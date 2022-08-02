ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockford, IL

‘Stuff the Bus’ helps students gear up for school

By WIFR Newsroom
WIFR
 3 days ago
WIFR

YWCA teams up with The Literacy Council to offer enhanced community services

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - An organization dedicated to empowering women and eliminating racism will partner with the Rockford Literacy Council to knock down barriers in the region. The Young Women Christian Associates, YWCA, and The Literacy Council will first focus on eliminating travel barriers, which keep community members from accessing...
ROCKFORD, IL
WIFR

Cars & Coffee returns to Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Cars & Coffee will host another event Saturday, August 6th from 9 a.m. - noon. It is located at the Rockford Public School District 205 Administrative building parking lots across the street from Katie’s Cup at 502 Seventh Street. The event is held on the...
ROCKFORD, IL
WIFR

It’s International Beer Day: celebrate at a local brewery

(WIFR) - A day to share a love for a craft dating back to 4,000 BCE, International Beer Day. Grab that beer you’ve been saving for a special occasion, or get some friends together and head out to one of many breweries around the stateline. Some of our picks include:
ROCKFORD, IL
WIFR

Doctors worry about COVID-19 impacting schools

BELVIDERE, Ill. (WIFR) - Assistant Superintendent of Human Resources Bill Ady says this school year marks a new chapter for students in Belvidere, despite struggles the district had meeting staffing needs. “We’re all just kind of crossing our fingers, nobody wants to go back to the way things were,” said...
BELVIDERE, IL
WIFR

Pitmaster trains BBQ apprentice through community mentorship

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - To Thaddeaus Denthriff its not just barbeque, its life. Cooking combines patience and discipline; core values that the award winning pitmaster world champion, Thaddeaus Denthriff teaches his employees at Little Nick’s BBQ in Rockford. It also brings people together. In the 100 Strong program, that’s...
ROCKFORD, IL
WIFR

Rochelle camp helps kids deal with loss

ROCHELLE, Ill. (WIFR) - Dealing with the loss of a loved one comes with a mix of emotions like confusion, sadness or anger. That’s why one Rochelle organization hosts a grief camp to help area kids process those feelings in a healthy way. Wednesday was the sixth camp Serenity...
ROCHELLE, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Rockford Police have a ‘Night Out’ to connect with community

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Communities all over the United States participated in “National Night Out” Tuesday. It was a day for people to have close, non-crime related interaction with law enforcement in their neighborhoods. People involved with Rockford’s event said that they think the night is important. “Events like this, and events like all the other events […]
ROCKFORD, IL
nrgmediadixon.com

River Bend Food Bank to Hold Mobile Food Pantry in Dixon on Saturday

Everyone in need of food is welcome to visit the River Bend Food Bank mobile food pantry Saturday from 10:00 am – 12:00 noon. The pantry is being held at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Dixon. The distribution will be outdoors, farmer’s market style with a variety of...
DIXON, IL
WIFR

Youth council gives Winnebago Co. students experience, skills

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A new school year means new members for the Youth Leadership Council (YLC) in Winnebago County. Applications are open for this great opportunity to work with community organizers and city leaders and get hands on experience in public action. The goal of the council is to strengthen leadership skills within the community and encourage young voices to help initiate change in county government.
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, IL
WIFR

UW Health Oncology rehab recognized for excellent care

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The UW Health Oncology Rehabilitation Department on Bell School Road has been recognized for its dedication to cancer patients. UW Health Ongology Rehabilitation on Bell School Road has been designated as a Center of Excellence by the Physiological Oncology Rehabilitation Institute (PORi). This designation is the gold standard for oncology rehab and is based on the combined coursework and hands-on hours therapists complete, according to Dr. Lacey Stelle, medical director, UW Health Breast Program in northern Illinois.
ROCKFORD, IL
WIFR

Rockford Park District opens new trails Aug. 6 at Alpine Hills

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A Rockford Park District plan to invest in open space and recreation paths emphasizes the importance of physical and mental well-being. A new structure of multi-use trails will be open to the public on Saturday. The first phase of Alpine Hills Adventure Park Trails will open for the first time at 10 a.m. August 6.
ROCKFORD, IL
nbc15.com

Janesville PD searching for missing teen

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Janesville Police Department officers are searching for a missing 14-year-old boy Thursday night. The department stated that the young teen Zebediah, who police noted goes by “Zeb,” was last seen near Jefferson Elementary School. Police attached a photo to a news release of the...
JANESVILLE, WI
WIFR

Belvidere officials stress importance of overdose awareness

BELVIDERE, Ill. (WIFR) - With the right tools and training, Boone county officials are stepping in to help curb the number of overdose deaths in Belvidere. Belvidere Police Chief Shane Woody stressed the importance of programs like COAR to reduce the number of overdose deaths in the area. “Boone county...
BELVIDERE, IL
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Local dental office to offer free service day next month

MADISON, Wis. — A local dental office will offer a day of free service next month to support people who don’t have dental insurance. Four Lakes Family Dental in Madison will host its Free Dentistry Day on Saturday, September 10. Visitors will be able to have professional cleanings, dental fillings, and tooth extractions done free of charge, no insurance required.
MADISON, WI
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner™: Two Ambulances Needed At Another Accident In Rockford

At approximately 11:20 this evening emergency personnel were called to the area of E State Street and Oak Knolls Avenue N for a auto accident. *Side note: Units from the Rockford Fire Department were asked to wait for police to check the scene because someone possibly had a weapon, then one person said to be involved was reported to have fled the area on foot.
ROCKFORD, IL

