Chambersburg, PA

Franklin County Free Press

Rory Thomas Snider obituary 2022~2022

On Wednesday, August 3, 2022, Rory Thomas Snider, passed away after his brave battle with heart failure. Although his life on earth was much too short, it was abundant in love, faith, and courage. Rory was born to parents Jeremy and Gabrielle Snider on June 13, 2022 at Penn State...
HERSHEY, PA
Franklin County Free Press

Jill L Garland obituary 1973~2022

Jill L Garland, 48, of Chambersburg, passed away on Monday, August 1, 2022 at her home. Born September 12, 1973 in McConnellsburg, PA, she was the daughter of Robert and Bonnie Miller Garland. Jill was a graduate of Southern Fulton High School and later earned several degrees from Hagerstown Business...
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
Franklin County Free Press

Patricia Raye Hawkins obituary 1945~2022

Patricia Raye Hawkins (Becker), 76, of Waynesboro, PA, passed away Sunday, July 31, 2022, in the Chambersburg Hospital in Chambersburg, PA. Born November 14, 1945, in Grafton, ND. She was the daughter of the late Ray and Polly (Decker) Becker. She is survived in life by her husband Charles Hawkins...
WAYNESBORO, PA
PennLive.com

New restaurant; free ice cream; more: Good Morning, Pennsylvania

What you need to know today, Friday, August 5, 2022. High: 86; Low: 73. Most sunny, thunderstorms possible today & all weekend. Clergy abuse settlement: The Roman Catholic Diocese of Harrisburg said it has reached an agreement to settle any still-pending historic child sex abuse claims lodged against its priests or other church personnel.
HARRISBURG, PA
Franklin County Free Press

Frederick S “Tim” McCleaf 1951~2022

Mr. Frederick S “Tim” McCleaf, 71, of Waynesboro, PA, passed away Monday, August 1, 2022, in the Chambersburg Hospital. Born May 3, 1951 in Waynesboro, he was the son A. Fred McCleaf of Waynesboro and the late Nancy (Lanehart) McCleaf. Tim graduated from Waynesboro Area Senior High School...
WAYNESBORO, PA
wdac.com

Another Victim In York County Tractor/Trailer Accident

YORK COUNTY – A fifth person has died after a tractor pulling a trailer overturned in Lower Chanceford Township, York County on July 29. 4-year-old Jeffrey Fisher of Gordonville, Lancaster County, died Tuesday from his injuries. His brother, 9-year-old Caleb, also lost his life in the accident that also claimed the lives of Katie Stoltzfus of Brogue, York County, and her two daughters.
YORK COUNTY, PA
Franklin County Free Press

Hilde B Elliott obituary 1927~2022

Hilde B Elliott, 95, of Waynesboro, PA, passed away peacefully on Sunday, July 31, 2022 in the Waynesboro Hospital. Born June 18, 1927 in Itzkany, Romania, she was the daughter of the late Adam and Anna Brucker of Romania. Hilde owned and operated Elliott’s Styling Salon until retiring in 2002....
WAYNESBORO, PA
Franklin County Free Press

Brenda M McNew obituary 1952~2022

Brenda M McNew, 70, of Fayetteville, Pennsylvania passed away August 1, 2022 at home with family by her side. She was born on February 14, 1952 in Chambersburg, Pennsylvania to the late Ray and Ruth (Bard) Burns. Brenda is survived by her loving husband Larry McNew, her daughters, Belinda Pugh...
FAYETTEVILLE, PA
abc27.com

Pennsylvania State Police name Five Most Wanted in Harrisburg area

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania State Police have named the “Five Most Wanted” in the Harrisburg area. State Police Troop H Public Information Officer Trooper Megan Frazer released the information on social media Wednesday morning asking for the public’s help finding the individuals. Pictures and information...
HARRISBURG, PA
Franklin County Free Press

Missing Women’s Remains Found In Florida

This February 2022, Cumberland County Police were looking for a woman who allegedly was missing and in danger. Jasmine Forbes is a 31-year-old woman from Chambersburg PA. She was later to be found deceased in another state. : Chambersburg: Old Jail Tea Party Fundraiser. Jasmine Lynn Forbes. 31-year-old Jasmine Lynn...
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
Franklin County Free Press

Franklin County Free Press

Chambersburg, PA
Franklin County Free Press is your local independent online news source, free to read.

