ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Erie County, OH

Heat advisory issued for parts of NE Ohio

By Laura Morrison
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ePrhg_0h2EnAzC00

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The heat and humidity are coming Wednesday, prompting the Nation Weather Service to issue a heat advisory for several Northeast Ohio counties.

The advisory is in effect from noon to 8 p.m. Wednesday for Crawford, Erie, Huron, Ottawa and Sandusky Counites.

Find weather alert updates right here

People in those areas are asked to keep cool as best as possible as there is a heightened possibility for heat illness.

The FOX 8 weather team reports temperatures are expected to reach into the 90s Wednesday. Find the latest Northeast Ohio forecast right here.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 8 Cleveland WJW.

Comments / 1

Related
cleveland19.com

‘Roost ring’ detected on Northeast Ohio weather radar

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The National Weather Service said a phenomenon that consists of thousands of birds was recently detected on radar in Northeast Ohio. A social media user shared a recording of the “roost ring” with the National Weather Service, dated on the morning of Aug. 4.
CLEVELAND, OH
ocj.com

Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast – August 5, 2022

Unsettled weather continues to be the focus of our forecast this morning. Scattered showers and storms will be around most of the day today with 80% coverage. Tomorrow, the action shifts a bit more south and east but we do still see scattered showers around. All told, today and tomorrow we can pick up half to 1.5″ of additional moisture. The map below shows rain totals through Sunday morning.
OHIO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Sports
County
Huron County, OH
City
Cleveland, OH
Crawford County, OH
Sports
State
Ohio State
County
Erie County, OH
County
Ottawa County, OH
City
Ottawa, OH
County
Crawford County, OH
City
Huron, OH
Cleveland.com

Stormy weather expected: Northeast Ohio’s weekend forecast

CLEVELAND, Ohio - Expect plenty of heat with daily storm chances this entire weekend. The National Weather Service is calling for highs in the mid 80s Friday, Saturday and Sunday with overnight lows dropping only to about 70 degrees. Friday could see scattered showers and thunderstorms while there’s a slight chance for isolated thunderstorms to develop on Saturday. Sunday could see a bit of sun during the day with storm chances returning in the afternoon and evening.
OHIO STATE
Cleveland.com

Northeast Ohio’s Thursday forecast: Thunderstorms & flash floods

CLEVELAND, Ohio - Showers and thunderstorms are likely on Thursday with chances increasing in the afternoon and evening hours. The National Weather Service’s forecast calls for highs in the mid 80s tomorrow with some areas seeing a half-inch or more of rain by midnight. Localized flash flooding is also a possibility in areas where strong storms persist. Overnight lows will drop to around 70 degrees. Rain chances.
CLEVELAND, OH
WTRF

Showers and storms arrive in West Virginia and Ohio this evening

Thursday: Starting off with some sunshine and clouds building in through the day. There could be a few showers in the morning but those should be few and far between. Rain showers and possible storms will starting in the afternoon and carry over into tomorrow. These storms could have heavy rain which could cause some localized flash flooding around the area. The possibility of gusty winds is also there as well. High of 88 degrees will feel like its in the mid 90s so it will be important to stay hydrated and cool.
OHIO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heat Illness#Northeast Ohio#Nexstar Media Inc
NBC4 Columbus

Rain & storms return, still hot & muggy across Central Ohio

We have got another hot and very muggy day on tap, with daytime highs topping out in the upper 80s, but feeling more like the mid to upper 90s with that high humidity. For the second day in a row, we will see heat index values, or that “feels-like” temperature, approaching the triple digits across parts of the area. And not only will we be dealing with hot temps, we’ll also be dealing with some heavy, slow moving rain showers and thunderstorms later in the day. Starting this afternoon, we’ll start to see a few pop-up storms, but the heavier storms move in late afternoon and into the evening. Localized flooding will be a threat, especially in areas that observe several thunderstorms.
COLUMBUS, OH
wchstv.com

Flood watch issued for multiple counties in W.Va., Ky. and Ohio

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — The National Weather Service in Charleston has issued a flood watch for multiple counties in West Virginia, Kentucky and Ohio. West Virginia counties under a watch that extends from 2 p.m. Thursday through Sunday evening include Kanawha, Putnam, Cabell, Wayne, Mason, Jackson,, Wood, Pleasants, Tyler, Lincoln, Roane, Wirt, Calhoun, Ritchie, Doddridge, Mingo, Logan, Boone, Clay, Braxton, Gilmer, Lewis, Harrison, Taylor, McDowell, Wyoming, Upshur, Barbour, northwest and southeast Raleigh, northwest and southeast Fayette, northwest and southeast Nicholas, northwest and southeast Webster, northwest and southeast Pocahontas and northwest and southeast Randolph.
KENTUCKY STATE
cleveland.com

Best donuts in Greater Cleveland, according to Yelp

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- When people say beauty comes in all shapes and sizes, we are pretty sure they are talking about donuts!. From the simple, glazed classic to the baked-filled-and-slathered creations of today’s gourmet shops, we guarantee you will be able to find a flavor or variety to satisfy your cravings.
CLEVELAND, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Sports
614now.com

Our favorite small towns for a cozy Ohio getaway

Who says a getaway has to be complicated? Sometimes all you need in a vacation is an escape to the simple, quaint life in a storybook-esque small town. Assimilating into each village’s traditions and everyday life is an experience in itself to get lost in. Here, we’ve compiled five of the most charming villages and towns in Ohio for a long weekend.
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia tornado confirmed to be an EF2

The National Weather Service out of Pittsburgh has confirmed the size and strength of the tornado that moved through the intersection of Ohio and Marshall County West Virginia and Washington County PA as an EF2 tornado, with maximum sustained winds of 110-120 mph surveyed. The NWS conducted a survey early Tuesday morning that started off […]
MARSHALL COUNTY, WV
townandtourist.com

20 Best State Parks in Ohio (With Camping, Hiking, & Waterfalls)

Ohio is a paradise for individuals who like to camp and RV. The Ohio State Park System has seventy-seven state parks. The parks are, for the most part, open year-round to visitors. There are no reservations required but campsites are allocated on a first-come-first-served basis. RV sites may incur a...
OHIO STATE
spectrumnews1.com

Severe storms are likely into this evening

A pretty powerful storm system is approaching Ohio and will result in an elevated risk of severe weather later this afternoon and evening. Several rounds of storms will move through Ohio today and tonight. Expect gusty winds, heavy rain, hail and an isolated tornado. The best chance of severe weather...
OHIO STATE
Alina Andras

Three great pizza places in Ohio

Photo by Aurélien Lemasson-Théobald via Unsplash. If you love eating pizza and you happen to live in Ohio then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about - three amazing pizza spots in Ohio that you should definitely visit if you want to eat good pizza. If you have already been to any of these pizza places, leave us your honest review in the comment section. If you haven't, make sure to add them to your list because these pizza places are definitely worth a try. The food is delicious and the service is amazing so there is really no reason to not visit them next time you are in the area. Are you curious to see what places made it on the list? Here they are:
OHIO STATE
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

57K+
Followers
10K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland's Own FOX 8 News provides the latest headlines and topics that impact our users.

 https://www.fox8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy