Westport Human Services Seeks Community Support for Children's Back-to-School and Afterschool Needs

Read on news.hamlethub.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Texas Jury Orders Alex Jones To Pay Sandy Hook Parents $4 MillionLarry LeaseNewtown, CT
Alex Jones Must Pay Sandy Hook Parents More Than $4 MillionDaniella CressmanNewtown, CT
Inside Stony Brook's Southampton Hospital Summer Party Kick Off Hosted By Jean & Martin ShafiroffThe New York ExclusiveStony Brook, NY
Shelton's Summertime Fun At Jones Family FarmsFlorence CarmelaShelton, CT
The Black Bear Population Is Exploding in ConnecticutFlorence CarmelaConnecticut State
Related
hamlethub.com
Merryall Center for the Arts Receives Grant from the New Milford Non-Profit Assistance Fund
New Milford, Conn - The Merryall Center for the Arts is the recipient of a grant from the New Milford Non-Profit Assistance Fund, as announced jointly by Mayor Pete Bass and Dean Gray, President of Merryall’s Board of Directors. “These funds are part of the American Rescue Plan created to provide COVID-19 relief to help non-profits that had reduced profits during this pandemic,” explained Mayor Bass.
hamlethub.com
Troop K helps local children in need through Friends of Karen
The State Police in Troop K would like to offer a special thank you to both the Community-Police Relations Foundation and the Friends of Karen organization in North Salem for including us in their fundraiser to help local children in need. Friends of Karen helps around 1000 children a year...
hamlethub.com
Westport's Remarkable Theater announces launch of Club203, new social program for adults with disabilities
Remarkable Theater has announce a new social program for adults with disabilities called Club203 will launch this fall! "Congratulations to Remarkable Theater board member Stacie Curran and the other individuals who have spearheaded this fantastic initiative," they say. The initiative is a collaboration between the Department of Human Services and...
hamlethub.com
Town of Southbury Seeks Library Assistant, Accepting Applications
The Town of Southbury is currently accepting applications for the position of Library Assistant. Library Assistant. 12 hrs. every week: Monday 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.; Thursday, 4:30 p. m. to 9:00 p.m.; and Sunday 11:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Every other week 19 hrs. per week includes the above hrs. plus Saturday (alternate with another staff member), 8:30 a.m. to 4:00 p. m. Included is a half hour unpaid break on Thursday, Saturday and Sunday.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
hamlethub.com
Community Policing in ACTION! Bethel Police and K9 Penny Head to Camp!
Community policing is action! Yesterday, members of the Bethel Police Department met with Bethel Parks and Rec’s preschool summer camp. Police say campers learned many safety tips and they were able to check out the equipment used by the police department!. The Department's new puppy Bloodhound K9 Penny enjoyed...
hamlethub.com
Housatonic Habitat for Humanity celebrates 30 years and honors co-founder John Patrick on Sept. 22 in Ridgefield
Housatonic Habitat for Humanity to hold Blueprints and Blue Jeans event to celebrate 30th anniversary in September. Housatonic Habitat for Humanity will hold its first annual Blueprints and Blue Jeans fundraising event to celebrate its 30th anniversary on September 22 at 6:30 pm at the Lounsbury House in Ridgefield, CT.
hamlethub.com
New Canaan Library and Lapham Community Center are Cooling Centers
A period of high heat and humidity is forecast for New Canaan until Friday, with high temperatures on Thursday forecast to be 95 degrees. The New Canaan Library and the Lapham Community Center are both available as cooling centers for residents. Their hours of operation are below:. Everyone should take...
hamlethub.com
Why Small Businesses Matter in Greenwich: Warren Tricomi Salon
Why Small Businesses Matter puts a spotlight on the local merchants who donate their time, talent, goods, and services for the betterment of our community. The shop local movement spreads virally as local businesses who are “tagged” have the opportunity to share their story!. You're IT Warren Tricomi...
IN THIS ARTICLE
hamlethub.com
Danbury's Community Institute for Communities hosts graffiti artist on August 10
DANBURY —The Connecticut Institute for Communities (CFIC) will honor National Health Center Week and celebrate the opening of an 8,000-foot headquarters addition with an art show. Dedan Davenport, an artist and licensed social worker, will display his work, which uses graffiti to demonstrate “the source of the present moment,...
hamlethub.com
CT's Beardsley Zoo Plans Centennial Gala this Fall at the Inn at Longshore in Westport
When a passionate group of animal lovers, board members, and Zoo supporters get together, the outcome is a fabulous way to raise funds for Connecticut’s Beardsley Zoo. A group of women and men from around the region have joined forces to create the Zoo’s third in-person Endangered Species Gala, this time also celebrating the Zoo’s Centennial year. The elegant evening affair, designed to raise money to support the Zoo’s collection of endangered species and enhance habitats, will be held on October 29, 2022, at the Inn at Longshore in Westport.
hamlethub.com
Brookfield Police hold National Night Out and raise nearly $5,000 for Special Olympics Connecticut!
Brookfield Police joined departments throughout the country and held their 2nd Annual National Night Out on Tuesday. The event raised nearly $5,000 for Special Olympics Connecticut!. Thank you to the Brookfield community and the many businesses that supported this important event. Please see the note from Brookfield Police below. We...
hamlethub.com
What makes you crack a smile in Ridgefield? Meet Jennifer Christensen
Enjoying summer days close to home, at events and venues unique to your hometown, are some of the most memorable experiences in life (plus, you can get cozy in your own bed at the end of a fun-filled day). Our series “What makes you crack a smile” highlights the local...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
hamlethub.com
New Milford Mayor Pete Bass Provides NMHS Fire Update
"Our contractor (Belfor) continues with the restoration process at NMHS" * Continued soot cleaning on the 3rd floor. * Continued masking of rooms and necessary infrastructure above the ceiling grid in preparation for fireproofing encapsulation on the 3rd floor. * Continued encapsulation of fireproofing on the 3rd floor. Continue to remove air scrubbers as areas are cleaned.
hamlethub.com
Scarsdale Scout Troop 4 to have girls’ linked troop for the first time in its history
Scarsdale’s Troop 4 is pleased to announce that this fall, it will have a girls’ linked troop for the first time in its history. Nationwide, in 2019, Scouts BSA, formerly known as the Boy Scouts of America, opened membership to girls ages 11 - 17. Scouting develops character, civic mindedness, leadership and physical fitness. Middle and high school-aged Scouts, with guidance from adult leaders, create and lead activities such as hikes, outdoor games, community service, and Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math (STEM) activities.
hamlethub.com
What makes you crack a smile in Ridgefield? Meet Mary Dougherty
What community event do you look forward to attending? How does it make you feel?. Chirp summer concerts in the park are so fun and a great way to connect with friends. I always feel grateful to be able to catch up with people with live music under the stars.
hamlethub.com
Services planned for Wilton resident Robert Anthony Nastro, 65
Robert A. Nastro of Wilton, Connecticut died peacefully surrounded by his family at Danbury Hospital on July 31, 2022. Robert was predeceased by his mother Antoinette DeFilippis Nastro, father Salvator Nastro and sister-in-law Joanne Nastro. Robert was the proud father of his two sons Robert J. Nastro of Florida & Ryan Nastro of New York and their mother Kathy Qualter. He is also survived by his brother Frank Nastro and his daughters Cori, Kimberly and Francesca, as well as John Thygerson and family, his sister Christine Gilliatt and her daughter Victoria Belluscio, spouse Danny and Bob’s niece Emma and nephew Jack and their dog Rocco, his sister Sally Hotaling and her daughters Elizabeth Vail, spouse Sean and Bob’s nephew Sean and niece Charlotte and Catherine & Leah Hotaling, his sister Jeanne Nastro and her sons Stephan and Max Salvadori. Robert is also survived by several cousins. Lastly, he is survived by his devoted best friend of more than 50 years Tony Sarno.
hamlethub.com
Did you know? Norwalk Health Department has a Mosquito Management program
This summer, the Norwalk Health Department (NHD) urges Norwalkers to prevent mosquito bites to avoid illness. NHD’s mosquito management program aims to help our residents avoid mosquito-borne illnesses through education, mosquito surveillance, and source reduction. The best way to prevent mosquito-borne illness is to avoid mosquitoes. You can take...
hamlethub.com
The Traveling Wall will visit Putnam County
The Traveling Wall, an 80 percent scale replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington D.C., will return to Putnam County in September. It’s the fifth time that the Traveling Wall will visit Putnam County. It was first showcased in the county in 1995 and last here in 2018. This visit will include a half-size replica of the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier as well as The American Traveling Tribute, a display that features every war America has been involved in from the Revolutionary War right up to today.
hamlethub.com
What makes you crack a smile in Ridgefield? Meet Rich Vazzana
Enjoying summer days close to home, at events and venues unique to your hometown, are some of the most memorable experiences in life (plus, you can get cozy in your own bed at the end of a fun-filled day). Our series “What makes you crack a smile” highlights the local...
hamlethub.com
Ridgefield College Student Austin Stietzel Named to Presidential Honor List at New York Tech
Austin Stietzel from Ridgefield was named to the Spring 2022 Presidential Honor List at New York Institute of Technology. Stietzel was one of more than 800 students recognized. To qualify for the Presidential Honor List, a student must achieve a minimum semester GPA of 3.7 and complete at least 12 credit hours without any incomplete grades.
Comments / 0