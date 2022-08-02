Killer Mike, 2 Chainz Condemn Atlanta's Proposed 'Public Nuisance' Ban

Photo: Getty Images

Killer Mike is known for standing up for what he believes in whenever he can. The rapper-advocate enlisted 2 Chainz to back him up as they denounced a proposed ordinance that could be devastating for Black-owned businesses.



On Monday, August 1, the Run The Jewels rapper and 2 Chainz attended a city council meeting to speak out against a proposed ordinance by Mayor Andre Dickens that would essentially shut down businesses after two reports of violence or crime. Both artists, who own businesses in Atlanta, stepped up to the mic to address the city council directly and criticized them for not moving fast enough to address the issues with the proposed 'public nuisance ban.'

“I’m Tauheed Epps, but my professional name is 2 Chainz, I actually own a couple businesses in the city, Escobar and Escobar Seafood,” 2 Chainz said. “I’m very blessed and I also like to be a blessing to others, and that’s what my businesses have allowed me to do. I brought up a real dear friend to me, Michael Render, I would like to yield it to him so he can really talk about the bigger picture here.”



Killer Mike, born Michael Render, approached the podium with a purpose. He began by letting the city council members know that attended the previous meeting in May and was upset that nothing has been done to fix the issues within the proposal. He emphasized that the ordinance would hit Black-owned businesses the hardest while corporate businesses would still strive regardless of the ordinance's consequences.



“We’ve honored three people today from Adamsville, who grew local businesses or influenced that, and this ordinance will wipe out the opportunity to do that,” Mike explained. “This is one of the only cities where entertainers and athletes have gone on to form a business class.”



Before his time expired, Mike demanded for the council to reconsider the proposal and cook up another way to reduce crime that doesn't put Black-owned businesses in danger. This isn't the only issue Mike is concerned with. Last month, he stood up for Young Thug , Gunna and YSL in his "Run" video after they were arrested on RICO charges .