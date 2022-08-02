Developers Robert and Myron Miller buy flipped waterfront Palm Beach Gardens mansion

Inflation? Recession? Pfft. South Florida’s industrial market hasn’t slowed down, as super low vacancy rates continue driving rents to new heights. In the second quarter, industrial landlords in Miami-Dade County increased asking rents by more than $1, compared to the same period last year, while Broward and Palm Beach industrial property owners jacked up the rate by $3, according to a recent Cushman & Wakefield report. In all three counties, the vacancy rate dropped below 4 percent in the second quarter, the report shows.

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO