IMPD: Two Women Wanted in Yoga Studio Thefts

WIBC.com
At Big Events, You’re on Candid (Police) Camera
INDIANAPOLIS--If you are attending a big event in Indianapolis, you are likely being watched. The Indianapolis Metro Police Dept. announced additions to its network of cameras Thursday. Four new camera trailers can be parked in areas where big events are happening or where police believe they need cameras and don’t already have fixed cams.
WIBC.com
IMPD: Person Shot, Killed Near Cumberland
INDIANAPOLIS — One person was shot and killed Wednesday morning on the city’s far east side near Cumberland, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. At around 4:20 a.m., police were called to the 11000 block of Tapp Drive. That’s a residential area just north of U.S. 40 and east of North Cumberland Road.
WIBC.com
Bartholomew County Prosecutor Charged, Accused Of Threatening To Kill Neighbor
COLUMBUS, Ind. — Bartholomew County Prosecutor William Nash faces nine criminal charges, including two felonies, after a Mother’s Day dispute in which he threatened to kill a neighbor, according to court documents released Thursday. Nash was charged July 15 with the felonies of obstruction of justice, and intimidation....
WIBC.com
Mr. Elliott Strays From the Straight and Narrow and Winds Up in the Federal Pen
INDIANAPOLIS--Damion Elliott has led a life that has taken him to jail and prison several times, for drug and gun offenses. With his latest conviction, he will go to federal prison for nearly five years. Elliot was caught dealing heroin while he was on parole. Elliott, 28, of Indianapolis, was...
WIBC.com
Cyndi Carrasco Talks Her Plans for the Prosecutor’s Office
MARION COUNTY, Ind. — The job of Marion County prosecutor is up for grabs this year as current prosecutor Ryan Mears takes on Republican challenger Cyndi Carrasco, whom says she can bring rock solid practice and policy to the prosecutor’s office. In an interview on Tony Katz Today...
WIBC.com
Four Year Later, Noblesville SRO Program Has Been “Game Changer”
NOBLESVILLE, Ind. — You may have safety on your mind as your child heads back to school this month. In Noblesville, they have been taking safety to the next level at schools over the last four years. Since 2018, Noblesville residents have been shelling out enough money in tax dollars to pay for a school resource officer to be stationed at every school in the district.
WIBC.com
Gen Con Threatens to Pull Out Over Abortion Ban Bill
INDIANAPOLIS–One of the state’s largest conventions is threatening to pull out of Indianapolis over the abortion ban bill. The president of Gen Con says the convention supports a woman’s right to choose and that what’s happening at the Statehouse could threaten Gen Con’s relationship with Indiana.
WIBC.com
Legislators Reach $200 Rebate Deal; Vote Expected Friday
(INDIANAPOLIS) – Legislators appear to have a deal to send you a $200 tax rebate. The rebate is slimmed down slightly from the $225 Governor Holcomb and House Republicans had proposed. House Ways and Means Chairman Tim Brown says that’s because it’s been expanded to cover people who don’t file tax returns. That encompasses somewhere between 300,000 and 900,000 Hoosiers, who would have to file a return next year and claim the rebate as a credit.
WIBC.com
NWS: Hot Wednesday, Rain Chances Likely Through Weekend
STATEWIDE–Wednesday is supposed to be the hottest day of the week. The National Weather Service also says there are chances of rain every day through the weekend. Meteorologist Joe Nield with the National Weather Service in Indianapolis says most of Indiana can expect dry weather throughout Wednesday, but then rain is likely to return.
