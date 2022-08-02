Read on fcfreepresspa.com
Brehon R Sweeny Sr. obituary 1942~2022
Mr. Brehon R Sweeny Sr., 79, of Hagerstown, MD, passed away Wednesday, August 3, 2022, at his home, surrounded by his family. Born December 26, 1942, in Wilmington, DE, he was the son of the late Grant and Margaret (Abrams) Sweeny. He and his wife of nearly 51 years, Mrs....
Preston James Crotty obituary 2008~2022
Preston James Crotty, 14, earned his angel wings unexpectedly due to a car accident on Wednesday, August 3, 2022. He was born March 10, 2008 in Chambersburg, the son of Shannon and the late Barry Crotty. Preston was getting ready to start James Buchanan H.S. this coming year. He enjoyed...
Jill L Garland obituary 1973~2022
Jill L Garland, 48, of Chambersburg, passed away on Monday, August 1, 2022 at her home. Born September 12, 1973 in McConnellsburg, PA, she was the daughter of Robert and Bonnie Miller Garland. Jill was a graduate of Southern Fulton High School and later earned several degrees from Hagerstown Business...
Charles E “Earl” Young Sr. 1933~2022
Charles E “Earl” Young Sr., 88, of Greencastle, passed away on Wednesday, August 3, 2022 at his home. Born September 3, 1933 in Greencastle, he was a son of the late Paul A. and Helen Hays Young. Earl was a 1951 graduate of Greencastle Antrim High School. A...
Betty Maxine Hoffman obituary 1936~2022
Betty Maxine Hoffman, age 85, of McConnellsburg, PA, passed away on Saturday, July 30, 2022, at home in McConnellsburg with her family by her side. Betty was born on October 30, 1936, in McConnellsburg, PA, the daughter of the late Claude and Goldie Cooper Souders. Betty married the late Evan...
Kay R Stake obituary 1936~2021
Kay R Stake (Morder), 85, of Chambersburg, Pennsylvania passed away July 28, 2022 at Providence Place, Chambersburg. She was born on August 24, 1936 in Alexandria, Pennsylvania to Harry and Clara (Rudy) Morder. She retired from Letterkenny Army Depot in 1990. Kay loved spending time with her grandchildren, was an...
Ronald D Bean obituary 1950~2022
Ronald D Bean, age 72, of New Oxford, passed away Sunday, July 31, 2022 at Crosskeys Village in New Oxford. He was born Sunday, June 18, 1950 in Gettysburg, the son of the late Cecil W. and Elda M. (Gardner) Bean. Ronald graduated from Biglerville High School in 1968. He...
Robert LeRoy Buckley obituary 1935~2022
Robert LeRoy Buckley, 87, Littlestown, PA passed away Friday, July 29, 2022 at Hanover Hall Home in Hanover, PA. He was born January 15, 1935 in Westminster, MD the son of the late Morris and Grace Noel Buckley. His wife Mary Madeline Buckley died in 2020. Bob owned and operated...
chronicle-express.com
Potter early settler's grave rediscovered in Pennsylvania
Arnold Potter died in 1810 at McAllister's Inn, in Harrisburg, Pa., while on a trip to Philadelphia with a drove of cattle. It took many years to discover what cemetery he was buried in, but with a bit of assistance from the Dauphin Co. Historical Society, they found a record of his burial down to the lot and stone number. It has since fallen down and we nearly gave up, but finally found it in the grass and in a lot above where it was supposed to be.
Winifred V Deist-Coffelt obituary 1931~2022
Winifred V Deist-Coffelt, 91, Orrtanna, PA passed away on Tuesday, July 26, 2022 at Paramount Healthcare, Fayetteville, PA. She was born January 14, 1931 in Stoystown, PA the daughter of the late Henry and Ruth Fleegle Karla. She is survived by her husband Harry W. Coffelt. Winifred was a member...
Haley M Hock obituary 1996~2022
Haley M Hock, 26, of Fayetteville, PA passed away Saturday, July 23, 2022 and is now at peace. Born January 4, 1996 in Chambersburg, PA she was the daughter of Tammie (Ellis) Hock of Fayetteville and the late Kevin Hock. Haley loved listening to music, cooking, and her cat, Caley,...
Reynolds F Stull Jr. obituary 1951~2022
Mr. Reynolds F Stull Jr., 71, of Waynesboro, PA, passed away Friday, July 29, 2022, in his home. Born June 17, 1951 in Quincy Township, PA, he was the son of the late Reynolds and Margret (Green) Stull. Mr. Stull worked at Redland Brick, Rocky Ridge, MD. He retired in...
John H Hoffman obituary 1939~2022
Mr. John H Hoffman, 82, of Waynesboro, PA passed away Thursday morning, July 28, 2022, in the Waynesboro Hospital. Born August 31, 1939 in Lewistown, PA, he was the son of the late Jay T. and Mary (Lyter) Hoffman. Following the death of his mother 2 days after his birth, he was raised by his grandparents, Michael and Mabel Richardson.
New NICU opens at Cumberland County hospital
UPMC Magee-Womens opened a new Level II neonatal intensive care unit on Monday. The new NICU opened at UPMC Carlisle hospital and includes six beds with equipment for advanced care and monitoring, and a neonatal team that provides specialized care for babies who are born premature as early as 32 weeks or who need extra time and support.
Dorene Marie Miller Timmons 1938~2022
Dorene Marie Miller Timmons, age 84, of Chambersburg PA, has passed on to eternal life on July 25, 2022. Dorene was the daughter of the late John F. Miller and Fanny Rebuck Miller Myers. Dorene is survived by her husband of 63 years, Marvin Luther Timmons; their children Natalie Beth...
abc27.com
Human remains found in Steelton identified
STEELTON, Pa. (WHTM) – Human remains found in Steelton Borough have been identified. According to Steelton Borough Police, the remains discovered on July 27 in the 800 block of North Front Street were identified as Mr. Goldie Smith. Police say Smith was listed as a missing person by the...
Notice Under Fictitious Name Law: Lighthouse Ministries
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned, desiring to engage in business under the fictitious. Located at 8421 Orchard Dr : Franklin in the City of Mercersburg : Pennsylvania, 17236-9580. intends to register the said name with the Secretary of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania. Dated at Mercersburg Pennsylvania, this August...
abc27.com
Dauphin County infant found unresponsive, two charged
WILLIAMSTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) – A mother and her boyfriend have been charged after a one-year-old girl was found unresponsive and in cardiac arrest with multiple bruises in Dauphin County. According to an affidavit filed by Pennsylvania State Police, Troopers responded to a home in Williamstown Borough shortly after midnight...
Dorothy H Zimmerman obituary 1928~2022
Dorothy H Zimmerman, 93, of Chambersburg, passed away on Monday, July 25, 2022 at SpiriTrust Lutheran The Village at Luther Ridge. Born August 29, 1928 in Greencastle, she was the daughter of the late Roy E. and Leila Renner Hoffman. Dorothy was employed as a presser at the Stanley Company...
Bryant Dorn Hornbaker obituary 1967~2022
Bryant Dorn Hornbaker, 55, of Mercersburg, passed away on July, 25, 2022 at his home. Born May 14, 1967 in Chambersburg, PA, he was a son of Dorn and Patricia Hornbaker. Bryant graduated from James Buchanan High School in 1986 and worked 35 years for RA Hill, Inc. Bryant was...
