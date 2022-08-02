ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Former World No. 1 Jason Day withdraws from Wyndham Championship ahead of second round

Former World No. 1 Jason Day withdrew from the Wyndham Championship ahead of the second round, citing illness. The 34-year-old Australian has plummeted to No. 140 in the world and hasn’t won since the 2018 Wells Fargo Championship. He opened the regular-season finale of the PGA Tour’s FedEx Cup with a 3-under 67 at Sedgefield Golf Club in Greensboro, North Carolina, and entered Friday’s play in a tie for 23rd place, six strokes off the lead held by John Huh.
Phil Mickelson among 11 golfers to sue PGA Tour over LIV Golf suspensions

Phil Mickelson and Ian Poulter are among 11 LIV Golf players who have filed an antitrust lawsuit against the PGA Tour to challenge their suspensions. The group includes three players – Talor Gooch, Hudson Swafford and Matt Jones – who are seeking a temporary restraining order to allow them to compete in the FedEx Cup play-offs, which get under way next week.
'These suspended players have walked away from the Tour and now want back in': Jay Monahan sends memo to PGA Tour players after LIV Golf Series lawsuit

On Wednesday afternoon, the Wall Street Journal reported that 11 LIV Golf Series members, including Phil Mickelson and Bryson DeChambeau, have filed lawsuits against the PGA Tour in response to suspensions they received after making the move to the Saudi-backed circuit. Not long after, PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan sent...
LIV Golf Players Such As Phil Mickelson Sue The PGA Tour In 106-Page Complaint

Phil Mickelson, Talor Gooch, Hudson Swafford, Matt Jones, Bryson DeChambeau, Abraham Ancer, Carlos Ortiz, Ian Poulter, Pat Perez, Jason Kokrak, and Peter Uihlein have sued the PGA Tour under Sections 1 and 2 of the Sherman Antitrust Act and seek not only damages but also injunctive relief. They claim that the PGA Tour is threatened by the entry of LIV Golf and has ventured to harm the golfers’ careers and livelihoods based on their decision to play in LIV Golf tournaments.
11 LIV golfers file antitrust lawsuit against PGA Tour

Phil Mickelson and 10 other players from LIV Golf filed an antitrust lawsuit against the PGA Tour on Wednesday over their suspensions for participating in the Saudi-funded breakaway series. The Wall Street Journal first reported the news of the lawsuit. Bryson DeChambeau, Talor Gooch, Hudson Swafford, Matt Jones, Ian Poulter,...
