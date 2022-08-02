Lehigh Acres man arrested in connection to Tampa homicide

LEE COUNTY, Fla. – A Lehigh Acres man has been arrested after being linked to a homicide that took place in a Tampa apartment complex.

Darren Day, 25, was tracked down in Lee County by the U.S. Marshalls Service on a count of first-degree murder.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a shooting in the parking lot of the IQ Apartments in Tampa on July 22nd.

A male victim was shot and transported to a local hospital where he would die from his injuries. The suspect fled the scene. They were later able to connect Day with the shooting

Deputies believe the shooting is not random and that Day and the victim may have possibly known one another.

The investigation remains active as Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office continues to ask the public for more information regarding the shooting.