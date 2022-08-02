Read on frontofficesports.com
Revolve Is Latest Retailer Hit by Inflation, Despite Increased Sales
Click here to read the full article. Revolve is feeling the sting of higher prices. The Los Angeles-based fashion platform revealed quarterly earnings Wednesday after the market closed, improving on revenues, but falling short on bottom-line profits as the e-tailer continues to navigate macro headwinds, such as supply chain bottlenecks, rising operating costs and continued lockdowns in China. Shares of Revolve Group fell more than 14 percent in after-hours trading, as a result. More from WWDPhotos of the Costumes in 'Westworld' Season FourPhotos of Mary J. Blige's Apple Music Live Performance'House of Dragon' Red Carpet Photos But Revolve cofounder and co-chief executive officer...
EBay's luxury focus drives earnings beat as consumer spending slows
Aug 3 (Reuters) - EBay Inc (EBAY.O) beat second-quarter earnings estimates on Wednesday as the e-commerce company's focus on selling luxury products tempered the hit from a slowdown in consumer spending and weakness in some European markets.
American Axle & Mfg Hldgs: Q2 Earnings Insights
American Axle & Mfg Hldgs AXL reported its Q2 earnings results on Friday, August 5, 2022 at 08:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. American Axle & Mfg Hldgs beat estimated earnings by 120.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.22 versus an estimate of $0.1. Revenue was...
Breaking Earnings: Bookings Holdings’ Revenue Dips in Q2
Bookings Holdings saw mixed second-quarter results with its earnings coming in at $19.08 per share after a $17.57 estimate. Revenue was a little light at $4.29 billion against the $4.32 estimate. Cheddar’s Michelle Castillo says the travel company might be feeling the same headwinds as Airbnb, “especially with a lot of cancellations due to airline shortages in the latter half of the quarter.” Booking Holdings’ stock was up 4% after hours.
Motley Fool
My Top Tech Stock to Buy in August (and It's Not Even Close)
Alphabet's stock is cheaper than it's been in the last decade. The company is home to the most dominant search engine in the world. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
The Walton family's fortune fell by $11.4 billion in one day after Walmart cut its earnings outlook
The Walton family's net worth fell by $11.4 billion after Walmart cut its outlook, per Bloomberg. Five members of the Walton family own just under half of Walmart. This is the second time the family's fortune has fallen by billions in a day this year. The world's richest family lost...
Motley Fool
Market Plunge: 2 Stock-Split Stocks Begging to Be Bought
A bad first half of 2022 for the S&P 500 hasn’t dampened investor enthusiasm for stock splits. Splits tend to be a bullish signal because they are only necessary after significant share price appreciation. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium...
Motley Fool
Why Camping World Holdings Stock Jumped 18% on Wednesday
Higher prices helped the company set another sales record. Keep an eye on the company's inventory, as demand for RVs may decline in a recession. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
CNBC
Robinhood cutting about 23% of jobs, releases second-quarter earnings
Robinhood CEO Vlad Tenev said the company will reduce its headcount by about 23%. The company also dropped its second-quarter earnings report, which showed a decline in monthly active users and assets under custody. Robinhood CEO Vlad Tenev said Tuesday in a press release that the fintech company will reduce...
Why Carvana Stock Is Skyrocketing Today
Investors appeared overly eager about the stock despite a lackluster quarter.
Bally’s Generates $552M in Revenue During Quarter
Bally’s Corporation reported mixed results in the company’s second-quarter earnings report. The casino, gaming, and entertainment company, which has access to online sports betting licenses in more than 10 states, generated $552.5 million in revenue for the second quarter ending June 30. The results were up from the...
Gildan’s 20% Sales Bump Says Activewear Isn’t Over
Click here to read the full article. Gildan’s net earnings increased 8 percent to $158 million in the second quarter, while diluted EPS rose 15 percent to 85 cents. In a Nutshell: Gildan Activewear Inc. on Thursday reported its operating margin of 19.4 percent and adjusted operating margin of 19.6 percent in the second quarter were each “only down 30 basis points from last year in a continued environment of inflationary cost pressure.” The company said as it moves into the second half of the year, “while we have seen some slowing, we believe the recovery of large events and travel and...
Valvoline Aims to Be Pure-Play Retailer as Consumer Demand for Auto Service Rises
Valvoline, the second largest operator of oil change and auto service locations in the U.S., said Monday (Aug 1) that it sold its global lubricants business in order to become a pure-play retailer focused on faster growth and expansion opportunities at a time when consumers are fixing up their aging cars and trucks.
biztoc.com
Airbnb stock falls sharply despite earnings beat, plan to repurchase $2 billion in stock
The lodging-booking company reported second-quarter net income of $379 million. That's compared with a loss of $68 million, or 11 cents a share, in the year-ago period. “Our Q2 results demonstrate that Airbnb has achieved growth and profitability at scale,” CEO Brian Chesky said. Airbnb said demand for...
Benzinga
Block Inc Q2 Earnings Highlights: Revenue And EPS Beat, Shares Fall On Outlook And Bitcoin Impact
Financial company Block Inc SQ reported second-quarter financial results after the market close Thursday. Here are the key highlights for investors and details on how Bitcoin BTC/USD impacted the results. What Happened: Block Inc, which changed its name from Square in December, reported second-quarter revenue of $4.4 billion, down 6%...
Zoetis's Clocks Mixed Q2 Earnings, Lowers FY22 Profit Outlook
Zoetis Inc ZTS has reported Q2 FY22 revenue of $2.05 billion, an increase of 5% Y/Y, almost in line with the consensus of $2.04. Adjusted EPS was $1.20, +1% Y/Y, missing the consensus of $1.22. Revenue in the U.S. segment was $1.09 billion, +9%. Sales of companion animal products increased...
Crocs Shares Drop On Gloomy Outlook; Q2 Earnings Top Estimates
Crocs Inc CROX reported second-quarter FY22 sales growth of 50.5% year-on-year to $964.58 million, beating the consensus of $937.44 million. Wholesale revenue grew 80.6% Y/Y, and Direct-to-consumer (DTC) sales increased 22.8% Y/Y. Crocs Brand North America revenues totaled $422.9 million, up 7.6% Y/Y. Crocs Brand's Asia Pacific revenues increased 17.4%,...
tipranks.com
Viemed Healthcare Stock Finishes 14.2% Lower on Earnings Miss
Viemed Healthcare had a mixed quarter, with revenue slightly beating expectations and earnings missing the mark by quite a bit. The market punished VMD stock because of this. However, the company is still growing quickly due to solid demand for its treatment solutions. Medical equipment services and respiratory care company...
Sports Help Power Comcast to $30B Quarter
Comcast reported $30 billion in second-quarter revenue, beating analysts’ estimates of $29.68 billion. Net income increased 9.2% to $3.4 billion. NBCUniversal, which includes Peacock and NBC Sports, recorded an 18.7% revenue increase to $9.4 billion. Media revenue alone brought in $5.3 billion. Sky, the European media and entertainment company...
CNBC
Stocks making the biggest moves after hours: PayPal, Airbnb, Match Group, Caesars and more
Check out the companies making headlines in extended trading. Match Group — Shares of the dating app operator tumbled as much as 23% after the company reported revenue of $795 million for the second quarter, compared with FactSet estimates of $803.9 million. Match also issued weak guidance around adjusted operating income and revenue for the current quarter.
