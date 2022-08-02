Trash truck erupts in flames on South Bay freeway

NATIONAL CITY, Calif. — A trash truck caught fire Tuesday afternoon on a freeway in National City, backing up traffic in the area.

The blaze was reported around 12:50 p.m. on the westbound state Route 54 connector to southbound Interstate 5, according to a California Highway Patrol incident log.

Aerial video from SkyFOX showed an EDCO truck engulfed in flames.

CHP officers have closed the connector. It’s not yet known when it will reopen.

