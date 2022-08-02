Heat advisory issued for parts of NE Ohio

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The heat and humidity are coming Wednesday, prompting the Nation Weather Service to issue a heat advisory for several Northeast Ohio counties.

The advisory is in effect from noon to 8 p.m. Wednesday for Crawford, Erie, Huron, Ottawa and Sandusky Counites.

People in those areas are asked to keep cool as best as possible as there is a heightened possibility for heat illness.

The FOX 8 weather team reports temperatures are expected to reach into the 90s Wednesday. Find the latest Northeast Ohio forecast right here.

