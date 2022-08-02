ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lehigh Acres, FL

Lehigh Acres man arrested in connection to Tampa homicide

By NBC2 News
NBC2 Fort Myers
NBC2 Fort Myers
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36Bp2Y_0h2Eog4X00

LEE COUNTY, Fla. – A Lehigh Acres man has been arrested after being linked to a homicide that took place in a Tampa apartment complex.

Darren Day, 25, was tracked down in Lee County by the U.S. Marshalls Service on a count of first-degree murder.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a shooting in the parking lot of the IQ Apartments in Tampa on July 22nd.

A male victim was shot and transported to a local hospital where he would die from his injuries. The suspect fled the scene. They were later able to connect Day with the shooting

Deputies believe the shooting is not random and that Day and the victim may have possibly known one another.

The investigation remains active as Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office continues to ask the public for more information regarding the shooting.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
10 Tampa Bay

Man injured in shooting at Palm Harbor brewery

PALM HARBOR, Fla. — Pinellas County Sheriff's deputies are investigating a shooting that took place at a brewery in Palm Harbor Wednesday evening. Just before 5 p.m., deputies responded to the Local Brewing Company on U.S.-19 N on a report of a shooting, the sheriff's office said. A man suffering a gunshot wound was transported to the hospital. His condition is unknown at this time.
PALM HARBOR, FL
NBC 2

Fugitive Friday: August 5

Every Friday, Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers shares information on four fugitives authorities need help finding. Anyone with information on these four is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-8477. 1. Brandon Chaleunsouk – accused of threatening a man with a gun following a bar brawl. 2. Michael Hague –...
LEE COUNTY, FL
fox35orlando.com

Missing Florida woman found dead outside Red Lobster in Kissimmee, deputies say

KISSIMMEE, Fla. - Catrina Ashley, a Central Florida woman who was reported missing after she left her job early in July, was found dead Wednesday outside a Red Lobster in Kissimmee, according to the Osceola County Sheriff's Office. Deputies said they found the woman's body inside a vehicle in the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lee County, FL
Crime & Safety
Hillsborough County, FL
Crime & Safety
Lehigh Acres, FL
Crime & Safety
Tampa, FL
Crime & Safety
City
Tampa, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
City
Lehigh Acres, FL
County
Hillsborough County, FL
County
Lee County, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Darren Day
iontb.com

Pinellas deputies investigate shooting in Palm Harbor

Deputies from the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) are currently on scene of shooting near the intersection of Alderman Road and US-19. The incident began shortly before 5 p.m. on Wednesday, August 3, 2022 in the parking lot of 35631 US-19 in Palm Harbor. One victim was located and...
WINKNEWS.com

Fort Myers, SWFL Crime Stoppers increase reward for tips on 2 cases

The City of Fort Myers has teamed up with Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers to increase the reward being offered for tips on two deadly recent cases by $2,500. According to a Crime Stoppers Facebook post, Fort Myers voted to supplement the Crime Stoppers reward for information leading to arrests in two different investigations: the homicide of 33-year-old Craig Truttling and the hit-and-run death of 61-year-old Danny Hand.
FORT MYERS, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Murder#Violent Crime#The Iq Apartments
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
nypressnews.com

Suspects Arrested In Connection With Two Homicides

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (CW44 News At 10)–The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office have arrested two suspects in connection to a pair of homicides in Dover and Thonotosassa. Detectives have identified and arrested Daniel Negrete 27, and Fatima Garcia Avila, 20, through investigation. According to officials, detectives learned that Negrete...
DOVER, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Body found at public park in Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. — A body was found Wednesday morning at Centennial Park in Tampa. Police were dispatched just before 7 a.m. Responding officers found a man dead with trauma to his upper body. The preliminary investigation suggests he was killed by somebody he knew – and that this was no random act, according to law enforcement.
NBC2 Fort Myers

NBC2 Fort Myers

Fort Myers, FL
27K+
Followers
15K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

News and weather for Southwest Florida, including Lee, Collier, Charlotte, DeSoto, Hendry & Glades counties.

 https://nbc-2.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy