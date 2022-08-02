Trash truck erupts in flames on South Bay freeway
NATIONAL CITY, Calif. — A trash truck caught fire Tuesday afternoon on a freeway in National City, backing up traffic in the area.
The blaze was reported around 12:50 p.m. on the westbound state Route 54 connector to southbound Interstate 5, according to a California Highway Patrol incident log.San Diego County declares public health emergency over monkeypox
Aerial video from SkyFOX showed an EDCO truck engulfed in flames.
CHP officers have closed the connector. It’s not yet known when it will reopen.Track live traffic conditions
Check back for updates on this developing story.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 5 San Diego.
Comments / 1