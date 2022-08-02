Opinion: Excluding representatives from policymaking isn’t OK: Kreidler’s emergency rule gets overturned

Students will be allowed to earn up to four elective credits through work experience, and no more than two of those credits may be earned in a year. Nearly 30 percent (45,000–55,000) of Washington’s students are employed in high school. In a media briefing today (Aug. 4), State Superintendent Chris Reykdal announced his plan to allow students ages 16-plus to earn elective credits toward their high school diploma through paid work experience that is verified by their school.

WASHINGTON STATE ・ 21 HOURS AGO