Early morning fire chars more than 100 acres south of Ephrata

Read on www.ncwlife.com
Related
ifiberone.com
UPDATE: More evacuations issued for Cow Canyon Fire southwest of Ellensburg
ELLENSBURG — More evacuations have been issued as the Cow Canyon Fire burning about 12 miles southwest of Ellensburg is now estimated at 1,000 acres. The fire is currently burning in the Wenas area in Yakima County. A Level 3 (leave now) evacuation is in place for Maloy and...
Vantage Highway Fire continues to burn, evacuation orders recalled
The town of Vantage is no longer under any evacuation orders as officials say the Vantage Highway Fire has not grown since Tuesday evening.
ifiberone.com
Local firefighter overtaken by destructive blaze in Lind airlifted to hospital due to injury
6:30 P.M. UPDATE -- Kelsey Labes, husband of the firefighter injured by severe smoke inhalation, is now talking. Kelsey says her husband, Eric Labes, is going to be ok. ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------- The wife of an Adams County firefighter says her husband has been airlifted to a Spokane hospital for injuries he...
ifiberone.com
Wildfire burns 100 to 200 acres early Tuesday morning near Ephrata
EPHRATA — Between 100 to 200 acres burned during an early Tuesday morning brush fire just south of Ephrata. Grant County Fire Districts 13 and 5 and Ephrata firefighters responded about 2 a.m. to the area of Road A Northwest and Drumheller Road and arrived to find an active wildfire south of the area of state Route 17 and state Route 262.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
nbcrightnow.com
Firefighters at Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest fight 7 fires in 7 days
WENATCHEE, Wash. — Firefighters with the Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest responded to seven fires in as many days. Most of the fires were small and caused by people. First, the Fortune Creek fire started on July 25 but is currently contained and under control. It was about 21 miles from Cle Elum and burned about a tenth of a mile. No cause has been determined yet.
spokanepublicradio.org
New wildfires break out in eastern Washington
Washington state firefighters are headed to several eastern Washington wildfires. Some were dispatched earlier this week to the Williams Lake fire, burning in southwest Spokane County. They continue to work that one. Officials are sending crews to at least two fires that began Thursday. A fire burned near Lind in...
kpq.com
House Fire in Malaga
Neighbors reported seeing flames coming out of a house in Malaga on the evening of August 2. On the 5900 block of Stemilt Creek Road, a fire broke out within a single-story home. The flames went through the roof of the home. Chelan County Fire District #1 and Douglas County...
Woman’s body north of Tri-Cities leads to a two-state search for 2 missing children
Another woman has been arrested.
IN THIS ARTICLE
ncwlife.com
Wenatchee woman among 10 deaths statewide attributed to heat wave
At least 10 people in Washington died as a result of the most recent heat wave, including one Wenatchee woman. Preliminary reports from state health officials blame temperatures of 100-plus degrees for deaths in Benton, Chelan and Okanogan counties in Eastern Washington. The heat wave began on July 25. Chelan...
ifiberone.com
Teen hospitalized after near-drowning at Lake Chelan
MANSON — A teen is recovering after a near-drowning Sunday morning at Lake Chelan in Manson. Manson firefighters, Lake Chelan EMS and Chelan County sheriff’s deputies responded just before noon to the Manson Dog Park, just west of the Manson Bay Swim Park at Lake Chelan. The young...
ifiberone.com
WSDOT helps guide herd of 2,000 sheep on mountain pass between Wenatchee and Ellensburg
WENATCHEE - It wasn’t an ordinary day for crews with Washington’s Department of Transportation in Chelan County. A number of WSDOT workers were tasked with helping a herd of 2,000 sheep navigate through Blewett Pass along SR 97 between Wenatchee and Ellensburg early Wednesday. WSDOT East’s Twitter page...
Tri-City Herald
Man’s family finds him face down in water after his tube flips in rapids, WA cops say
A 60-year-old man drowned in a Washington river after his tube flipped in the rapids, authorities said. The man from Walla Walla was floating the Wenatchee River near Dryden on July 30 with some friends and family members, the Chelan County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release. When...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ncwlife.com
NCWLIFE Evening News August 1st, 2022
A few of the news stories we’re following for you tonight, A motorcycle accident near Coulee City yesterday marked the sixth serious motorcycle crash in the region during July and the fourth fatality. A Walla Walla man is dead after a weekend tubing accident on the Wenatchee River. One person was killed and three others injured Saturday morning when they were thrown from a vehicle during a rollover outside Moses Lake and A Moses Lake clinic nurse who diverted morphine from medical supplies for her own personal use was sentenced today to 18 months in federal custody.
kpq.com
Grant County Sheriff’s Office Looking for Information on Hit and Run Case
Grant County Sheriff’s Motor Traffic Unit is looking for any information on Saturday’s collision in Moses Lake, which left one person dead and three passengers severely injured. On July 30 around 6:30 a.m., a red 2003 Chevrolet Cavalier was heading westbound South Frontage Road East near Hiawatha Road...
kpq.com
Moses Lake Shooting Damages Home
Detectives are still looking into evidence collected after a shooting on West Marina Drive in Moses Lake Tuesday night. Moses Lake Police Captain Mike Williams said two cars were involved in the altercation, with reportedly an occupant in one car firing at the other car. "We recovered about ten shell...
The PM Newsdesk Minutes: Alaska Airlines sued, multiple fires spread across state
The KIRO Newsradio newsdesk brings you their top stories on the afternoon of Wednesday, August 3. Two Muslim men sue Alaska Airlines for racial profiling. Two Muslim men from Seattle who were kicked off an Alaska Airlines flight are now suing the airline, claiming they were the targets of racial discrimination.
Hundreds of endangered frogs raised, set to be released in Grant County
GRANT CO., Wash. – Hundreds of Northern leopard frogs will be released in Grant County later this month. The frogs have been considered an endangered species since 1999. There is only one known wild population remaining in Washington state, so the path to recovery is long. Authorities believe the...
nbcrightnow.com
FACT CHECK: No deaths at Watershed Festival 2022
GRANT COUNTY, Wash. - Following a slew of rumors regarding 2022's Watershed Festival, the Grant County Sheriff's Office posted a clarification. Stories began spreading that multiple people died, that someone lost an ear and even that someone was giving out antifreeze for people to drink. GCSO confirmed all of these stories are false.
nbcrightnow.com
Abandoned trailer starts fire off 395
NEAR MESA, Wash. - An abandoned trailer caught fire along the north lane of US 395 after 7 p.m. on July 29, which spread to a small vegetation fire around Blanton Road and E Russell Road. The fire is now under control following the quick response of multiple agencies and cooperative weather, according to Franklin County Fire District 1 Chief Eric Mauseth.
kpq.com
Body Found On Loading Dock In Wenatchee
The Wenatchee Police Department is investigating a body that was found on a loading dock in Wenatchee over the weekend. Wenatchee Police Capt. Edgar Reinfeld says, “there’s nothing particularly suspicious about it but we are looking at it.”. Further details about the discovery are expected in the coming...
Comments / 0