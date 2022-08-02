Read on kicdam.com
Martha Wood, 94, of Fairmont, formerly of Emmetsburg
Services for 94-year-old Martha Wood of Fairmont, formerly of Emmetsburg, will be Tuesday, August 9th, at 10:30 a.m. at Grace Church in Emmetsburg with burial at Evergreen Cemetery. Visitation will be Tuesday from 9:00 to 10:30 at the church. Martin-Mattice Funeral Home in Emmetsburg is in charge of the arrangements.
25th annual Relay For Life
Spencer, IA (KICD) — This weekend will be the 25th annual Clay County Relay For Life in Spencer. The event begins Saturday at 5pm on the Clay County Fairgrounds at Centennial Plaza, this year’s theme is “Lights of Hope.”. Committee member LaVonne Bell tells KICD News the...
Brian Schwarting, 70, of Harris
Memorial services for 70-year-old Brian Schwarting of Harris will be Monday, August 8th, at 2 p.m. at United Methodist Church in Harris. Turner Jenness Funeral Home in Lake Park is in charge of the arrangements.
City of Sheldon Awards Trail Bid
Sheldon, IA (KICD)– The City of Sheldon awarded a bid Wednesday evening for trail work in part of the city. Public Works Director Todd Uhl told the City Council he was happy to see SEVEN bids for the one mile project with the low bid coming in well under the engineer’s estimate.
kiwaradio.com
Iowa DNR Fishing Report For August 4th
Northwest Iowa — Here the latest fishing report for northwest Iowa from the Iowa Department of Natural Resources. Lake temperature is in the lower 80s. The water level is at crest. Fish are out deeper during warm water temperatures. Trolling has been working very well. Find crappie and yellow bass in 12-17 feet of water. Try fishing weed lines where there is new vegetation growth. Black Crappie – Good: Best bite is in 10-15 feet of water along weed lines. Bluegill – Good. Walleye – Fair: Try spinners, crankbaits and long and shallow shad raps in the main basins. Best bite is an hour before and after sunset. Yellow Bass – Good.
DNR Treating Lost Island Lake For Invasive Aquatic Plant
Ruthven, IA (KICD) — Eurasian watermilfoil, an invasive aquatic plant species was reported in four areas of Lost Island Lake near Ruthven last Monday. Fishery biologist with the Iowa Department of Natural Resources Mike Hawkins told KICD the plant is a relative of a US species and creates issues from lake floor to surface.
kscj.com
FATAL MOPED ACCIDENT NEAR SHELDON, IOWA
A TEENAGE MOPED DRIVER HAS DIED AFTER AN ACCIDENT IN NORTHWEST IOWA WEDNESDAY. SCOTT VAN AARTSEN REPORTS:
100th Year of Northwest Am Tournament
Spencer, IA (KICD) – Close to 400 golfers from all over the country are in Spencer for this week’s 100th edition of the Northwest Amateur Golf Tournament at the Spencer Golf & Country Club. Bill Zinn serves as Chairperson for the tournament. He tells KICD News this year’s...
Herpes kills thousands of carp in Storm Lake
The koi herpes virus is killing a massive number of young carp in Storm Lake, where they are washing ashore and rotting by the thousands, according to the Iowa Department of Natural Resources. It’s the first time the virus — officially known as cyprinid herpesvirus 3 — has been detected in Iowa. It is not […] The post Herpes kills thousands of carp in Storm Lake appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
ISU Pickup Destroyed In Fire Northeast Of Doon
Doon, Iowa– An Iowa State University pickup was destroyed in a fire on Monday, August 1, 2022, near Doon. According to Doon Fire Chief Blake Van Bemmel, at about 12:10 p.m., the Doon Fire Department was called to the report of a vehicle on fire on 240th Street west of Harrison Avenue, three miles east of Doon, a mile north on Highway 75, and a half mile east.
Teen dies after northwest Iowa scooter crash
O’BRIEN COUNTY, Iowa — A 15-year-old died Wednesday after his scooter hit a car in northwest Iowa. It happened just north of Sheldon around 12:32 p.m., according to a crash report from the Iowa State Patrol. The teen was operating a Honda NPS50 scooter when he drove it into the intersection of Highway 60 and 280th Street. The report said the scooter struck a southbound Hyundai Elantra driven by 71-year-old Bonnie Allison of Spencer.
Hospital Board of Trustees Awards Bid For Expansion Project
Spencer, IA (KICD)– The expansion project that will bring a new Emergency Department to Spencer Hospital took a big step forward on Tuesday when the Board of Trustees hired a general contractor. Hospital President Bill Bumgarner tells KICD News he and the rest of the board very surprised to...
Finding an interim Sioux County sheriff
ORANGE CITY—The Sioux County Board of Supervisors at its July 26 meeting reviewed with county auditor Ryan Dokter the methods that could be used to fill the Sioux County sheriff’s seat once it is vacant. There are two options to designate an interim sheriff who would serve until...
Hearing Held In Lawsuit Between Trailer Court Owner and City Of Spencer
No ruling was made Tuesday following a hearing in Clay County District Court over a lawsuit between the city of Spencer and the owner of a trailer court on West 18th Street in Spencer. The city cut off power to the trailer court several weeks ago citing code deficiencies with...
Buena Vista County Auditor Exploring Potential Move To Different Space
Storm Lake, IA (KICD)– The Buena Vista County Auditor is exploring options that may involve moving to a new location to allow ample space for the county’s voting equipment. Sue Lloyd told the Board of Supervisors on Tuesday the current arrangement has election cages and supplies scattered in...
Tuesday News, August 2
Much of Iowa is expected to roast in this week’s heat wave — which may end up lasting much longer — and it follows a very steamy July. State climatologist Justin Glisan says the just-ended month was one-degree warmer than normal statewide and we had one-inch less of rainfall than the average. Glisan says Iowa’s farmers are especially concerned about forecast models that show more of the same during August. The Climate Prediction Center is releasing its maps for expected temperatures and precipitation during August — and both show the hot, dry trend will continue for Iowa during the month ahead. While we’re in the third year of a La Nina pattern, Glisan says it’s still too early to say if the warmer, drier weather will last into the fall months.
O’Brien County Crash Claims Life of Teenager
Sheldon, IA (KICD)—A teenager has died from injuries sustained in a Wednesday afternoon crash in Western O’Brien County. The Iowa State Patrol was called to the intersection of Highway 60 and 280th Street, about four miles northeast of Sheldon, around 12:30 where responding units determined a westbound moped had collided with a southbound a southbound vehicle before coming to a rest south of the intersection.
Country Music Star Chris Janson Coming To Preservation Plaza For Special Friday Night Show
Arnolds Park, IA (KICD)– Preservation Plaza outside Arnolds Park Amusement Park is going to be the place to be Friday night for another big country music show. Chris Janson will be bringing his high energy show to the new stage in the Iowa Great Lakes Area and our own Rhona Wedeking got a chance to visit with Janson last week where she learned his performances are all about connecting with the crowd.
Milford Family Care announces new practitioner
Area health care nurse practitioner and local resident Jessica Kelley will be joining the staff of Milford Family Care of Spencer Hospital in September as its primary care provider. Kelley will join Milford Family Care effective Sept. 19.
