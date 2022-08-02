Read on kqennewsradio.com
Awe-inspiring 'mothership' storm cell is captured hovering over North Dakota as the state is hit with series 'golf ball sized' hail and braces for more inclement weather
A massive storm cell filmed over the American Midwest this weekend saw citizens bombarded with howling winds and 'golf ball-sized' hail - as residents prepare for more inclement weather. The footage, captured near Lansford, North Dakota, a little before 9 pm local time Friday, was recorded shortly after officials issued...
Video shows ominous 'wall of dust' pushing through small Arizona town
The woman behind the camera said the experience resembled a scene from a famous Brendan Fraser movie -- and described the eerie feeling in the air as the ginormous dust cloud enveloped her home. A new ominous video shows a large wall of orange and yellow dust looming over the...
Evacuations ordered in northern California after new wildfire breaks out
McKinney fire has grown to 18,000 acres in less than 12 hours and has zero containment amid searing heat, drought and lightning
With yet another monsoonal flow hitting the Southland, threat of thunderstorms returns to mountain, desert regions
As yet another monsoonal flow heads through the Southland, the threat of scattered thunderstorms returns to inland mountain and desert regions.Earlier this week, a similar movement brought a series of storms that pelted mountain and desert regions with heavy rain, causing flooding and debris flow. In one instance, on the roads leading towards the Mojave Desert, rain was so heavy that paved roads were ripped apart, stranding drivers heading in either direction. SR-38 heading to-and-from Big Bear was also closed for several hours due to flooding, as downed tree branches and mud flowed down the road. The thunderstorms were not expected to...
Oak Fire: See Shocking Images of the Devastation Near Yosemite National Park
The scorching Oak fire burning near Yosemite national park has forced more than 3,000 people to evacuate. Now, we’re getting a shocking look at the devastating effects of the raging fire. What was previously a slow start to the traditional fire season is now back with a vengeance as...
Severe thunderstorms could generate tornado threat around Great Lakes
A vigorous storm traveling eastward near the United States-Canada border will bring the risk of severe weather to parts of the Midwest into Wednesday evening and the eastern U.S. Thursday. The system could spawn tornadoes as it passes through portions of Michigan and the Canadian province of Ontario, AccuWeather meteorologists warn.
Lightning Strike Kills Camper in His Tent
Lightning struck a group of back-country campers attending an outdoor skills school in Wyoming near Yellowstone National Park on Tuesday, killing one student and injuring a second. John “Jack” Murphy, 22, of Boston died of cardiac arrest after lightning hit his tent. Murphy was among 11 students and...
As Drought Sets in Across Texas, Expect a Bumpy Tubing Season
What’s not to love about tubing the river? Hot sun and cold water, fun with friends, and time spent outdoors—plus a brutal sunburn if you’re unlucky. It’s a classic summer pastime in Texas for a reason. But in 2022, your float trip down the river might look a little different.
Wildfires are raging through the US west. Here’s how to protect yourself
An explosive wildfire season aided by severe drought is under way in the American west. Blazes have scorched areas ranging from coastal towns to parched forests, from New Mexico to Alaska. The largest fire to hit California this year, the McKinney fire, is raging through the Klamath national forest, already having claimed the lives of four people.
Severe storms threaten large swaths of northern and eastern US
Severe weather will cover large swaths of the northern and eastern United States over the weekend, bringing thunderstorms, dangerously high winds, heat waves, large hail, flash flooding, and more, according to weather reports.
Wild weather plunges airport into darkness, rips roofs off houses and drags trees onto train tracks after storms lashed WA and Victoria
Australia has been lashed by wild weather with 130km/h winds ripping roofs off houses and triggering commuter chaos as trees were ripped down onto the tracks. Western Australia and Victoria received the worst of the weather with Perth Airport plunged into darkness on Tuesday night after suffering a power outage, leaving hundreds of passengers stranded and forced to use their phone lights to navigate out of the terminal.
Tornado reports slip below normal in 2022 after robust start to season
Tornado activity began to slow down during a month that is typically the most active of the year. Not only are numbers lower than in 2021, another trend that has developed over recent decades has been observed this year. Tornado activity in the United States has fallen below average despite...
NSW and Victoria Alpine Regions Predicts Wild Rainfall and Possible Flood Event
As the largest frontal system of the season moves through, the weather is predicted to continue becoming wetter for the interior parts of NSW and Victoria's alpine regions today. The absence of the customary piercingly cold transition after the complicated low-pressure system is good news for those who are weary...
One More Bout of Thunderstorms for Washington DC Area on Friday Before Weekend of 100-Degree Heat Index
As the oppressive heat and humidity are predicted to reach a heat index of 100 degrees over the weekend, the Washington, D.C., the area is forecasted to see more thunderstorms on Friday. Due to the possibility of a storm and the heat, Storm Team 4 has issued a weather alert.
