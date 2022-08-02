Kansas votes on amendment that could lead to tighter abortion laws

Read on www.kuaf.com
Kansans vote to keep abortion legal in the state, reject constitutional amendment
The first major abortion-related ballot initiative since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade has failed in Kansas. The amendment would have greatly tightened abortion laws in the state. Danielle Kurtzleben is a political correspondent assigned to NPR's Washington Desk. She appears on NPR shows, writes for the web, and...
Gov. Laura Kelly and Kansas AG Derek Schmidt to face one another in November
According to two race calls by The Associated Press, Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly, a Democrat, and Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt, a Republican, have won their primaries for governor in the state. They will face one another in November in a race that is considered a "tossup" by the non-partisan...
A Plan for Teacher Raises
Democrats in the Arkansas Legislature have a plan for teacher raises. Can that plan get enough support to be discussed at next week's special session? Talk Business & Politics provides insight.
A Good First Month for Arkansas Revenue
Arkansas' first fiscal month of the year is much like the past 12 months: better-than-expected revenue. As News Director, Michael Hibblen oversees daily news coverage for KUAR. He handles assignments for the news staff, helps develop story ideas and edits copy. Michael isresponsible for starting a news-sharing partnership between public radio stations in Arkansas in 2009 which laid the foundation for what became Arkansas Public Media. He is also a regular panelist and fill-in host on AETN's Arkansas Week, where journalists discuss issues in the news.
Building wildfire-resistant homes can be affordable, new study shows
Thousands of people are under evacuation orders in Northern California as the McKinney fire continues to spread. That community could be joining dozens of others that have had to rebuild in recent years. In California, many homes have to use wildfire-resistant materials under state law. Other wildfire-prone states don't have the same requirements. The homebuilding industry has argued that fireproofing is too expensive, but a new study finds it can be affordable.
Arkansas Producers Brace Crops, Livestock and Themselves for More Intense Heat
Parts of Arkansas experienced rain this past week but most of the state remains in some form of drought. Many farmers are making decisions to care for animals and crops, while keeping their farm afloat. The University of Arkansas’ Extension held a webinar to prepare producers for what is happening and how they could be profitable when the dry spell eventually breaks.
Connecting Over Food and Film
TheatreSquared will host FEED THE CULTURE on Saturday August 6th at 5pm. The event meets at the intersection of food and film, with four documentary films from Womxn and BIPOC that explore foodways in Northwest Arkansas, the state and surrounding regions. Neba Evans is one of the featured filmmakers in Saturday night's screening.
