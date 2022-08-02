Noah Hawley's 'Alien' Series Scripts Have Been Written

Read on collider.com
ComicBook
She-Hulk Breaks the Fourth Wall in New Marvel Trailer
Thanks to last weekend's San Diego Comic-Con panel, we've gotten a lot of updates regarding the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, with blockbuster movies and Disney+ series arriving in the next few years. Next among them will be She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, a live-action series centered around fan-favorite Jennifer Walters / She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany). The Comic-Con panel debuted a new teaser trailer for the series, and it happened to provide the first full look at a major part of Jen's MCU debut. As Jen and Bruce Banner / Hulk (Mark Ruffalo) are having a conversation about her newfound powers, Jen turns to the camera and tells the audience that "he doesn't mean" what he said — and she then is surprised herself that she just said that.
Netflix's latest hit movie is getting a sequel and spin-off film
The Gray Man is getting a follow-up and a spin-off movie, Netflix has announced. Revealed in a press release, the streaming giant confirmed that it had greenlit two new projects in The Gray Man's embryonic cinematic universe. The announcement comes hot on the heels of the Netflix movie becoming the streamer's latest hit film, with audiences worldwide lapping up the Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans-fronted action-thriller flick. Gosling will return as Court Gentry, aka Sierra Six, for the sequel.
digitalspy.com
Marvel's She-Hulk trailer confirms Tatiana Maslany character's MCU origin
Marvel's new She-Hulk: Attorney at Law trailer has confirmed the origin story of Tatiana Maslany's character Jennifer Walters/She-Hulk in the MCU. In the new featurette released by Marvel on YouTube, Maslany explains how her character becomes the big, green superhero, revealing: "Jennifer Walters is an attorney who has accidentally taken in the Hulk's blood and has become [the She-Hulk]."
Collider
'House of the Dragon' Image Teases the Relationship Between Rhaenyra Targaryen and Alicent Hightower
The countdown has officially begun. The Game of Thrones prequel House of the Dragon is coming soon and Empire Magazine has released yet another exclusive image. A couple of days ago we were introduced to an Iron Throne — the most desirable yet uncomfortable-looking seat in Westeros — which looked closer to the description present in George R. R. Martin’s books than the depiction present in the 8 seasons of HBO’s Game of Thrones. And now, we have been presented with a seemingly wholesome scene between childhood friends Rhaenyra Targaryen and Alicent Hightower.
Warner Bros. won't release $90 million movie that was already filmed
Warner Bros. has shockingly scrapped plans to release a highly anticipated new Batgirl movie starring Leslie Grace and Michael Keaton, despite the fact that it was already filmed and cost around $90 million, according to multiple reports. The news was first reported by the New York Post and confirmed by...
spoilertv.com
Paramount Announces Major "Star Trek" Crossover With Original Series "Star Trek: Strange New Worlds" And "Star Trek: Lower Decks"
PARAMOUNT+ ANNOUNCES MAJOR “STAR TREK” CROSSOVER. WITH ORIGINAL SERIES “STAR TREK: STRANGE NEW WORLDS”. The Epic Crossover Episode, Which Will Take Place in Season Two of. “Star Trek: Strange New Worlds,” Was Revealed During Today’s. “Star Trek” Universe Panel at San Diego Comic-Con July...
‘John Wick’ Director Says There’s a ‘Distinct Possibility’ Keanu Reeves’ Character Goes To Space
Running off of a shoe-string budget, the John Wick franchise quickly became a hit at the box office with fans wanting more. With Keanu Reeves starring as John Wick, the original film, with only a $30 million budget, went on to accumulate close to $90 million worldwide. And that was just the start as two sequels weren’t far behind. In total, all three films cost $145 million to make. At the worldwide box office, Keanu Reeves proved himself yet again as a lead man as the series received over $587 million. With a fourth film already in the works, the tale of John Wick doesn’t appear to be slowing down any time soon. And recently, director Chad Stahelski shared some ideas about the future.
HBO Max’s Batgirl movie is canceled
Comic-Con 2022 came and went without any mention of Batgirl, the Warner Bros. film that was shot over the winter and apparently due for release in 2023. Well, today, we learn that despite being in the final stages of post-production, Warner Bros. and DC Films have decided not to release the movie on any platform or in theaters.
'Batgirl' movie will not be released
Aug. 2 (UPI) -- The Batgirl movie has been shelved according to studio sources. Leslie Grace starred as the superhero with Michael Keaton reprising his role of Bruce Wayne/Batman. The New York Post was the first to report the news. The Wrap and Indiewire have since confirmed with Warner Bros....
TVGuide.com
Amazon Prime Video Top 10 Shows and Movies: New and Trending Today, August 2
The top 10 movies and shows on Amazon Prime Video for Tuesday, Aug. 2 is nearly identical to yesterday's list, as we've reached a state of equilibrium, which begins with The Terminal List dominating in the No. 1 spot... AGAIN. Formally announce The Terminal List Season 2, cowards! Shout out to Reacher, which is the oldest show on the list, having been released in early February, and still holding on strong in the top 5. Change might be coming: There's a chance the list shakes up on Thursday with the new season of the soccer docuseries All or Nothing: Arsenal.
23 Movies That Had Critics And Audiences Divided By Miles
Entertainment is in the eye of the beholder.
AdWeek
HBO Max Removes 6 Warner Bros. Movies
HBO Max has quietly removed six Warner Bros. films over the past few weeks, that were exclusively streaming on the service, in what appears to be an effort to cut costs. The titles removed include: Superintelligence, starring Melissa McCarthy and Bobby Cannavale; Moonshoot starring Lana Condor and Cole Sprouse; The 2020 remake of Witches starring Anne Hathaway, Octavia Spencer and Chris Rock; An American Pickle starring Seth Rogen; Charm City Kings by director Angel Manuel Soto; and Locked Down starring Chiwetel Ejiofor and Anne Hathaway. All of these films were labeled “Max Originals.”
Collider
Secret Invasion Explainer: What Is the Marvel Comics Storyline?
Marvel’s got a lot of upcoming projects for fans to look up to in the coming years, but there’s arguably none as anticipated as the upcoming Disney+ series Secret Invasion. Based on the popular comic storyline of the same name, the series will dive into a world of...
Ryan Reynolds And Hugh Jackman Confirm Deadpool And Logan With Be Disney+’s First R-Rated Movies, And Their Responses Are Classic
Although Disney+ is still largely a family-friendly streaming service, in recent months, more content has been added to the platform that’s specifically targeted at older audiences. For instance, looking at the Marvel realm, shows like Daredevil and Jessica Jones that originated from Netflix can now be viewed on Disney+, though you’ll need to make sure your parental controls are properly set up to make sure the little ones don’t accidentally view these shows. Well, now the platform is getting its first R-rated movies in the form of Deadpool, Deadpool 2 and Logan, and Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman have provided some classic responses to that.
Collider
9 Great Lesser-Known A24 Movies on HBO Max, From 'Enemy' to 'Locke'
Cinephiles who are subscribed to HBO Max just received a serious treat. In addition to the plethora of original content added to the service this month, HBO Max has included several films from the library of A24. In its decade of existence, A24 has become the most popular indie studio in the industry with its commitment to bold and original storytellers. A24 has produced many of the best films of the past decade, including First Reformed, Uncut Gems, Lady Bird, Good Time, The Florida Project, and this year’s Everything Everywhere All At Once.
Collider
7 Movies like 'The Truman Show,' From 'Inception' to 'The Matrix'
When Jim Carrey took on the role of Truman Burbank in the 1998 movie The Truman Show, he illustrated the range of his acting capabilities beyond his comic appeal. The science-fiction psychological film follows Burbank, a mild-mannered insurance salesman who lives in a practically perfect world and is revered by everyone around him. However, things are not as they seem as Truman’s entire life is being broadcast on live T.V., and everyone he thought was real, including his wife and best friend, are actually just actors. The film explores the themes of autonomy vs. imprisonment and reality vs. fiction as Truman must discover the world that has been hidden from him throughout his entire life. If you’re looking for a movie that can live up to the appeal of this unique classic, check out this list of flicks that range from sci-fi, comedies, psychological thrillers, and everything in between.
Collider
'The Sandman's Dreaming Explained: What Is the Kingdom Ruled By Morpheus?
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Netflix's The Sandman.A good chunk of Netflix's The Sandman takes place in the Dreaming, a fantastic land where Dreams and Nightmares run amok and which living beings visit from time to time. Like in Neil Gaiman's original comic book stories, the Dreaming is the kingdom of Dream, or Morpheus (Tom Sturridge), one of the Endless. But what exactly is this mysterious place? And how does the Dreaming connect to our everyday life?
Fantastic Four to be different from previous series according to Marvel’s Kevin Feige in new MCU reveal
Marvel’s event at Comic-Con 2022 shocked fans as Kevin Feige & Co. unveiled more details about the MCU roadmap than anyone expected. We got titles and release dates for Phase 5, and we learned about three Phase 6 movies: Fantastic Four, Avengers 5, and Avengers 6. Also, Marvel released...
Collider
How Narrative Films and Documentaries Covering the Same Subject Can Co-Exist
Sometimes, a major historical event or figure cannot be contained in just one movie or even mode of filmmaking. Sometimes, these entities that once grabbed newspaper headlines have to be covered in both a narrative feature and a documentary. Take the 2018 Thai cave rescue, for example. A tremendous operation that gripped the planet, this event has been brought to life across two motion pictures. The first was the 2021 documentary The Rescue by directors Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi and Jimmy Chin, while the second was the Ron Howard narrative drama Thirteen Lives starring Viggo Mortensen and Colin Farrell, released July 29.
IGN
Batgirl Solo Film Cancelled by Warner Bros. Discovery Despite Being in Post-Production
DC takes another major blow in its competition against Marvel Studios, as Warner Bros. Discovery has seemingly cancelled the solo Batgirl film. The film directed by Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah was set to introduce Barbara Gordon into live-action DC with Leslie Grace set to star as the crimefighting vigilante daughter of J.K. Simmons' Commissioner Gordon. Along with Grace, the film also would have seen the return of Michael Keaton with his take on the Dark Knight alongside Brendan Fraser, who portrayed the villainous Firefly.
