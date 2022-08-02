ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Daily Mail

Awe-inspiring 'mothership' storm cell is captured hovering over North Dakota as the state is hit with series 'golf ball sized' hail and braces for more inclement weather

A massive storm cell filmed over the American Midwest this weekend saw citizens bombarded with howling winds and 'golf ball-sized' hail - as residents prepare for more inclement weather. The footage, captured near Lansford, North Dakota, a little before 9 pm local time Friday, was recorded shortly after officials issued...
LANSFORD, ND
CBS LA

With yet another monsoonal flow hitting the Southland, threat of thunderstorms returns to mountain, desert regions

As yet another monsoonal flow heads through the Southland, the threat of scattered thunderstorms returns to inland mountain and desert regions.Earlier this week, a similar movement brought a series of storms that pelted mountain and desert regions with heavy rain, causing flooding and debris flow. In one instance, on the roads leading towards the Mojave Desert, rain was so heavy that paved roads were ripped apart, stranding drivers heading in either direction. SR-38 heading to-and-from Big Bear was also closed for several hours due to flooding, as downed tree branches and mud flowed down the road. The thunderstorms were not expected to...
ENVIRONMENT
Field & Stream

Lightning Strike Kills Camper in His Tent

Lightning struck a group of back-country campers attending an outdoor skills school in Wyoming near Yellowstone National Park on Tuesday, killing one student and injuring a second. John “Jack” Murphy, 22, of Boston died of cardiac arrest after lightning hit his tent. Murphy was among 11 students and...
LANDER, WY
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Daily Mail

Wild weather plunges airport into darkness, rips roofs off houses and drags trees onto train tracks after storms lashed WA and Victoria

Australia has been lashed by wild weather with 130km/h winds ripping roofs off houses and triggering commuter chaos as trees were ripped down onto the tracks. Western Australia and Victoria received the worst of the weather with Perth Airport plunged into darkness on Tuesday night after suffering a power outage, leaving hundreds of passengers stranded and forced to use their phone lights to navigate out of the terminal.
ENVIRONMENT
natureworldnews.com

NSW and Victoria Alpine Regions Predicts Wild Rainfall and Possible Flood Event

As the largest frontal system of the season moves through, the weather is predicted to continue becoming wetter for the interior parts of NSW and Victoria's alpine regions today. The absence of the customary piercingly cold transition after the complicated low-pressure system is good news for those who are weary...
ENVIRONMENT

