Former World No. 1 Jason Day withdraws from Wyndham Championship ahead of second round
Former World No. 1 Jason Day withdrew from the Wyndham Championship ahead of the second round, citing illness. The 34-year-old Australian has plummeted to No. 140 in the world and hasn’t won since the 2018 Wells Fargo Championship. He opened the regular-season finale of the PGA Tour’s FedEx Cup with a 3-under 67 at Sedgefield Golf Club in Greensboro, North Carolina, and entered Friday’s play in a tie for 23rd place, six strokes off the lead held by John Huh.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
SkySports
PGA Tour player blog: Tony Finau on 'life-changing' back-to-back wins, Team USA and FedExCup hopes
I said during the broadcast interview after I won the 3M Open that for some reason I kind of had a sour taste in my mouth as I bogeyed the 18th, and I think it just gave me extra motivation to put myself in there again and prove to myself the kind of champion that I am, and being able to make birdies down the stretch when you really need them.
abovethelaw.com
LIV Golf Players Such As Phil Mickelson Sue The PGA Tour In 106-Page Complaint
Phil Mickelson, Talor Gooch, Hudson Swafford, Matt Jones, Bryson DeChambeau, Abraham Ancer, Carlos Ortiz, Ian Poulter, Pat Perez, Jason Kokrak, and Peter Uihlein have sued the PGA Tour under Sections 1 and 2 of the Sherman Antitrust Act and seek not only damages but also injunctive relief. They claim that the PGA Tour is threatened by the entry of LIV Golf and has ventured to harm the golfers’ careers and livelihoods based on their decision to play in LIV Golf tournaments.
NBC Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
2022 Wyndham Championship prop bet picks and PGA Tour predictions
The final week of the regular season takes us to Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro, N.C., for the 2022 Wyndham Championship. It’s the final chance for players outside the top 125 in the FedExCup standings to punch their ticket to The Northern Trust next week for the first event of the playoffs.
Golf Digest
