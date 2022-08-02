ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Leake County, MS

kicks96news.com

Deputies in Leake Asked to Round Up Roaming Livestock

12:40 a.m. – Leake County Deputies dispatched to a residence on Casey Circle when they received a call reporting that there was someone attempting to get into the house. 2:11 a.m. – Leake County Deputies responded to a call reporting a fight in progress at Tyson Foods. 8:51...
LEAKE COUNTY, MS
WLBT

Emergency plane landing causes temporary road blockage in Madison

MADISON, Miss. (WLBT) - An emergency plane landing occurred near an intersection in Madison Thursday night, causing a temporary lane closure. Witnesses reported to Madison police that the plane landed close to the intersection of Rice Road and Madison Avenue at approximately 7:34 p.m. Captain Kevin Newman and the Madison...
MADISON, MS
breezynews.com

Fighting, a Suspicious Man, and More in Attala

1:54 a.m. – Kosciusko Police responded to a call from Super 8 Motel on Veterans Memorial Drive reporting they were having trouble out of some customers. 11:23 a.m. – Kosciusko Police responded to reports of a disturbance in progress on at a residence on Tipton Street. 12:54 p.m....
KOSCIUSKO, MS
kicks96news.com

A Large Cow and a Hit and Run in Leake News

On Wednesday at 5:27pm, authorities responded to a call about a hit-and-run accident at The Health Club in Carthage. A subject was subsequently located and detained. At 6:19pm, officers were called out to Hopoca Road near Hawthorne Drive to deal with a large cow in the roadway. At 6:38pm, officers...
CARTHAGE, MS
kicks96news.com

Capital Murder and More Firearm Charges in Attala and Leake

SHEA M POOLE, 39, of Kosciusko, Possession of Firearm by Convicted Felon, Disorderly Conduct – Failure to Comply with LEO, KPD. Bond N/A, $1,000. LAMARIO PRIMER, 33, of Goodman, Domestic Violence – Simple Assault, Resisting Arrest, KPD. Bond $1,100, $1,000. JUSTIN B ROBERTS, 29, of Walnut Grove, Hold...
KOSCIUSKO, MS
WAPT

JPD investigating death of 18-year-old woman

JACKSON, Miss. — Jackson Police are investigating the death of an 18-year-old woman. Deputy Chief Deric Hearn said police responded to a crash on Bailey Avenue and Oak Street at 3:58 a.m. Wednesday. He said they found Tawhia Bell unresponsive in a black 2013 Honda Accord. Anyone with information...
JACKSON, MS
wcbi.com

Weir man arrested in Oktibbeha County shooting

OKTIBBEHA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – An arrest is made in connection with an Oktibbeha County shooting. 25-year-old Savion Winters, of Weir, is charged with aggravated assault and armed robbery. Deputies believe he was involved with a reported shooting at 21 Apartments back on April 25th. At least one person...
OKTIBBEHA COUNTY, MS
wcbi.com

Teenager facing charges in Starkville after robbery

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – A teenager is facing charges in Starkville after a robbery Wednesday afternoon. Police arrested 17-year-old Jamionte Paster and charged him with armed robbery after an incident on Sherman Street. Investigators say Paster and the victim know each other. No injuries were reported. Police have not...
STARKVILLE, MS
WLBT

18-year-old girl found dead in vehicle in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A woman’s body was found in Jackson at approximately 3:58 a.m. Wednesday morning during an incident at Bailey Avenue and Oak Street. According to the Jackson Police Department, 18-year-old Tawhia Bell was found in the driver’s seat of a black 2013 Honda Accord unresponsive and with a gunshot wound. Bell appeared to have crashed at the location.
JACKSON, MS
WTOK-TV

Surveillance images released from recent Laud. Co. armed robbery

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - Authorities in Lauderdale County and Meridian are trying to find out who is responsible for two different armed robberies that happened earlier this week. Surveillance recordings from the Lauderdale CEFCO show four suspects run into the store in a seemingly coordinated way. Click above to...
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, MS
WAPT

Canton residents clean up after widespread flooding

CANTON, Miss. — Canton residents were cleaning up Tuesdayafter widespread flooding. Tuesday's storms dumped 8 inches of rain in some areas of Madison County, causing flooding. This content is imported from Facebook. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able...
CANTON, MS
kicks96news.com

Local Gas Price Gap Widening as Statewide Average Drops

The gap between local gas prices and what people are paying in many other parts of Mississippi is growing. AAA says the average price statewide is now about $3.69. But in Attala County, the auto club says gas is averaging about six and a half cents more than that—Neshoba County is about 12 cents higher than the statewide average and in Leake County, about 16 cents higher. Earlier in the week, Attala County was below the statewide average but has failed to keep pace as the statewide figure has fallen about nine cents since Monday.
LEAKE COUNTY, MS

