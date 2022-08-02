Single Parent Scholarship Fund of NWA to host back-to-school supply drive
BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Single Parent Scholarship Fund of NWA (SPSFNWA) announced that it is hosting a Back-to-School supply drive-through event for their Fall 2022 recipients.
According to a press release from the organization, this event will "allow recipients and their families to pick school supplies and mini stipends to assist with back-to-school supplies for the upcoming school year," along with other giveaways from sponsors and donors.
The event takes place on Thursday, August 4, from 4-6 p.m. in the SPSFNWA office parking lot located at 2601 SW D St. in Bentonville. SPSFNWA partnered with Coldwell Banker Harris McHaney & Faucette, Breyers Ice Cream, and other donors to provide recipients and their children with school supplies, stipends, and ice cream to be distributed in a drive-thru format through the SPSFNWA parking lot, to assist with back to school needs.
