‘Stuff the Bus’ helps students gear up for school

Read on www.wifr.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WIFR
YWCA teams up with The Literacy Council to offer enhanced community services
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - An organization dedicated to empowering women and eliminating racism will partner with the Rockford Literacy Council to knock down barriers in the region. The Young Women Christian Associates, YWCA, and The Literacy Council will first focus on eliminating travel barriers, which keep community members from accessing...
If You Miss Rockford’s On The Waterfront You’ll Love The Reunion
Did you hear that Rockford's former major festival, On The Waterfront, is hosting a reunion party over Labor Day weekend?. Do You Remember The On The Waterfront Festival In Rockford?. If you don't remember or never heard of On The Waterfront, let me give you a little history. It was...
WIFR
Cars & Coffee returns to Rockford
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Cars & Coffee will host another event Saturday, August 6th from 9 a.m. - noon. It is located at the Rockford Public School District 205 Administrative building parking lots across the street from Katie’s Cup at 502 Seventh Street. The event is held on the...
WIFR
It’s International Beer Day: celebrate at a local brewery
(WIFR) - A day to share a love for a craft dating back to 4,000 BCE, International Beer Day. Grab that beer you’ve been saving for a special occasion, or get some friends together and head out to one of many breweries around the stateline. Some of our picks include:
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WIFR
Doctors worry about COVID-19 impacting schools
BELVIDERE, Ill. (WIFR) - Assistant Superintendent of Human Resources Bill Ady says this school year marks a new chapter for students in Belvidere, despite struggles the district had meeting staffing needs. “We’re all just kind of crossing our fingers, nobody wants to go back to the way things were,” said...
WIFR
Pitmaster trains BBQ apprentice through community mentorship
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - To Thaddeaus Denthriff its not just barbeque, its life. Cooking combines patience and discipline; core values that the award winning pitmaster world champion, Thaddeaus Denthriff teaches his employees at Little Nick’s BBQ in Rockford. It also brings people together. In the 100 Strong program, that’s...
Barbershops in Elgin offer free haircuts for kids
Back to school means it is time for a new do, and several barbershops in the Elgin area are giving students haircuts for free.
WIFR
Rochelle camp helps kids deal with loss
ROCHELLE, Ill. (WIFR) - Dealing with the loss of a loved one comes with a mix of emotions like confusion, sadness or anger. That’s why one Rochelle organization hosts a grief camp to help area kids process those feelings in a healthy way. Wednesday was the sixth camp Serenity...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Rockford Police have a ‘Night Out’ to connect with community
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Communities all over the United States participated in “National Night Out” Tuesday. It was a day for people to have close, non-crime related interaction with law enforcement in their neighborhoods. People involved with Rockford’s event said that they think the night is important. “Events like this, and events like all the other events […]
nrgmediadixon.com
River Bend Food Bank to Hold Mobile Food Pantry in Dixon on Saturday
Everyone in need of food is welcome to visit the River Bend Food Bank mobile food pantry Saturday from 10:00 am – 12:00 noon. The pantry is being held at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Dixon. The distribution will be outdoors, farmer’s market style with a variety of...
WIFR
Youth council gives Winnebago Co. students experience, skills
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A new school year means new members for the Youth Leadership Council (YLC) in Winnebago County. Applications are open for this great opportunity to work with community organizers and city leaders and get hands on experience in public action. The goal of the council is to strengthen leadership skills within the community and encourage young voices to help initiate change in county government.
WIFR
UW Health Oncology rehab recognized for excellent care
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The UW Health Oncology Rehabilitation Department on Bell School Road has been recognized for its dedication to cancer patients. UW Health Ongology Rehabilitation on Bell School Road has been designated as a Center of Excellence by the Physiological Oncology Rehabilitation Institute (PORi). This designation is the gold standard for oncology rehab and is based on the combined coursework and hands-on hours therapists complete, according to Dr. Lacey Stelle, medical director, UW Health Breast Program in northern Illinois.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WIFR
Rockford Park District opens new trails Aug. 6 at Alpine Hills
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A Rockford Park District plan to invest in open space and recreation paths emphasizes the importance of physical and mental well-being. A new structure of multi-use trails will be open to the public on Saturday. The first phase of Alpine Hills Adventure Park Trails will open for the first time at 10 a.m. August 6.
nbc15.com
Janesville PD searching for missing teen
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Janesville Police Department officers are searching for a missing 14-year-old boy Thursday night. The department stated that the young teen Zebediah, who police noted goes by “Zeb,” was last seen near Jefferson Elementary School. Police attached a photo to a news release of the...
‘Furry Babies’ accused of operating without a license
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Illinois Department of Agriculture has accused Furry Babies, which operates a pet store in CherryVale Mall, of operating without a license. The IDOA said Thursday that Furry Babies was licensed as dog dealers, but only those licensed as pet shop owners can legally sell dogs at retail. Furry Babies also […]
WIFR
Belvidere officials stress importance of overdose awareness
BELVIDERE, Ill. (WIFR) - With the right tools and training, Boone county officials are stepping in to help curb the number of overdose deaths in Belvidere. Belvidere Police Chief Shane Woody stressed the importance of programs like COAR to reduce the number of overdose deaths in the area. “Boone county...
Are These 5 Popular Chocolate Chip Cookies the Best in Rockford?
Besides grandma's house, where around Rockford will you find the most amazing chocolate chip cookies? You might find some new favorites on this list. No matter how you like them, big or small, crunchy or soft, fresh out of the oven, or fresh out of the fridge, there is no cookie as loved as much.
Local dental office to offer free service day next month
MADISON, Wis. — A local dental office will offer a day of free service next month to support people who don’t have dental insurance. Four Lakes Family Dental in Madison will host its Free Dentistry Day on Saturday, September 10. Visitors will be able to have professional cleanings, dental fillings, and tooth extractions done free of charge, no insurance required.
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: Two Ambulances Needed At Another Accident In Rockford
At approximately 11:20 this evening emergency personnel were called to the area of E State Street and Oak Knolls Avenue N for a auto accident. *Side note: Units from the Rockford Fire Department were asked to wait for police to check the scene because someone possibly had a weapon, then one person said to be involved was reported to have fled the area on foot.
rockrivercurrent.com
New business featuring funnel cakes ‘exploding with flavor’ to fill former Subway space in Rockford
ROCKFORD — Ashley and Tony Washington never planned to run a brick-and-mortar location when they started their business selling sweet-tasting funnel cakes made from scratch two years ago. Then they saw a storefront they couldn’t pass up. The married business duo grew up in Rockford, and as kids...
Comments / 0