ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KFI AM 640

Palmdale Man Fatally Shot in Tujunga; Investigation Underway

By City News Service
KFI AM 640
KFI AM 640
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VqDZ3_0h2EmQpN00
Photo: Getty Images

TUJUNGA (CNS) - A Palmdale man was found shot to death Tuesday in a vehicle in Tujunga, and authorities sought the public's help to solve the crime.

Officers sent to the 8100 block of Foothill Boulevard around 12:45 a.m. found the man in the driver's seat of a parked vehicle with a gunshot wound to the head, Los Angeles Police Department Officer Annie Hernandez told City News Service.

The 51-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene, Hernandez said. His name was withheld, pending notification of his relatives.

"Detectives were advised a witness was riding his bike and observed the victim in his vehicle unconscious and called 911," police said in a statement early Tuesday afternoon. "Detectives are in the process of viewing surveillance video from the area as well as canvassing the area for witnesses and additional evidence."

No arrests were reported, and no suspect information was immediately released. Anyone with information on the crime was urged to call the LAPD Valley Bureau homicide office at 818-374-9550, or Crime Stoppers at 800-222- TIPS.

Comments / 0

Related
2urbangirls.com

Authorities ID man fatally shot in Paramount

PARAMOUNT, Calif. – Authorities Thursday identified a man who was fatally shot in Paramount. Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department deputies were called about 11:10 a.m. Monday to the 13800 block of Paramount Boulevard, near the Century (105) Freeway, on reports of a shooting and found the four victims down at the scene, according to the department’s Deputy Veronica Rodriguez.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
CBS LA

Fruit vendor shot and killed during armed robbery attempt in Gardena

A fruit vendor in his 30s was fatally shot in Gardena on Thursday. The shooting took place at around 5 p.m. in an unincorporated part of Gardena located on Rosecrans Avenue, between Main Street and San Pedro Street. Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department deputies from the Compton Station were dispatched to the scene, where they located the man suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest. He was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was later pronounced dead after succumbing to his wounds. His identity was withheld pending notification of next of kin. Authorities indicated that the shooting resulted from an armed robbery attempt....
GARDENA, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Violent Crime#Palmdale#City News Service#The Lapd Valley Bureau
CBS LA

Escaped inmate prompts large scale manhunt in West Hollywood

The search is on for a man who escaped from custody early Friday morning. According to Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, the suspect, a man in his 30s, reportedly walked away from their transport area as they were preparing to escort him to court.The suspect, identified as Jeremiah Pike, is reportedly 6 feet, 4 inches tall and was wearing a black shirt, blue jeans and white shoes. They did not disclose where they were taking him, or why he was in custody in the first place. He was originally arrested on Wednesday. A huge manhunt spanned around the area of San Vicente Boulevard and Santa Monica Boulevard, where the West Hollywood Sheriff's station is located. Surveillance footage from a nearby gym on N. Robertson Boulevard showed Pike using the black shirt to cover his hands — which were still handcuffed — and a blue towel or rag to cover his head and face. He was also barefoot. According to a witness inside a business in the area, Pike asked to use the phone, where he called and asked an unknown party for a ride.Additional video shows Pike entering the back of a vehicle This is a developing story. Check back for details. 
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA
Antelope Valley Press

Armed suspect jailed after pursuit

PALMDALE — Deputies from the Palmdale Sheriff’s Station arrested an armed man, on Wednesday, following a chase across Palmdale that ended with the man crashing his car into a shopping center light pole. While on patrol at William J. McAdam Park, Partners Against Crime deputies saw a car...
PALMDALE, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Two Injured in Shootout Outside Hustler Casino in Gardena

Two people were injured in a shootout Thursday morning in the parking lot of the Hustler Casino in Gardena. The gunshot wound victims were transported to a hospital, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department. Details about their conditions were not immediately available. The exchange of gunfire appeared to...
GARDENA, CA
KTLA

Family, LAPD searching for man last seen at hospital

Los Angeles Police are asking for help locating a 47-year-old man who went missing Sunday. Family members say Alfredo Gonzalez was last seen at Mission Community Hospital in Panorama City, and they are concerned for his safety. No further information was provided. Anyone with information was asked to contact LAPD’s missing person’s unit at 213-996-1800. […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
mynewsla.com

Burglary Suspect Arrested in Palmdale

A man is in custody Wednesday after he tried to burglarize a fast food location in Palmdale. Deputies from the Palmdale Sheriff’s Station responded at approximately 11:48 a.m. Tuesday to an alarm at a Wienerschnitzel’s restaurant in the 3000 block of East Avenue S, Lt. Jeffery Rhea of the Palmdale Station told City News Service.
theavtimes.com

Lancaster man arrested in attack on woman in Hollywood

HOLLYWOOD – A Lancaster man was arrested in connection with the brutal attack of a woman in Hollywood last week that was captured on cell phone video and widely distributed on social media, authorities said. Dammion Jamarr Adkins, 33, was arrested around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 3, and booked...
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

1 dead, 1 wounded in late night shooting in South LA

LOS ANGELES - A late night shooting left one man dead and another man critically wounded in South Los Angeles, officials said. Officers with the Los Angeles Police Department were called to S. Figueroa and W. 102nd street just before 10:30 p.m. Wednesday after gunfire broke out in the area.
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

Irvine woman poisoned her husband of 10 years: Police

An Irvine woman was arrested after allegedly poisoning her husband of 10 years, police said Friday. Yue Yu’s husband apparently suspected that he was being poisoned after falling ill over the course of a month. He eventually became suspicious that his wife was responsible for his illness, according to Irvine police. The husband captured video […]
IRVINE, CA
KFI AM 640

KFI AM 640

Los Angeles, CA
44K+
Followers
18K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

More stimulating talk in Los Angeles and Orange County. Listen to Jennifer Jones Lee on Wake Up Call, Bill Handel Morning Show, Gary and Shannon, John and Ken, Tim Conway Jr, Coast to Coast AM, KFI News and more on KFI AM 640!

 https://kfiam640.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy