Fayetteville, PA

Jill L Garland obituary 1973~2022

Jill L Garland, 48, of Chambersburg, passed away on Monday, August 1, 2022 at her home. Born September 12, 1973 in McConnellsburg, PA, she was the daughter of Robert and Bonnie Miller Garland. Jill was a graduate of Southern Fulton High School and later earned several degrees from Hagerstown Business...
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
Kay R Stake obituary 1936~2021

Kay R Stake (Morder), 85, of Chambersburg, Pennsylvania passed away July 28, 2022 at Providence Place, Chambersburg. She was born on August 24, 1936 in Alexandria, Pennsylvania to Harry and Clara (Rudy) Morder. She retired from Letterkenny Army Depot in 1990. Kay loved spending time with her grandchildren, was an...
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
Ronald D Bean obituary 1950~2022

Ronald D Bean, age 72, of New Oxford, passed away Sunday, July 31, 2022 at Crosskeys Village in New Oxford. He was born Sunday, June 18, 1950 in Gettysburg, the son of the late Cecil W. and Elda M. (Gardner) Bean. Ronald graduated from Biglerville High School in 1968. He...
NEW OXFORD, PA
Potter early settler's grave rediscovered in Pennsylvania

Arnold Potter died in 1810 at McAllister's Inn, in Harrisburg, Pa., while on a trip to Philadelphia with a drove of cattle. It took many years to discover what cemetery he was buried in, but with a bit of assistance from the Dauphin Co. Historical Society, they found a record of his burial down to the lot and stone number. It has since fallen down and we nearly gave up, but finally found it in the grass and in a lot above where it was supposed to be.
HARRISBURG, PA
Winifred V Deist-Coffelt obituary 1931~2022

Winifred V Deist-Coffelt, 91, Orrtanna, PA passed away on Tuesday, July 26, 2022 at Paramount Healthcare, Fayetteville, PA. She was born January 14, 1931 in Stoystown, PA the daughter of the late Henry and Ruth Fleegle Karla. She is survived by her husband Harry W. Coffelt. Winifred was a member...
ORRTANNA, PA
Haley M Hock obituary 1996~2022

Haley M Hock, 26, of Fayetteville, PA passed away Saturday, July 23, 2022 and is now at peace. Born January 4, 1996 in Chambersburg, PA she was the daughter of Tammie (Ellis) Hock of Fayetteville and the late Kevin Hock. Haley loved listening to music, cooking, and her cat, Caley,...
FAYETTEVILLE, PA
Obituaries
John H Hoffman obituary 1939~2022

Mr. John H Hoffman, 82, of Waynesboro, PA passed away Thursday morning, July 28, 2022, in the Waynesboro Hospital. Born August 31, 1939 in Lewistown, PA, he was the son of the late Jay T. and Mary (Lyter) Hoffman. Following the death of his mother 2 days after his birth, he was raised by his grandparents, Michael and Mabel Richardson.
WAYNESBORO, PA
New NICU opens at Cumberland County hospital

UPMC Magee-Womens opened a new Level II neonatal intensive care unit on Monday. The new NICU opened at UPMC Carlisle hospital and includes six beds with equipment for advanced care and monitoring, and a neonatal team that provides specialized care for babies who are born premature as early as 32 weeks or who need extra time and support.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
Dorene Marie Miller Timmons 1938~2022

Dorene Marie Miller Timmons, age 84, of Chambersburg PA, has passed on to eternal life on July 25, 2022. Dorene was the daughter of the late John F. Miller and Fanny Rebuck Miller Myers. Dorene is survived by her husband of 63 years, Marvin Luther Timmons; their children Natalie Beth...
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
Human remains found in Steelton identified

STEELTON, Pa. (WHTM) – Human remains found in Steelton Borough have been identified. According to Steelton Borough Police, the remains discovered on July 27 in the 800 block of North Front Street were identified as Mr. Goldie Smith. Police say Smith was listed as a missing person by the...
STEELTON, PA
Dauphin County infant found unresponsive, two charged

WILLIAMSTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) – A mother and her boyfriend have been charged after a one-year-old girl was found unresponsive and in cardiac arrest with multiple bruises in Dauphin County. According to an affidavit filed by Pennsylvania State Police, Troopers responded to a home in Williamstown Borough shortly after midnight...
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
Dorothy H Zimmerman obituary 1928~2022

Dorothy H Zimmerman, 93, of Chambersburg, passed away on Monday, July 25, 2022 at SpiriTrust Lutheran The Village at Luther Ridge. Born August 29, 1928 in Greencastle, she was the daughter of the late Roy E. and Leila Renner Hoffman. Dorothy was employed as a presser at the Stanley Company...
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
Chambersburg, PA
