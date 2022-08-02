ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
National City, CA

Trash truck erupts in flames on South Bay freeway

By Christy Simeral
 3 days ago

NATIONAL CITY, Calif. — A trash truck caught fire Tuesday afternoon on a freeway in National City, backing up traffic in the area.

The blaze was reported around 12:50 p.m. on the westbound state Route 54 connector to southbound Interstate 5, according to a California Highway Patrol incident log.

Aerial video from SkyFOX showed an EDCO truck engulfed in flames.

CHP officers have closed the connector. It’s not yet known when it will reopen.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

EL CAJON, CA
