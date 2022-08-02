Click here to read the full article. Gildan’s net earnings increased 8 percent to $158 million in the second quarter, while diluted EPS rose 15 percent to 85 cents. In a Nutshell: Gildan Activewear Inc. on Thursday reported its operating margin of 19.4 percent and adjusted operating margin of 19.6 percent in the second quarter were each “only down 30 basis points from last year in a continued environment of inflationary cost pressure.” The company said as it moves into the second half of the year, “while we have seen some slowing, we believe the recovery of large events and travel and...

RETAIL ・ 1 DAY AGO