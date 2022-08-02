Mac Jones says it's 'like a shot in the heart' when Patriots offense struggles in training camp

Read on www.cbssports.com
Steelers: Mike Tomlin’s quote on Kenny Pickett is alarming
Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin is looking for one big thing from Kenny Pickett as the rookie quarterback settles into training camp: Playmaking. First and foremost in 2022, the Steelers need to figure out their quarterback situation for this season, whether it’s Mitchell Trubisky, Mason Rudolph or first-round draft pick Kenny Pickett.
Report: NFL Quarterback Secretly Got Married This Offseason
Some athletes live their lives out in the open. Others play their cards closer to the chest. According to reports from Fox Sports analyst Andy Slater, Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa got married two weeks ago without any public knowledge. Broward County public records have since confirmed the marriage. Unlike...
Look: 'Motherf----r' Quarterback Tom Brady Referenced Identified
Just last summer, on an episode of “The Shop” on HBO, Tom Brady made headlines when he called out an NFL team. The seven-time Super Bowl champion couldn't believe that team was sticking with an unnamed quarterback when he was still a free agent and determining his future. “One of the teams, they weren’t interested at the very end. I was thinking, ‘You’re sticking with that motherf–ker?'” Brady said.
Tua Tagovailoa secretly married ahead of Dolphins training camp
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa might not have a Super Bowl ring (yet), but he’s added some bling to his ring finger after getting married prior to reporting to training camp, according to Andy Slater of Fox Sports 640. The former Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback reportedly got hitched to Annah Concetta Gore in the middle […] The post Tua Tagovailoa secretly married ahead of Dolphins training camp appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Bill Belichick Had a Young Staffer Whose Job Was to Write Down What John Madden Said, and Now Nick Caserio is an NFL GM
The kid who used to write down everything John Madden said for Bill Belichick worked his way up to become one of the NFL's 32 general managers. The post Bill Belichick Had a Young Staffer Whose Job Was to Write Down What John Madden Said, and Now Nick Caserio is an NFL GM appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Ex-Dallas Cowboys LB Rolando McClain Arrested Again In Alabama
More legal trouble for former Dallas Cowboys player Rolando McClain -- the ex-linebacker has been arrested again in Alabama, TMZ Sports has confirmed. The 33-year-old, who last suited up in the NFL for the Cowboys in the 2015 season, was pulled over in a white 2022 Mercedes around 9:30 PM on Saturday, according to the Moulton Police Dept.
Deebo Samuel drops truth bomb on news he doesn’t want to play running back for 49ers
Deebo Samuel is calling fake news to the reports claiming he doesn’t want to play running back for the San Francisco 49ers. The 49ers have largely utilized Samuel as a receiving and rushing threat ever since he came into the league and landed in San Francisco in 2019. However, some rumors three months ago claimed […] The post Deebo Samuel drops truth bomb on news he doesn’t want to play running back for 49ers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
49ers Tight End Has Reportedly Suffered Torn ACL Injury
The San Francisco 49ers continue to battle a nagging injury bug. During Monday's training camp practice, tight end Jordan Matthews limped off the field after suffering a knee injury during warmups. MRI tests later revealed that the 30-year-old TE sustained a season-ending ACL tear. Matthews, a former second-round pick for...
Ross to blame but Flores keeps damaging Dolphins. And cap, QB, draft fallout of discipline
A six-pack of thoughts, notes and reaction in the wake of the NFL docking the Dolphins a 2023 first-round pick and 2024 third-round pick, and disciplining Stephen Ross and Bruce Beal for tampering twice with Tom Brady and once with Sean Payton:
Mike McDaniel’s strong response to Preston Williams complaining about lack of ‘opportunity’ with Dolphins
Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel is not one bit bothered by Preston Williams’ recent cryptic tweet hinting that he’s not getting enough opportunities to prove himself with the team. On Monday, Williams went viral after tweeting “just want opportunity” with the hashtag #smh that means “shaking my...
NFL Analyst: Odell Beckham Jr. Would 'Explode' With Patriots
The free-agent receiver has previously longed for a stint in New England.
Bengals Practice Quick Hits: Burrow on Field, Hurst Continues to Make Plays as D-Line Dominates
Bengals training camp continued on Thursday
Instant takeaways from Day 7 of Patriots training camp
The New England Patriots offense spent Wednesday rebuilding its confidence. The Patriots looked significantly more on-point on Wednesday during an unpadded session. Without pads, they could not use contact, which gave the offense a distinct advantage after two rough days for them during padded, contact sessions. Take away the pass-rush, take away the problem — apparently.
Buccaneers' Mike Evans: Exits with likely leg injury
Evans left Friday's practice with an apparent leg injury, Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times reports. Evans left early on the same day Chris Godwin (ACL) made his first practice appearance since December. Initial reports don't make it sound overly serious, but this is obviously something to keep an eye on with Evans going in the second or third round of most fantasy drafts. He's been TD-dependent since Tom Brady joined the Bucs, and while there was some thought his volume could skyrocket this year, Evans now has solid target competition with Godwin doing well in his rehab and Julio Jones signing up for the superteam. Even so, Evans has eight straight 1,000-yard season to start his career, and remains an annual candidate to lead the league in TD catches (though he's never actually done it, despite four seasons with a dozen or more).
Titans' Kyle Philips: Getting snaps with starters
Philips has been getting work on the first-team offense, with WRs coach Rob Moore noting Thursday that the rookie has "made some plays" and "immersed himself in the playbook,", Buck Reising of 104.5 The Zone reports. Terry McCormick of TitanInsider.com reported Tuesday that Philips was beginning to get some slot...
Cardinals' D.J. Humphries: Lands new deal with Cards
The Cardinals and Humphries agreed to a three-year, $66.8 million extension Tuesday, Darren Urban of the team's official site reports. This marks Humphries' third contract with team and ensures he'll remain in the desert as Kyler Murray's blindside protector through the 2025 campaign. Humphries has started all 75 of his appearances since the team selected him in the first round of the 2015 Draft.
Vikings' Johnny Mundt: Could get looks with Irv Smith out
Mundt is the leading candidate for the top tight end role with Irv Smith sidelined for the preseason and possibly early in the regular season after thumb surgery, and Vikings offensive coordinator Wes Phillips said Mundt has untapped potential as a pass catcher, the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports. Mundt...
Jarrett Stidham's ex-Pats teammates loved his TD run in Raiders debut
The first competitive football game since February featured several Patriots alumni, so it's only natural that a few New England players tuned in. The Las Vegas Raiders, led by new head coach Josh McDaniels, took on the Jacksonville Jaguars on Thursday night in the NFL's annual Hall of Fame Game in Canton, Ohio.
Raiders' Derek Carr: May not play much, if at all, Thursday
Carr is among the Raiders' key players who figure to play sparingly, if at all, in Thursday's Hall of Fame game against the Jaguars, Vincent Bonsignore of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports. With the Raiders slated to play three more preseason games after the Hall of Fame game, it seems...
Jaguars' Marvin Jones: Starting spot secure
Jones is listed as one of Jacksonville's starting wide receivers, John Shipley of SI.com reports. The 32-year-old operated as the Jaguars' No. 1 wideout last year and finished with 73 receptions for 832 yards and four touchdowns in 17 games, so it's not a surprise he'll be a starter again in 2022. The offseason signings of Christian Kirk and Zay Jones should bring more firepower to the aerial attack, which could open things up for QB Trevor Lawrence and Jones, whose 11.4 yards per catch last year was his lowest since his rookie campaign in 2012.
