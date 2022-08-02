Columbia police, marshals search for suspects in homicide, shooting

Read on www.postandcourier.com
The Post and Courier
Gunman armed with assault rifle ambushes deputies in Columbia neighborhood, Richland sheriff says
COLUMBIA — In what Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott called an ambush, a 25-year-old man, in full tactical gear and armed with an assault rifle, fired multiple shots at a deputy driving in a Northeast Columbia neighborhood after making false 911 calls. A bullet went through the window of...
The Post and Courier
Orangeburg couple alleges in new lawsuit that police removed them from home at gunpoint
ORANGEBURG — Armed officers from two small-town police departments roused a couple from their bed and unlawfully detained them in August 2020 based on a personal vendetta, according to a pair of lawsuits filed earlier this week. The couple's lawyers released body- and dash-camera footage Aug. 3 that shows...
The Post and Courier
Sumter hospital employee's death after assault by mental health patient ruled as homicide
SUMTER — A Prisma Health Tuomey hospital employee was killed after a mental health patient, who police say was fighting off staff trying to detain her, struck him in the groin with her knee. The employee, 40-year-old Kevin Robinson, died a few days after the incident on May 31....
The Post and Courier
Editorial: Jail director saga underscores need for better vetting by SC agencies
How do you hire a new jail director without realizing he had been fired the month before from the same job in the adjacent county?. The answer doesn’t have anything to do with those secret gag orders that S.C. governments are always including when they fire employees and pretend there was an amicable departure — although there was either an error or a fraud that made it look that way for a while.
The Post and Courier
Columbia-area high school 'on track' to redeeming accreditation after grading audit
WEST COLUMBIA — Lexington County School District Two is on pace to restoring Brookland-Cayce High School's accreditation status after hours of employee training and make-up courses and attendance policy changes, a South Carolina Department of Education official said. An audit of the school's 2021 senior transcripts found some students...
The Post and Courier
Audit finds $3.3M in assets missing from Columbia-area town where mayor left amid scandal
SWANSEA — A recent audit of Swansea's budget for the 2021 fiscal year shows more than $3 million in missing assets, creating turmoil as the town, where a former official already faces embezzlement charges, attempts to pass its 2023 budget. The audit report, which the Swansea Town Council received...
The Post and Courier
When cancer altered Columbia chef’s taste, his staff stepped in. Now more help is coming.
In much the same way a musician often relies on their hearing to pick up a tune and a sommelier depends on their nose, a chef counts on their taste. Market on Main’s Executive Chef Howard Stephens relied on his sense of taste for nearly three decades — working in kitchens in Columbia throughout most of his adult life — but when he was diagnosed with cancer in December of last year, his trusty sense of taste began to fail him.
The Post and Courier
Today's events for Aug 5
First Friday Festivals will be held from 6:30 to 9 p.m. today at the Town of Salley pavilion. DJ Derek Williams will perform. There also will be food trucks. For more information or to sign up, call 803-258-3485. A luncheon for those who attended the Windsor School will be held...
The Post and Courier
Attention Costco shoppers: Gamecock football tickets for sale on aisle 4
COLUMBIA — It’s not just about selling tickets. South Carolina fans know where to get their football tickets. It’s how to draw potential new patrons, USC or just plain football fans, and this was a natural. South Carolina consumers of big-box retailer Costco were able to find...
The Post and Courier
Kyla Rivers named to dean's list at Young Harris College
Kathleen Coleman of Aiken was named to the dean's list for the 2022 spring semester at the Georgia Institute of Technology. This designation is awarded to undergraduate students who have earned a 3.0 or higher academic average for the semester. Parker, Mackey earn degrees. Christena Parker of Aiken and Allison...
The Post and Courier
Greenville to host half of women's Sweet 16, which could help Dawn Staley's Gamecocks
The NCAA women's tournament is going to a two-host format for its regional rounds next year, with eight teams apiece playing in Seattle and Greenville. Each of those sites will host two regional semifinal games on March 24 and two more on March 25. Each site will host one regional championship on March 26 and another on March 27. The Greenville arena will be Bon Secours Wellness Arena.
The Post and Courier
As Gamecocks begin football practice, 7 questions facing Shane Beamer
COLUMBIA — There’s always optimism, but the type being displayed right now hasn’t been seen at South Carolina in several years. Coming into last year, with so much unknown including a new head coach, there was hope and cautious good feeling, mostly created by the fact that at least the Will Muschamp Era was in the rear-view mirror. Shane Beamer talked a great game, but most knew the Gamecocks simply didn’t have the horses to have a strong 2021 season.
The Post and Courier
New Italian wine bar in Five Points, Bar Gran Sasso, opens Friday. Here's what to expect.
A project almost two years in the making, Bar Gran Sasso, will open the evening of Aug. 5. The spot in the Five Points neighborhood is modeled after Venetian-style wine bars known as bacari, which serve small glasses of wine or cocktails paired with small plates known as cicchetti. It...
The Post and Courier
Gamecocks' transfer Corey Rucker steps into spotlight as preseason camp dawns
COLUMBIA — The first impression didn’t disappoint. Ever since Corey Rucker committed to South Carolina after entering the transfer portal following two strong seasons at Arkansas State, he’s commanded attention. His game was loud and so was his presence. He’s not a Deion Sanders type; Rucker did...
