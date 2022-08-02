Kansas votes on amendment that could lead to tighter abortion laws

Thousands of people are under evacuation orders in Northern California as the McKinney fire continues to spread. That community could be joining dozens of others that have had to rebuild in recent years. In California, many homes have to use wildfire-resistant materials under state law. Other wildfire-prone states don't have the same requirements. The homebuilding industry has argued that fireproofing is too expensive, but a new study finds it can be affordable.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO