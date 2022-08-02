Read on www.kwbg.com
Des Moines Business Record
Change is in the air for Iowa Public Radio
Myrna Johnson recalls the excitement of returning to her home state more than nine years ago to lead Iowa Public Radio. In many ways, 2022 is proving to be even more exciting for Johnson as IPR’s executive director, as the organization moves into its next 100 years of broadcasting, now as a newly independent nonprofit.
Iowa Board Of Education Won’t Review West Des Moines School Board Decision
(Des Moines, IA) — The Iowa Board of Education has decided not to review a decision by the West Des Moines School District to keep a controversial book in a school library. State officials decided the parent challenging the inclusion of the book couldn’t bring that request because her son was no longer attending class at the school when she asked for the review. The book “Gender Queer” will remain in the district’s freshman building library. School officials say it is not required reading and parents can keep their child from having the ability to check it out.
Drought is expanding across central and southern Iowa
DES MOINES, Iowa — A new report issued by the U.S. Drought Monitor Thursday shows an area of expanding drought in central and southern Iowa. According to the report, 30.6% of Iowa is experiencing moderate drought, up from 17.2% a week ago. 9.1% of Iowa is experiencing severe drought,...
kwbg.com
Soil Fertility Workshop to be Offered in Marshall County
MARSHALLTOWN, Iowa—Iowa State University Extension and Outreach Marshall County will host a soil fertility workshop at the county extension office in Marshalltown, on Aug. 23 from 9 a.m. to noon, with a focus on interpreting soil test results to make more informed fertilizer decisions for both row crops and forage crops. This workshop will be led by Meaghan Anderson, field agronomist with ISU Extension and Outreach.
theperrynews.com
Kwik Star CEO, Miss Iowa attend ribbon cutting Thursday morning
In less than nine months since first announcing their plans, the Kwik Star gas station and convenience store has transformed the north end of the Perry Business Plaza into a hive of commercial bustle. In order to celebrate the opening of the 762nd store, Kwik Star CEO Don Zietlow of...
Two Metros in Iowa Made the List of Most Affordable Rent
The website Lawn Love recently conducted a study regarding rent prices around the country. In a country where rent prices continue to climb to almost unobtainable figures, two Iowa metropolitans are on the good side of this list. Before we address that, let's take a look at some local figures....
KCCI.com
Former Iowa governor lobbying officials over renewable energy projects
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) — Former Iowa Gov. Terry Branstad is meeting with local officials across the state over large-scale renewable energy projects like those planned in Coggon and Palo, KCRG reports. Those meetings, which officials told us felt like a listening session, are part of the governor’s new...
KIMT
A cool cleanup on US Highway 20 in northern Iowa
WEBSTER COUNTY, Iowa - During a the hot Midwest summer, many of us are looking for a cool treat to cool off with. Earlier this week, there was plenty to be had - on US Highway 20 in Webster County. Check out this post from the Iowa DOT on a...
KCCI.com
DMPS offers some retiring teachers $50,000 to stay one more year
DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines Public Schools is willing to pay a $50,000 bonus to teachers who planned to retire but are willing to stay one more year. The retiring teachers need to be 60 or older to be eligible and an employee for at least 15 years before retiring.
cyclonefanatic.com
CFTV: Otz gives health updates and more
T.J. Otzelberger gives an update on the health of his roster and updates everyone on how summer practices have been going in this video courtesy of Iowa State Athletics. Jared a native of Clarinda, Iowa, started as the Cyclone Fanatic intern in August 2013, primarily working as a videographer until starting on the women’s basketball beat prior to the 2014-15 season. Upon earning his Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Iowa State in May 2016, Jared was hired as the site’s full-time staff writer, taking over as the primary day-to-day reporter on football and men’s basketball. He was elevated to the position of managing editor in January 2020. He is a regular contributor on 1460 KXNO in Des Moines and makes regular guest appearances on radio stations across the Midwest. Jared resides in Ankeny with his four-year-old puggle, Lolo.
ESPN FPI projects every game on Iowa's schedule in 2022
It's August and fall camp kicked off on Wednesday for Iowa football. Every year, the ESPN FPI puts together a formula to estimate how a team will perform based on their schedule and give their percent chances in each contest. ESPN defines FPI as "a measure of team strength that...
Iowa’s Most Prestigious Culinary Attraction Doesn’t Actually Serve Food
If you aren't familiar with the World Food Prize Hall of Laureates, allow me to bring you up to speed on this important Iowa attraction. The World Food Prize Hall of Laureates is a museum located in our capital, Des Moines, that is designed to recognize some of the amazing achievements in agriculture and fighting hunger. Very fitting it be in Iowa, right? The building is the former Des Moines Library.
Relief, finally, for Iowa popcorn company
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — It’s tough to grow a business when challenges keep popping up. “Definitely!” says Sydney Rieckhoff, co-founder of Almost Famous Popcorn, a Cedar Rapids-based company with a store also in Des Moines. Challenges stress priorities. “We’re really passionate about offering that variety,” Rieckhoff said. Variety for her company means not whether to […]
Iowa's medical marijuana program enters a new era
Just two years ago, Medpharm Iowa said it was struggling to sustain its operations, due to low patient demand under the state's restrictive medical cannabidiol program.But after the state expanded its medical marijuana program in 2020, the company has undergone major expansions this year — changing its branding to the trendier Bud & Mary's — and plans to invest $10 million into its local growing facility.Why it matters: The expansion and branding shift for Bud & Mary's signals a new, more casual era to access the state's medical marijuana program.Where MedPharm said it struggled to survive under the state's previous...
Would You Actually Get in Trouble for Breaking These Laws in Iowa?
I recently came across this article on 7 laws that are actually illegal in Iowa, from Only in Your State, and I have a hard time believing you'd really get arrested for some of these. Every state has goofy laws that don't make much sense to the public and some of the laws on the list are baffling to me. Can believe the first one on the list?
kwbg.com
Heat Advisory Issued for Saturday Afternoon and Evening
DES MOINES, Iowa—The National Weather Service has issued a Heat Advisory for Saturday afternoon and evening. Temperatures and humidity are expected to drive the Heat Index into the 102° to 107° range locally. URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Des Moines IA 251 AM CDT Fri...
kwbg.com
New Program Director Hired for BCH Wound and Hyperbaric Center
BOONE, Iowa—Kathryn Chapple is the new Area Program Director for Boone County Hospital (BCH) and Mary Greeley Medical Center’s (MGMC) Wound and Hyperbaric Center’s. Kathryn has been with Restorix Health-AMT since March 2021. She worked as a Clinical Coordinator overseeing the clinical management and direct patient care of two wound care clinics. Kathryn comes to RestorixHealth-AMT with nearly 10 years-experience as a bachelor-prepared Registered Nurse. She has a background as Director of Nursing at a Skilled Nursing Facility, and experience in Diabetes Education, Med-Surgical Nursing, and Wound Care.
KCCI.com
State fraud division: Iowa woman submitted fraudulent auto insurance application
STORY COUNTY, Iowa — An Iowa woman is charged with insurance fraud after submitting a fraudulent document in connection with an auto insurance application, according to the state Insurance Division's Fraud Bureau. The bureau says 46-year-old Angelina Marie Majors, of Fort Dodge, is charged with the crime. The charges...
Former Des Moines Register journalist is now a middle school teacher
Former Des Moines Register columnist Dan Finney has been hired to teach sixth grade at Goodrell Middle School.Catch up fast: Finney has been public about his struggles with mental health and living with obesity.Hundreds of people last year donated money to help him pay out-of-pocket medical and living expenses while he went back to school to get his teaching degree. "I am humbled and gratified beyond words," Finney told Axios last week.💬 Jason's thought bubble: Finney is one of my former college classmates and Register colleagues. I'm rooting for him.His experiences can be an asset to the classroom — especially important for students with disabilities.
tricountytimes.com
Longtime Ames sweet corn seller Sierra DesPlanques is in a coma after a crash Monday
Sierra DesPlanques started helping at her family’s sweet corn stand in Ames when she was 14 years old. She spent many summer days at the stand on the corner of 13th Street and Grand Avenue. Now 22, Sierra was headed to Fort Dodge with a truck full of sweet...
