Great News Concerning The Upcoming School Year In Massachusetts

QCC Recognized as Massachusetts' Best Community College
WORCESTER - Quinsigamond Community College was ranked the best community college in Massachusetts in 2022 by Intelligent.com, an online source for program rankings and higher education planning. The research ranks college programs based on flexibility, faculty, course strength, cost, and reputation. QCC was also ranked the eighth best online university...
WMTW
Which Maine governor spent more on public education, Janet Mills or Paul LePage?
SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine — Democratic Governor Janet Mills considers fully funding Maine's Pre-K through 12th grade public schools one of her top achievements in office, but her Republican opponent and predecessor, says he did so first. Who is correct?. In March, following her visit to South Portland elementary school,...
Can You Conduct Your Own Home Funeral in the State of Massachusetts?
Not to sound morbid but I'm interested in Massachusetts funeral and burial laws. I'm not sure why I have this fascination. It could be because my father passed away when I was 13 or maybe because I'm a big fan of horror movies. Whatever the reason, I must have been a funeral director or an undertaker in another life.
wgbh.org
Massachusetts' high housing costs are pushing out workers
It’s not hard to find people who want to live and work in Massachusetts. Social media sites are filled with threads from people who are excited about job opportunities, schools and health care in the state. The problem, some people say, is affording to live here. The average fair...
Alina Andras
3 Underrated Beaches in Massachusetts
There is no doubt that there are lots of beautiful places in Massachusetts and while some are more well-known that others, all of them are worth exploring. Today, we are going to focus on some underrated beaches that you should really visit if you haven't already. These places might not always be on a must-see list you find online, but they come highly recommend by locals so you know they are worth the trip. Here are the three underrated beaches in Massachusetts you should visit next time you get the chance:
3 Restaurants With the Best Scenic Views in MA Are in Berkshire County
We're all familiar with plenty of great spots with breathtaking views throughout Massachusetts, let alone Berkshire County. But recently, three spots throughout Berkshire County were specifically chosen as part of the 18 top restaurants with the best scenic views throughout the Bay State. If you're in Pittsfield, you're already well...
wgbh.org
Massachusetts education officials sound alarm over college enrollment plunge
Massachusetts is seeing what education officials describe as an “alarming drop” in the percentage of high school graduates going to college. New data released by the state Wednesday show the overall rate of Massachusetts high school graduates who immediately enroll in college has plunged nearly 10 percentage points over the past five years. It's now barely 60%, down from nearly 70% in 2017.
It’s Illegal to Carry This in Bed of Your Truck in Massachusetts
The state of Massachusetts is home to a long list of strange and antiquated laws. Everything from growing goatees, to singing the national anthem and even mowing your law have some weird guidelines in the Commonwealth. Lawmakers in Massachusetts love to regulate different aspects of life, and driving is at...
nbcboston.com
Mass. Reports 9,646 New COVID-19 Cases This Week
Massachusetts health officials reported 9,646 new COVID-19 cases and 41 new deaths in the last week, according to the latest data, released Thursday. In total, there have been 1,813,037 cases and 19,934 deaths since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, according to the Department of Public Health's interactive coronavirus dashboard. Fewer new cases were reported this week than in the previous one.
New Vaccines Required This Fall for Massachusetts 7th Through 12th Graders
The sound you just heard was the page torn from the calendar, indicating July has left the building and it is now the month of August. Listen closely as the school bells soon will peal, calling the young ones back to the classroom. The 2022-2023 school year is almost upon us.
These 5 Cities in Massachusetts Have the Most Bizarre Names
Every state has some pretty unique names for cities. Some are certainly more bizarre than others. Given the region of the U.S. that Massachusetts is located in, along with the history of the state, it's really no surprise there would be some towns that would have some not-so-common names. What towns come to mind that you can think of?
Massachusetts State Lottery winner: Southborough resident claims $1 million prize
A Southborough resident won a $1 million prize off of a scratch-off ticket this week. Carla Baptiste Ojha claimed her prize on Monday in the Massachusetts State Lottery’s “Double Your Money” instant ticket game. She opted to receive her prize in the form of a one-time payment of $650,000 before taxes, the lottery said. She was joined by her husband, Tuheen, when claiming her prize.
More than half of Massachusetts now in "severe drought"
By Terry Eliasen, Meteorologist, WBZ-TV Exec. Weather ProducerBOSTON - Another Thursday and yet another expansion of the drought here in southern New England. Now more than half of the state of Massachusetts (57% up from 44% last week) is considered to be in "severe drought."The numbers are getting more and more concerning. Boston hasn't had a day with a quarter inch of rain or more since June 27. Currently, the city is more than three-tenths of an inch below the average in August, marking the sixth straight month with below average water. In total, Boston is nearing...
wamc.org
Massachusetts legislature approves marijuana law reforms
The Massachusetts legislature has made some significant changes to the law governing the state’s burgeoning multi-billion dollar marijuana industry. A bill approved Monday in the hours before the end of formal sessions targets local fees demanded of marijuana businesses, creates a fund to help people who were victims of the war on drugs break into the legitimate cannabis industry, and advances the licensing of so-called “cannabis cafes.”
No Tax Rebate Checks for Struggling Massachusetts Taxpayers
The Massachusetts Legislative session ended on Monday morning without lawmakers voting on tax relief for beleaguered taxpayers who would argue they could use a break about now. Legislators pulled an all-nighter Sunday into Monday before gaveling the session to a close. Lawmakers are back in the district campaigning for re-election,...
Hey Massachusetts! What’s the Deal With These Baby Hot Dogs?
Hot dogs definitely have their place in the history of food. If you go to any sort of concession stand at an event, it is one of the first foods that you expect to be on the menu. There have been hot dog companies that have had commercial ads with parents taking their kids to sporting events and bonding over a hot dog while sitting in the stands. But never until I've come to Massachusetts, have I seen something known as a 'Baby Hot Dog' being served as a main dish at a restaurant. So Massachusetts, what's the deal with these baby hot dogs?
Ranking the 50 States Best Recycling Rates, See Where Massachusetts Lands
There is a lot going on in the world, but concern over the environment and global warming is at the top of the list. Massachusetts, along with many other states, continues to make strides to protect the planet, by pushing green initiatives and encouraging residents to reduce, reuse and recycle.
$250 stimulus checks ditched for tax rebate in Massachusetts
Lawmakers in Massachusetts have ditched plans for a $250 stimulus check to residents in favor of tax rebates as a way to relieve citizens of rising costs due to inflation.
ValueWalk
Legislature Scraps $250 Stimulus Check From Massachusetts, But Taxpayers May Still Get Money
At a time when states are sending inflation relief to residents, Massachusetts has shelved the plan to send $250 checks to middle-income residents. The state legislature on Monday scrapped the plan to send a $250 stimulus check from Massachusetts. Many, however, still believe that the stimulus check from Massachusetts could possibly come sometime later this year.
Alert! This Armed & Dangerous Man Could Be Here In Massachusetts
This man, who New Hampshire Police say is armed and dangerous, is on the loose and very well could be in Massachusetts... and that means, he could potentially be here in Berkshire County!. According to a press release issued Tuesday morning Police in Brentwood, New Hampshire are searching for and...
