Effective: 2022-08-02 18:40:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-02 19:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Polk The National Weather Service in Ruskin has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for North central Polk County in central Florida * Until 700 PM EDT. * At 640 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Four Corners to Champions Gate, moving north at 5 mph. HAZARD...Quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. * Locations impacted include Loughman. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH

POLK COUNTY, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO