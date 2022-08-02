ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

WWD

Revolve Is Latest Retailer Hit by Inflation, Despite Increased Sales

Click here to read the full article. Revolve is feeling the sting of higher prices. The Los Angeles-based fashion platform revealed quarterly earnings Wednesday after the market closed, improving on revenues, but falling short on bottom-line profits as the e-tailer continues to navigate macro headwinds, such as supply chain bottlenecks, rising operating costs and continued lockdowns in China. Shares of Revolve Group fell more than 14 percent in after-hours trading, as a result. More from WWDPhotos of the Costumes in 'Westworld' Season FourPhotos of Mary J. Blige's Apple Music Live Performance'House of Dragon' Red Carpet Photos But Revolve cofounder and co-chief executive officer...
Benzinga

American Axle & Mfg Hldgs: Q2 Earnings Insights

American Axle & Mfg Hldgs AXL reported its Q2 earnings results on Friday, August 5, 2022 at 08:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. American Axle & Mfg Hldgs beat estimated earnings by 120.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.22 versus an estimate of $0.1. Revenue was...
Cheddar News

Breaking Earnings: Bookings Holdings’ Revenue Dips in Q2

Bookings Holdings saw mixed second-quarter results with its earnings coming in at $19.08 per share after a $17.57 estimate. Revenue was a little light at $4.29 billion against the $4.32 estimate. Cheddar’s Michelle Castillo says the travel company might be feeling the same headwinds as Airbnb, “especially with a lot of cancellations due to airline shortages in the latter half of the quarter.” Booking Holdings’ stock was up 4% after hours.
Motley Fool

My Top Tech Stock to Buy in August (and It's Not Even Close)

Alphabet's stock is cheaper than it's been in the last decade. The company is home to the most dominant search engine in the world. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Motley Fool

Market Plunge: 2 Stock-Split Stocks Begging to Be Bought

A bad first half of 2022 for the S&P 500 hasn’t dampened investor enthusiasm for stock splits. Splits tend to be a bullish signal because they are only necessary after significant share price appreciation. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium...
Motley Fool

Why Camping World Holdings Stock Jumped 18% on Wednesday

Higher prices helped the company set another sales record. Keep an eye on the company's inventory, as demand for RVs may decline in a recession. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
CNBC

Robinhood cutting about 23% of jobs, releases second-quarter earnings

Robinhood CEO Vlad Tenev said the company will reduce its headcount by about 23%. The company also dropped its second-quarter earnings report, which showed a decline in monthly active users and assets under custody. Robinhood CEO Vlad Tenev said Tuesday in a press release that the fintech company will reduce...
Front Office Sports

Bally’s Generates $552M in Revenue During Quarter

Bally’s Corporation reported mixed results in the company’s second-quarter earnings report. The casino, gaming, and entertainment company, which has access to online sports betting licenses in more than 10 states, generated $552.5 million in revenue for the second quarter ending June 30. The results were up from the...
Sourcing Journal

Gildan’s 20% Sales Bump Says Activewear Isn’t Over

Click here to read the full article. Gildan’s net earnings increased 8 percent to $158 million in the second quarter, while diluted EPS rose 15 percent to 85 cents. In a Nutshell: Gildan Activewear Inc. on Thursday reported its operating margin of 19.4 percent and adjusted operating margin of 19.6 percent in the second quarter were each “only down 30 basis points from last year in a continued environment of inflationary cost pressure.” The company said as it moves into the second half of the year, “while we have seen some slowing, we believe the recovery of large events and travel and...
Benzinga

Crocs Shares Drop On Gloomy Outlook; Q2 Earnings Top Estimates

Crocs Inc CROX reported second-quarter FY22 sales growth of 50.5% year-on-year to $964.58 million, beating the consensus of $937.44 million. Wholesale revenue grew 80.6% Y/Y, and Direct-to-consumer (DTC) sales increased 22.8% Y/Y. Crocs Brand North America revenues totaled $422.9 million, up 7.6% Y/Y. Crocs Brand's Asia Pacific revenues increased 17.4%,...
tipranks.com

Viemed Healthcare Stock Finishes 14.2% Lower on Earnings Miss

Viemed Healthcare had a mixed quarter, with revenue slightly beating expectations and earnings missing the mark by quite a bit. The market punished VMD stock because of this. However, the company is still growing quickly due to solid demand for its treatment solutions. Medical equipment services and respiratory care company...
Front Office Sports

Sports Help Power Comcast to $30B Quarter

Comcast reported $30 billion in second-quarter revenue, beating analysts’ estimates of $29.68 billion. Net income increased 9.2% to $3.4 billion. NBCUniversal, which includes Peacock and NBC Sports, recorded an 18.7% revenue increase to $9.4 billion. Media revenue alone brought in $5.3 billion. Sky, the European media and entertainment company...
CNBC

Stocks making the biggest moves after hours: PayPal, Airbnb, Match Group, Caesars and more

Check out the companies making headlines in extended trading. Match Group — Shares of the dating app operator tumbled as much as 23% after the company reported revenue of $795 million for the second quarter, compared with FactSet estimates of $803.9 million. Match also issued weak guidance around adjusted operating income and revenue for the current quarter.
