MLS

Front Office Sports

UEFA Champions League Sparks Paramount’s Growth

Paramount saw big streaming subscriber growth as it looks to bolster its sports portfolio. In the second quarter, Paramount+ added 4.9 million subscribers to reach 43 million, after removing 1.2 million subscribers in Russia following the country’s invasion of Ukraine. The company reached 64 million subscribers across all its streaming platforms.
UEFA
Front Office Sports

Euro Final Kicks Interest in Women’s Soccer Up a Notch

Women’s soccer has been steadily gaining popularity, but Sunday’s UEFA Women’s Euro title match between England and Germany has taken fan interest to a new level. 17 million viewers on BBC One. An Ipsos poll found that 44% of British people and 64% of British soccer fans are more interested in women’s soccer in the wake of the contest.
UEFA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

'These suspended players have walked away from the Tour and now want back in': Jay Monahan sends memo to PGA Tour players after LIV Golf Series lawsuit

On Wednesday afternoon, the Wall Street Journal reported that 11 LIV Golf Series members, including Phil Mickelson and Bryson DeChambeau, have filed lawsuits against the PGA Tour in response to suspensions they received after making the move to the Saudi-backed circuit. Not long after, PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan sent...
GOLF
Front Office Sports

Formula 1, Atlanta Braves Fuel Liberty Media’s Q2

Liberty Media reported its second-quarter financial results on Friday, recording revenue increases across Formula 1, Braves Group, and Sirius XM. Revenue for F1 increased 49% year-over-year to $744 million. The division announced a number of deal extensions and renewals during the quarter, which held seven races. F1 announced the extension...
MLB
Front Office Sports

MLB Posts Record Digital Numbers from Trade Deadline

Major League Baseball had one of its most successful days online and on TV in its history thanks to one of the most energetic Trade Deadlines in recent memory. On Tuesday, MLB had more than 11.5 million article views on its website and apps — the highest single-day traffic in the 22-year history of its digital platforms. It was a 27% increase over the previous record.
MLB
Front Office Sports

Cardinals, Cubs Will Play Two Games in London in 2023

Major League Baseball is headed back to London with another storied rivalry. MLB recently announced that the Cardinals and Cubs will play a two-game series at a baseball-configured London Stadium on June 24-25, 2023. The league first experimented with regular-season games across the pond when the Red Sox and Yankees...
CHICAGO, IL
Front Office Sports

Former NFL Star Vernon Davis Expands Empire with NBL Ownership

Vernon Davis expanded his already burgeoning post-NFL career with an entry into team ownership. Davis has joined the ownership group of the Brisbane Bullets of the Australian National Basketball League, an investment that will be announced on Thursday. After playing 14 years in the NFL in a career that included a Super Bowl title and two Pro Bowl selections, Davis told Front Office Sports he’s looking forward to his role as owner.
NFL
Front Office Sports

Big Ten Now Expects Even Bigger Media Rights Deal

With the additions of USC and UCLA, the Big Ten now hopes to earn 50% more in media rights fees — at least $1.5 billion annually, sources told Front Office Sports. If the conference can pull this off, it could become the richest in all of college sports — with a media deal that dwarfs even that of the mighty Southeastern Conference.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Front Office Sports

NBC Could Make Big Ten ‘The NFL Of College Football Conferences’

NBC Sports doesn’t have the revenue of Amazon. But it has a plan to turn the Big Ten into “the NFL of college football conferences.”. That’s the latest word from the high-stakes Big Ten media rights negotiations. The conference is expected to command at least $1.25 billion annually for its next media rights deal from bidders that include NBC, Amazon, ESPN/ABC, and CBS Sports. The winner will air games alongside Fox Sports, the conference’s primary TV partner and an operating partner in the Big Ten Network.
NFL
