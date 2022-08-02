ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Will Gabby fall in love on Bourbon Street? A ‘Bachelorette’ spoiler features New Orleans.

By Justin Mitchell
 3 days ago

Paris may be the most romantic city in the world, but there’s no place on Earth like New Orleans.

And while Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia handed out roses to suitors in the fourth episode on the newest season of “The Bachelorette” Monday night, a spoiler circulating online places a future date in the Big Easy.

Gabby, who is an ICU nurse from Illinois and former Denver Broncos cheerleader, had her first one-on-one date with Jason Alabaster this week. Jason lives in California but is from Memphis, according to StyleCaster .

Jason, who is one of the more reserved contestants on the season, opened up to Gabby after a day date in Paris. While at dinner, he and Gabby discussed how therapy helped them each get through childhood trauma.

Jason, who was presumably in the background before this week’s episode, instantly catapulted as a Bachelor Nation favorite.

And reality television’s expert spoiler Reality Steve says Jason makes it to Gabby’s final four men and takes her on a “hometown date” to New Orleans.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fcPEu_0h2EnlRx00
Expressing Her Feelings. During a one-on-one date with Jason Alabaster during an August 2022 episode, Gabby shared more details about her estranged relationship with her mom. “I love her so much, but she just can’t be in my life. She doesn’t have the tools to love me back,” she shared. Craig Sjodin/ABC/Craig Sjodin

According to Reality Steve and StyleCaster, Gabby and Jason walk through Jackson Square and throw Mardi Gras beads from Saints and Sinners , the Bourbon Street bar owned by actor Channing Tatum.

It’s unclear why Jason chose New Orleans for his hometown date. For more answers, you’ll have to keep watching season 19 of “The Bachelorette” on Monday nights on ABC or Tuesdays on Hulu .

Comments / 1

 

As recognized with the 2006 Pulitzer Gold Medal for Public Service for its coverage of Hurricane Katrina, the Sun Herald is dedicated to telling the stories of the diverse communities comprising the Mississippi Gulf Coast. The area is known for its seafood, shipbuilding and tourism. The Mississippi Coast is home to 12 major casino resort properties, Keesler Air Force Base, the electronic and cyber warfare training center of the U.S. Air Force and the headquarters of the famed “HurricaneHunters;” the US Naval Construction Battalion Center, home to the Altantic Seabees; and NASA’s John C. Stennis Space Center.

 https://www.sunherald.com/

