Major grocery store chain just opened another location in New JerseyKristen WaltersWoodcliff Lake, NJ
NY Responds: Top Concerns of MTA Riders as Subway Stigma WorsensBridget MulroyNew York City, NY
McDonald's Employee Shot in the Face Over Cold FriesBriana BelcherBrooklyn, NY
Queens apartments available for $397 per month at new affordable housing developmentBeth TorresQueens, NY
Taco Bell And Milk Bar Test Out New Dessert In CaliforniaLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Police seek 2 suspects in Bronx robbery spree
NEW YORK - Police are searching for two suspects accused in a robbery spree in the Bronx.Investigators say the two are connected to at least two robberies and two attempted robberies -- one on June 23, two on June 28 and one on June 29.Each time, police say the suspects have shown a gun, then stole or tried to steal chains from the victims before fleeing on a moped. In one incident, the suspects also stole $200 in cash.The youngest victim is a 17-year-old girl who was walking to school when the suspects tried to take a chain from around her neck. They fled emptyhanded, and the victim was not injured.In another attempted robbery, the victim was struck in the face with a gun.Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.
Bronx TD Bank robber has struck 6 times in spree: cops
THE BRONX, New York (PIX11) — A serial bank robber has netted over $2,000 across a string of thefts since mid-July, all targeting TD branches in the Bronx, according to the NYPD. The crook first struck around 3:20 p.m. on July 15 at the branch on East 149th Street near Melrose Avenue, police said in […]
Man Charged with Richmond Hill Homicide
The murder took place at this Richmond Hill home on 109th Avenue. Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz announced on Monday that Tariek Sykes, 34, has been charged with shooting his female friend in broad daylight on the street in Richmond Hill. The Monday shooting took place following a verbal dispute between Sykes and Sydney Lugo.
19 year old fatally shot in backpack robbery at BJ's parking garage in Brooklyn
The 18-year-old suspect attempted to rob the victim of his backpack in a struggle that spilled out onto the first floor of the parking garage.
Police looking to identify man discovered walking on Bronx street
The NYPD is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying an unidentified man who was found walking on a Bronx street on Wednesday.
Victim in Brooklyn McDonald’s ‘cold fries’ shooting has died
BEDFORD-STUYVESANT, Brooklyn (PIX11) — The McDonald’s worker allegedly shot by a man whose mother complained about receiving cold French fries has died of his injuries, according to authorities. The NYPD confirmed the death of Matthew Webb, 23, of Queens, on Friday morning. Webb was shot in the neck outside the fast-food joint where he worked […]
Man stabbed to death in Inwood, police say
INWOOD, Manhattan (PIX11) — A man was fatally stabbed in Manhattan overnight, police said on Thursday. The victim, 47, was having an argument with another man along Dyckman Street near Seaman Avenue at around 1 a.m. before the suspect stabbed him, authorities said. Officers found him in the vicinity and he was taken by EMS […]
Bronx Man Injures 2 in New Rochelle Car Crash, Now Facing Felony Drug Charge
NEW ROCHELLE, NY (August 4, 2022) — A Bronx man was arrested Monday afternoon when state police found illegal drugs on his person after he rear-ended another car on the New England Thruway in New Rochelle. Details: Angel Almonte, 26, of Bronx, NY was arrested and charged with Criminal...
High school mourns 16-year-old after hit-and-run in Yonkers
YONKERS, N.Y. -- Charges are pending against a driver who allegedly fled the scene after striking a teenager riding a scooter in Yonkers. The 16-year-old died on Thursday morning.CBS2's Tony Aiello spoke with heartbroken members of the victim's close-knit community. They found comfort in each other's company on McClean Avenue to remember and mourn at the spot where 16-year-old CJ Hackett was struck while riding his electric scooter just after midnight Wednesday.The rising senior at Archbishop Stepinac High School in White Plains suffered head trauma and died Thursday morning. "It's all around one of the saddest things. I feel terrible for the kids...
Man charged with kidnapping after holding mother, child in home: police
NEW YORK (PIX11) — A New York man was charged with kidnapping after holding a mother and her child against their will Tuesday night, authorities said. The woman called authorities from an unknown address at around 11:19 p.m. but officers from the Ramapo Police Department were able to find the victims in a home in […]
Manhattan man stabbed dead after bodega argument: police
An argument inside a Manhattan bodega turned fatal Thursday morning after one of the men involved stabbed the other after the dispute spilled onto the sidewalk, police said. The 47-year-old victim was stabbed in the chest outside Williams Grocery on Dykman St. near Seaman Ave. in Inwood shortly past 1 a.m., according to the NYPD. Medics rushed him to Harlem Hospital but he could not be saved. ...
Yonkers officials: City firefighter charged with luring, enticing a child has been fired
Joseph Donofrio, 31, was charged with luring/enticing a child by various means.
MTA bus hits elevated train pillar in Bronx; driver critical, 12 passengers evaluated
A bus driver was critically injured, and 12 passengers were being evaluated, after an MTA bus hit an elevated subway pillar in the Bronx.
Police: MTA bus crash in the Bronx leaves driver critical, 12 passengers injured
A Metropolitan Transportation Authority bus crashed into a pole Thursday morning in the Bronx, sending 13 people to the hospital, according to the NYPD.
Shooting leaves McDonald's worker brain dead; Brooklyn man charged with attempted murder
A Brooklyn man has been charged with second-degree murder in the shooting of a McDonald's worker on Monday allegedly over cold French fries. Prosecutors say Michael Morgan, 20, shot Matthew Webb, 23, Aug. 1 at the Fulton Street establishment after there was an argument about the French fries served to Morgan’s mother.
Bronx shooting: Man sought in connection to Claremont homicide
CLAREMONT, the Bronx (PIX11) — Police are asking for the public’s help finding a man wanted in connection to a fatal shooting in Claremont. The victim, Travis Griffiths, had just pulled over his car on Claremont Parkway near Webster Avenue around 4:25 a.m. on July 22 when he was approached by the gunman, officials said. […]
Boyfriend Charged for Shooting and Killing Girlfriend in Broad Daylight
QUEENS, NY – A man who shot and killed his girlfriend in broad daylight in...
Elmont man accused of stealing 10-year-old niece's inheritance
According to the Queen's DA, 51-year-old Wagner Recio used fake records to assume ownership of a Queens home he jointly owned with his late brother.
Queens duck sauce killer Glenn Hirsch found dead of apparent suicide at home
The infamous duck sauce killer, charged with shooting a restaurant deliverymen, was found dead in his Queens home Friday morning after apparently killing himself, his lawyer said. Glenn Hirsch’s body was found by detectives sent to his home after the suspect missed a Friday court appearance, a police official said. An autopsy will determine how Hirsch died, the official said. Hirsch’s new ...
Alert Center: FDNY battles 3-alarm fire in vacant Bronx building
A three-alarm fire broke out in the Concourse Village section of the Bronx after midnight, according to the FDNY.
