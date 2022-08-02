Read on fcfreepresspa.com
Rory Thomas Snider obituary 2022~2022
On Wednesday, August 3, 2022, Rory Thomas Snider, passed away after his brave battle with heart failure. Although his life on earth was much too short, it was abundant in love, faith, and courage. Rory was born to parents Jeremy and Gabrielle Snider on June 13, 2022 at Penn State...
Jill L Garland obituary 1973~2022
Jill L Garland, 48, of Chambersburg, passed away on Monday, August 1, 2022 at her home. Born September 12, 1973 in McConnellsburg, PA, she was the daughter of Robert and Bonnie Miller Garland. Jill was a graduate of Southern Fulton High School and later earned several degrees from Hagerstown Business...
Phyllis Elaine Bender obituary 1939~2022
Phyllis Elaine Bender, 83, of Chambersburg, departed this life on Wednesday, August 3, 2022, at her home. She was born on June 10, 1939, in Chambersburg, the daughter of the late Glenn R. and E. Elaine (Gardner) Miller. Phyllis had a long and extensive real estate career in the Chambersburg...
Charles E “Earl” Young Sr. 1933~2022
Charles E “Earl” Young Sr., 88, of Greencastle, passed away on Wednesday, August 3, 2022 at his home. Born September 3, 1933 in Greencastle, he was a son of the late Paul A. and Helen Hays Young. Earl was a 1951 graduate of Greencastle Antrim High School. A...
John Joseph Rogers obituary 1959~2022
John Joseph Rogers, Jr. of Chambersburg, Pa. died peacefully at his home surrounded by his family on July 30, 2022. He was 62. Born August 11, 1959 in Philadelphia, Pa., he was the son of the late John J. and Ann (Crean) Rogers; and preceded in death by his sister Teri (David) Spencer.
Brehon R Sweeny Sr. obituary 1942~2022
Mr. Brehon R Sweeny Sr., 79, of Hagerstown, MD, passed away Wednesday, August 3, 2022, at his home, surrounded by his family. Born December 26, 1942, in Wilmington, DE, he was the son of the late Grant and Margaret (Abrams) Sweeny. He and his wife of nearly 51 years, Mrs....
Patricia Raye Hawkins obituary 1945~2022
Patricia Raye Hawkins (Becker), 76, of Waynesboro, PA, passed away Sunday, July 31, 2022, in the Chambersburg Hospital in Chambersburg, PA. Born November 14, 1945, in Grafton, ND. She was the daughter of the late Ray and Polly (Decker) Becker. She is survived in life by her husband Charles Hawkins...
New restaurant; free ice cream; more: Good Morning, Pennsylvania
What you need to know today, Friday, August 5, 2022. High: 86; Low: 73. Most sunny, thunderstorms possible today & all weekend. Clergy abuse settlement: The Roman Catholic Diocese of Harrisburg said it has reached an agreement to settle any still-pending historic child sex abuse claims lodged against its priests or other church personnel.
Frederick S “Tim” McCleaf 1951~2022
Mr. Frederick S “Tim” McCleaf, 71, of Waynesboro, PA, passed away Monday, August 1, 2022, in the Chambersburg Hospital. Born May 3, 1951 in Waynesboro, he was the son A. Fred McCleaf of Waynesboro and the late Nancy (Lanehart) McCleaf. Tim graduated from Waynesboro Area Senior High School...
wdac.com
Another Victim In York County Tractor/Trailer Accident
YORK COUNTY – A fifth person has died after a tractor pulling a trailer overturned in Lower Chanceford Township, York County on July 29. 4-year-old Jeffrey Fisher of Gordonville, Lancaster County, died Tuesday from his injuries. His brother, 9-year-old Caleb, also lost his life in the accident that also claimed the lives of Katie Stoltzfus of Brogue, York County, and her two daughters.
wtae.com
Remains of Pennsylvania woman missing since February found in Florida
PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — Pennsylvania State Police say the remains of a missing woman were found in Florida. Jasmine Forbes, 31 of Shippensburg, was reported missing in February. Troopers said investigative efforts led police to a property in Pasco County where it was believed that Forbes may have been...
Robert LeRoy Buckley obituary 1935~2022
Robert LeRoy Buckley, 87, Littlestown, PA passed away Friday, July 29, 2022 at Hanover Hall Home in Hanover, PA. He was born January 15, 1935 in Westminster, MD the son of the late Morris and Grace Noel Buckley. His wife Mary Madeline Buckley died in 2020. Bob owned and operated...
Hilde B Elliott obituary 1927~2022
Hilde B Elliott, 95, of Waynesboro, PA, passed away peacefully on Sunday, July 31, 2022 in the Waynesboro Hospital. Born June 18, 1927 in Itzkany, Romania, she was the daughter of the late Adam and Anna Brucker of Romania. Hilde owned and operated Elliott’s Styling Salon until retiring in 2002....
Preston James Crotty obituary 2008~2022
Preston James Crotty, 14, earned his angel wings unexpectedly due to a car accident on Wednesday, August 3, 2022. He was born March 10, 2008 in Chambersburg, the son of Shannon and the late Barry Crotty. Preston was getting ready to start James Buchanan H.S. this coming year. He enjoyed...
Brenda M McNew obituary 1952~2022
Brenda M McNew, 70, of Fayetteville, Pennsylvania passed away August 1, 2022 at home with family by her side. She was born on February 14, 1952 in Chambersburg, Pennsylvania to the late Ray and Ruth (Bard) Burns. Brenda is survived by her loving husband Larry McNew, her daughters, Belinda Pugh...
abc27.com
Pennsylvania State Police name Five Most Wanted in Harrisburg area
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania State Police have named the “Five Most Wanted” in the Harrisburg area. State Police Troop H Public Information Officer Trooper Megan Frazer released the information on social media Wednesday morning asking for the public’s help finding the individuals. Pictures and information...
Notice Under Fictitious Name Law: Lighthouse Ministries
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned, desiring to engage in business under the fictitious. Located at 8421 Orchard Dr : Franklin in the City of Mercersburg : Pennsylvania, 17236-9580. intends to register the said name with the Secretary of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania. Dated at Mercersburg Pennsylvania, this August...
Betty Maxine Hoffman obituary 1936~2022
Betty Maxine Hoffman, age 85, of McConnellsburg, PA, passed away on Saturday, July 30, 2022, at home in McConnellsburg with her family by her side. Betty was born on October 30, 1936, in McConnellsburg, PA, the daughter of the late Claude and Goldie Cooper Souders. Betty married the late Evan...
Missing Women’s Remains Found In Florida
This February 2022, Cumberland County Police were looking for a woman who allegedly was missing and in danger. Jasmine Forbes is a 31-year-old woman from Chambersburg PA. She was later to be found deceased in another state. : Chambersburg: Old Jail Tea Party Fundraiser. Jasmine Lynn Forbes. 31-year-old Jasmine Lynn...
Reynolds F Stull Jr. obituary 1951~2022
Mr. Reynolds F Stull Jr., 71, of Waynesboro, PA, passed away Friday, July 29, 2022, in his home. Born June 17, 1951 in Quincy Township, PA, he was the son of the late Reynolds and Margret (Green) Stull. Mr. Stull worked at Redland Brick, Rocky Ridge, MD. He retired in...
