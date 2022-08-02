ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Father Fred Extends Back to School Shoes to Five Different Counties

By Madison Schlegel
 3 days ago
This year, Father Fred is extending one of their community programs, Back to School Shoes.

The program aims to make sure kids in their service area have the materials they need to go back to school.

The community has donated the resources for every kid to get new shoes.

At some of the locations, there are buses for dental check and vision checks too.

This year, they are having pop-ups at different locations across five different counties.

We’ll be there for the first pop-up and tell you when they will be near you.

