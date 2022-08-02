ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

Great News Concerning The Upcoming School Year In Massachusetts

By Eric Greene
Live 95.9
Live 95.9
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on live959.com

Comments / 0

Related
wgbh.org

Massachusetts' high housing costs are pushing out workers

It’s not hard to find people who want to live and work in Massachusetts. Social media sites are filled with threads from people who are excited about job opportunities, schools and health care in the state. The problem, some people say, is affording to live here. The average fair...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Berkshire County, MA
Government
Local
Massachusetts Government
County
Berkshire County, MA
Local
Massachusetts Education
State
Massachusetts State
Berkshire County, MA
Education
Alina Andras

3 Underrated Beaches in Massachusetts

There is no doubt that there are lots of beautiful places in Massachusetts and while some are more well-known that others, all of them are worth exploring. Today, we are going to focus on some underrated beaches that you should really visit if you haven't already. These places might not always be on a must-see list you find online, but they come highly recommend by locals so you know they are worth the trip. Here are the three underrated beaches in Massachusetts you should visit next time you get the chance:
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
wgbh.org

Massachusetts education officials sound alarm over college enrollment plunge

Massachusetts is seeing what education officials describe as an “alarming drop” in the percentage of high school graduates going to college. New data released by the state Wednesday show the overall rate of Massachusetts high school graduates who immediately enroll in college has plunged nearly 10 percentage points over the past five years. It's now barely 60%, down from nearly 70% in 2017.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Charlie Baker
nbcboston.com

Mass. Reports 9,646 New COVID-19 Cases This Week

Massachusetts health officials reported 9,646 new COVID-19 cases and 41 new deaths in the last week, according to the latest data, released Thursday. In total, there have been 1,813,037 cases and 19,934 deaths since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, according to the Department of Public Health's interactive coronavirus dashboard. Fewer new cases were reported this week than in the previous one.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Live 95.9

These 5 Cities in Massachusetts Have the Most Bizarre Names

Every state has some pretty unique names for cities. Some are certainly more bizarre than others. Given the region of the U.S. that Massachusetts is located in, along with the history of the state, it's really no surprise there would be some towns that would have some not-so-common names. What towns come to mind that you can think of?
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
MassLive.com

Massachusetts State Lottery winner: Southborough resident claims $1 million prize

A Southborough resident won a $1 million prize off of a scratch-off ticket this week. Carla Baptiste Ojha claimed her prize on Monday in the Massachusetts State Lottery’s “Double Your Money” instant ticket game. She opted to receive her prize in the form of a one-time payment of $650,000 before taxes, the lottery said. She was joined by her husband, Tuheen, when claiming her prize.
SOUTHBOROUGH, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Great News#School Meals#Free School
CBS Boston

More than half of Massachusetts now in "severe drought"

By Terry Eliasen, Meteorologist, WBZ-TV Exec. Weather ProducerBOSTON - Another Thursday and yet another expansion of the drought here in southern New England. Now more than half of the state of Massachusetts (57% up from 44% last week) is considered to be in "severe drought."The numbers are getting more and more concerning. Boston hasn't had a day with a quarter inch of rain or more since June 27. Currently, the city is more than three-tenths of an inch below the average in August, marking the sixth straight month with below average water. In total, Boston is nearing...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
wamc.org

Massachusetts legislature approves marijuana law reforms

The Massachusetts legislature has made some significant changes to the law governing the state’s burgeoning multi-billion dollar marijuana industry. A bill approved Monday in the hours before the end of formal sessions targets local fees demanded of marijuana businesses, creates a fund to help people who were victims of the war on drugs break into the legitimate cannabis industry, and advances the licensing of so-called “cannabis cafes.”
FUN 107

No Tax Rebate Checks for Struggling Massachusetts Taxpayers

The Massachusetts Legislative session ended on Monday morning without lawmakers voting on tax relief for beleaguered taxpayers who would argue they could use a break about now. Legislators pulled an all-nighter Sunday into Monday before gaveling the session to a close. Lawmakers are back in the district campaigning for re-election,...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WSBS

Hey Massachusetts! What’s the Deal With These Baby Hot Dogs?

Hot dogs definitely have their place in the history of food. If you go to any sort of concession stand at an event, it is one of the first foods that you expect to be on the menu. There have been hot dog companies that have had commercial ads with parents taking their kids to sporting events and bonding over a hot dog while sitting in the stands. But never until I've come to Massachusetts, have I seen something known as a 'Baby Hot Dog' being served as a main dish at a restaurant. So Massachusetts, what's the deal with these baby hot dogs?
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
ValueWalk

Legislature Scraps $250 Stimulus Check From Massachusetts, But Taxpayers May Still Get Money

At a time when states are sending inflation relief to residents, Massachusetts has shelved the plan to send $250 checks to middle-income residents. The state legislature on Monday scrapped the plan to send a $250 stimulus check from Massachusetts. Many, however, still believe that the stimulus check from Massachusetts could possibly come sometime later this year.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Live 95.9

Live 95.9

Pittsfield, MA
7K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Live 95.9 plays the best hits and delivers the latest local news, information and features for the Berkshires. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy