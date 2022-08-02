Read on www.kicks96news.com
breezynews.com
Annoying Dogs, Multiple Crashes, and a Possible Breaking & Entering in Attala
11:34 a.m. – Kosciusko Police and EMS were dispatched to a two-vehicle crash on Veterans Memorial Drive near the post office. Read more on that here. 3:32 a.m. – Kosciusko Police received a call from a resident of Tipton Street complaining about a neighbor’s dogs barking. 2:26...
kicks96news.com
Deputies in Leake Asked to Round Up Roaming Livestock
12:40 a.m. – Leake County Deputies dispatched to a residence on Casey Circle when they received a call reporting that there was someone attempting to get into the house. 2:11 a.m. – Leake County Deputies responded to a call reporting a fight in progress at Tyson Foods. 8:51...
WLBT
Emergency plane landing causes temporary road blockage in Madison
MADISON, Miss. (WLBT) - An emergency plane landing occurred near an intersection in Madison Thursday night, causing a temporary lane closure. Witnesses reported to Madison police that the plane landed close to the intersection of Rice Road and Madison Avenue at approximately 7:34 p.m. Captain Kevin Newman and the Madison...
breezynews.com
Fighting, a Suspicious Man, and More in Attala
1:54 a.m. – Kosciusko Police responded to a call from Super 8 Motel on Veterans Memorial Drive reporting they were having trouble out of some customers. 11:23 a.m. – Kosciusko Police responded to reports of a disturbance in progress on at a residence on Tipton Street. 12:54 p.m....
kicks96news.com
A Large Cow and a Hit and Run in Leake News
On Wednesday at 5:27pm, authorities responded to a call about a hit-and-run accident at The Health Club in Carthage. A subject was subsequently located and detained. At 6:19pm, officers were called out to Hopoca Road near Hawthorne Drive to deal with a large cow in the roadway. At 6:38pm, officers...
WLBT
‘I’ve never seen roads in such disrepair’: No timeline when Old Canton Rd will reopen to traffic
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Marie Estes has only lived on Hawthorn Drive for a few weeks, but in that time she and her husband have become intimately familiar with Jackson’s road and water woes. In July, shortly after moving in, a water line burst occurred on Old Canton Road...
kicks96news.com
Capital Murder and More Firearm Charges in Attala and Leake
SHEA M POOLE, 39, of Kosciusko, Possession of Firearm by Convicted Felon, Disorderly Conduct – Failure to Comply with LEO, KPD. Bond N/A, $1,000. LAMARIO PRIMER, 33, of Goodman, Domestic Violence – Simple Assault, Resisting Arrest, KPD. Bond $1,100, $1,000. JUSTIN B ROBERTS, 29, of Walnut Grove, Hold...
kicks96news.com
Aggravated Domestic Assault and Multiple Burglaries in Neshoba Arrests
HARRY JOHN, 39, of Carthage, Indictment, NCSO. Bond $0. AIMEE J MASON, 44, of Philadelphia, Hold for Other Agency, NCSO. Bond $0. JOSHUA ANDREW MCADORY, 33, of Philadelphia, Failure to Appear, No Driver’s License, Seat Belt Violation, No Insurance, NCSO. Bond $0, $300, $60, $800. JUSTIN MCMILLIAN, 26, of...
Two Mississippi teens killed in early morning crash
Friends and family gathered outside Germantown High School in Madison County Tuesday night to remember the lives of two teens killed in early Monday morning crash. The large gathering held a candlelight vigil in front of the school building that one of the students attended. Armond Littleton, 15, and Tyrese...
WAPT
JPD investigating death of 18-year-old woman
JACKSON, Miss. — Jackson Police are investigating the death of an 18-year-old woman. Deputy Chief Deric Hearn said police responded to a crash on Bailey Avenue and Oak Street at 3:58 a.m. Wednesday. He said they found Tawhia Bell unresponsive in a black 2013 Honda Accord. Anyone with information...
wcbi.com
Weir man arrested in Oktibbeha County shooting
OKTIBBEHA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – An arrest is made in connection with an Oktibbeha County shooting. 25-year-old Savion Winters, of Weir, is charged with aggravated assault and armed robbery. Deputies believe he was involved with a reported shooting at 21 Apartments back on April 25th. At least one person...
wcbi.com
Teenager facing charges in Starkville after robbery
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – A teenager is facing charges in Starkville after a robbery Wednesday afternoon. Police arrested 17-year-old Jamionte Paster and charged him with armed robbery after an incident on Sherman Street. Investigators say Paster and the victim know each other. No injuries were reported. Police have not...
wcbi.com
Louisville ends city-wide emergency curfew after seeing significant drop in gun crimes
LOUISVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – The emergency curfew for the city of Louisville is no longer in effect after the Board of Aldermen allowed it to expire in late July. People spraying houses with bullets and gunfire ringing out through the night were behind the curfew, which the city established June 7th.
kicks96news.com
Prison Contraband and Possession with Intent to Sell Arrests in Leake and Attala
SAMMY T FORD, 35, of Carthage, Bench Warrant – Carthage Municipal Court, CPD. Bond $0. CAMERON J FOSTER, 23, of Canton, DUI – Test Refusal, Possession of Paraphernalia, Failure to Dim Headlights, No Driver’s License, Resisting Arrest, LCSO. Bond $1,000, $1,000, $500, $500, $500. JEROME FULLER, 59,...
WLBT
18-year-old girl found dead in vehicle in Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A woman’s body was found in Jackson at approximately 3:58 a.m. Wednesday morning during an incident at Bailey Avenue and Oak Street. According to the Jackson Police Department, 18-year-old Tawhia Bell was found in the driver’s seat of a black 2013 Honda Accord unresponsive and with a gunshot wound. Bell appeared to have crashed at the location.
WTOK-TV
Surveillance images released from recent Laud. Co. armed robbery
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - Authorities in Lauderdale County and Meridian are trying to find out who is responsible for two different armed robberies that happened earlier this week. Surveillance recordings from the Lauderdale CEFCO show four suspects run into the store in a seemingly coordinated way. Click above to...
WAPT
Canton residents clean up after widespread flooding
CANTON, Miss. — Canton residents were cleaning up Tuesdayafter widespread flooding. Tuesday's storms dumped 8 inches of rain in some areas of Madison County, causing flooding. This content is imported from Facebook. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able...
Some Mississippi residents can get up to $3,500 for safe rooms
Residents in eight Mississippi counties can get up to $3,500 to build safe rooms as part of a pilot program. A safe room, also known as a storm shelter, must be built to withstand 250 mph-winds and, if in a flood plain, must be built above ground, state officials said.
Bond set for suspect accused of killing man on Highway 25 in Rankin County
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The suspect accused of the shooting death of a man on Highway 25 in Rankin County is facing a first degree murder charge. A preliminary hearing was held on Tuesday, August 2 for 18-year-old Cortland Miekel Phlegm, of Ridgeland. Authorities said he killed 40-year-old William Nicholas Cardin, of Carthage, near Lone […]
kicks96news.com
Local Gas Price Gap Widening as Statewide Average Drops
The gap between local gas prices and what people are paying in many other parts of Mississippi is growing. AAA says the average price statewide is now about $3.69. But in Attala County, the auto club says gas is averaging about six and a half cents more than that—Neshoba County is about 12 cents higher than the statewide average and in Leake County, about 16 cents higher. Earlier in the week, Attala County was below the statewide average but has failed to keep pace as the statewide figure has fallen about nine cents since Monday.
