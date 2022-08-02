August 5th, 2022- Hi, I’m Kenraylee Carr ! I’m 16 and I am a junior at Macarthur High School. I love to bake for people and do everything with my money but save it !. I first became a part of Dawson Civic Leadership Institute when Dr. Juanita Morris, DCLI coordinator invited me to join her and a few others to meetings to plan out a bunch of programs for DCLI. From this, I just so happened to become the innovator of the Young Ladies Only Leadership program! Ever since then, I’ve gotten more opportunities to grow in leadership and new experiences. I got to go to Fox Theater, went to a leadership conference at a university this month, and now I have this internship at Neuhoff Media !

1 HOUR AGO