Read on frontofficesports.com
Related
UEFA Champions League Sparks Paramount’s Growth
Paramount saw big streaming subscriber growth as it looks to bolster its sports portfolio. In the second quarter, Paramount+ added 4.9 million subscribers to reach 43 million, after removing 1.2 million subscribers in Russia following the country’s invasion of Ukraine. The company reached 64 million subscribers across all its streaming platforms.
Euro Final Kicks Interest in Women’s Soccer Up a Notch
Women’s soccer has been steadily gaining popularity, but Sunday’s UEFA Women’s Euro title match between England and Germany has taken fan interest to a new level. 17 million viewers on BBC One. An Ipsos poll found that 44% of British people and 64% of British soccer fans are more interested in women’s soccer in the wake of the contest.
'These suspended players have walked away from the Tour and now want back in': Jay Monahan sends memo to PGA Tour players after LIV Golf Series lawsuit
On Wednesday afternoon, the Wall Street Journal reported that 11 LIV Golf Series members, including Phil Mickelson and Bryson DeChambeau, have filed lawsuits against the PGA Tour in response to suspensions they received after making the move to the Saudi-backed circuit. Not long after, PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan sent...
GOLF・
England-United States Women’s Match Sells Out in First Two Days
On Sunday, the England women’s national team took down powerhouse Germany in a 2-1 extra-time thriller to claim their first UEFA Women’s Euro title in front of a record Wembley Stadium crowd of 87,192. In October, their international friendly against the United States could see a similar —...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Report: Chelsea Continue To 'Push' For Wesley Fofana
To date, Chelsea have found little joy in their negotiations with Leicester for defender Wesley Fofana. They have not been discouraged by this, with recent reports detailing their persistence.
Formula 1, Atlanta Braves Fuel Liberty Media’s Q2
Liberty Media reported its second-quarter financial results on Friday, recording revenue increases across Formula 1, Braves Group, and Sirius XM. Revenue for F1 increased 49% year-over-year to $744 million. The division announced a number of deal extensions and renewals during the quarter, which held seven races. F1 announced the extension...
MLB・
Mickelson, 10 Other LIV Golf Players Suing PGA Tour
Phil Mickelson, Bryson DeChambeau, and nine other LIV Golf competitors filed an antitrust lawsuit against the PGA Tour in federal court Wednesday, alleging their suspensions are part of a “carefully orchestrated plan to defeat” the Saudi-backed upstart tour. Beyond the lawsuit filed in the U.S. District Court for...
Amazon Plans Alternative Telecast Of TNF With ‘Dude Perfect’
For those who thought Amazon Prime Video was going to provide your Dad’s version of NFL coverage, think again. Amazon has hired the sports-comedy team “Dude Perfect” to create an alternate stream of “Thursday Night Football,” according to the Wall Street Journal. It could be...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Posts Record Digital Numbers from Trade Deadline
Major League Baseball had one of its most successful days online and on TV in its history thanks to one of the most energetic Trade Deadlines in recent memory. On Tuesday, MLB had more than 11.5 million article views on its website and apps — the highest single-day traffic in the 22-year history of its digital platforms. It was a 27% increase over the previous record.
MLB・
Cardinals, Cubs Will Play Two Games in London in 2023
Major League Baseball is headed back to London with another storied rivalry. MLB recently announced that the Cardinals and Cubs will play a two-game series at a baseball-configured London Stadium on June 24-25, 2023. The league first experimented with regular-season games across the pond when the Red Sox and Yankees...
Former NFL Star Vernon Davis Expands Empire with NBL Ownership
Vernon Davis expanded his already burgeoning post-NFL career with an entry into team ownership. Davis has joined the ownership group of the Brisbane Bullets of the Australian National Basketball League, an investment that will be announced on Thursday. After playing 14 years in the NFL in a career that included a Super Bowl title and two Pro Bowl selections, Davis told Front Office Sports he’s looking forward to his role as owner.
Big Ten Now Expects Even Bigger Media Rights Deal
With the additions of USC and UCLA, the Big Ten now hopes to earn 50% more in media rights fees — at least $1.5 billion annually, sources told Front Office Sports. If the conference can pull this off, it could become the richest in all of college sports — with a media deal that dwarfs even that of the mighty Southeastern Conference.
NBC Could Make Big Ten ‘The NFL Of College Football Conferences’
NBC Sports doesn’t have the revenue of Amazon. But it has a plan to turn the Big Ten into “the NFL of college football conferences.”. That’s the latest word from the high-stakes Big Ten media rights negotiations. The conference is expected to command at least $1.25 billion annually for its next media rights deal from bidders that include NBC, Amazon, ESPN/ABC, and CBS Sports. The winner will air games alongside Fox Sports, the conference’s primary TV partner and an operating partner in the Big Ten Network.
Front Office Sports
5K+
Followers
5K+
Post
818K+
Views
ABOUT
The business of sports.https://gofos.co/3M1BVnN
Comments / 0