
City
Palm Beach Gardens, FL
Palm Beach Gardens, FL
Business
City
West Palm Beach, FL
Palm Beach, FL
Business
Palm Beach, FL
Real Estate
Local
Florida Real Estate
City
Palm Beach, FL
Palm Beach Gardens, FL
Real Estate
therealdeal.com

Industrial rents keep climbing, as vacancies drop in South Florida

Inflation? Recession? Pfft. South Florida’s industrial market hasn’t slowed down, as super low vacancy rates continue driving rents to new heights. In the second quarter, industrial landlords in Miami-Dade County increased asking rents by more than $1, compared to the same period last year, while Broward and Palm Beach industrial property owners jacked up the rate by $3, according to a recent Cushman & Wakefield report. In all three counties, the vacancy rate dropped below 4 percent in the second quarter, the report shows.
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy