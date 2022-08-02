Looking for Some Seriously Competitive 'MultiVersus' Matches? Here's How to Unlocked Ranked Mode

Read on www.distractify.com
Dr Disrespect unveiled game footage for his new shooter. It did not go well.
Popular video-game streamer Dr Disrespect on Sunday revealed early footage from the first game of his new gaming studio, a first-person shooter titled Deadrop. People are already tearing it to shreds on social media. The announcement comes months after Dr Disrespect announced the launch of the games studio he founded...
All the 2023 games already confirmed for next year
Let's get real. We're all thinking about 2023 games already, even though there's plenty of this year left to go. Some of the biggest releases we'd been anticipating this year got edge guarded into the next and there are guaranteed to be more release date casualties before December rolls around. Even though there are a lot of great games left on this year's docket, it can't hurt to take a peek ahead. I'm not the only one who starts thinking about what I want for tomorrow's breakfast while I'm still cooking today's dinner, right?
PlayStation Is Losing 3 Console Exclusives to Xbox
PlayStation is losing not one, not two, but three console exclusives to Xbox consoles. In other words, three games that can only be played on PC, PS4, and PS5 are coming to Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. The first of these three games -- and probably the most notable -- is The Pathless. An action-adventure game developed by Giant Squid, The Pathless was released back on November 12, 2020 as a PS5 launch game. Depending on the platform, its Metacritic scores range from 77 to 81.
God of War Remake in Unreal Engine 5 Showcases What the Game Could Look Like on Next-Gen Consoles
TeaserPlay is back at it again, and this time, with a God of War remake in Unreal Engine 5. The main objective of this remake was to humanize Kratos’ face as much as possible, similar to what you saw in the eighth-installment released on April 20, 2018 for the PS4 / PC, while also bringing the camera a bit closer to the character.
Sony game controller lets you switch from real to unreal gaming on the fly, promises fully immersive experience
I have just kept the PlayStation controller aside after a fierce game of FIFA with my bud. My thumb’s aching and I’m wondering, what if I could disjoin the controller to use the joystick on either side so the pressure could be distributed between both the thumbs? Well, if there was a controller to suffice this demand, it ought to do a little more than just disjoining for user comfort.
Activision Blizzard Reportedly Cancels ‘World of Warcraft’ Mobile Game
Activision Blizzard has canceled its World of Warcraft mobile game, Bloomberg reported. The project had reportedly been in development for three years but was ultimately shelved due to a dispute regarding financing between Blizzard and its Chinese publishing partner, NetEase. “The two companies disagreed over terms and ultimately called a...
Someone finally beat the $20,000 Halo 2 challenge
Once called 'impossible', it was considered one of the most difficult feats in the history of videogames.
'Roblox' Removed the "Oof" Death Sound — Here's How to Get It Back
Online gaming platform Roblox is home to plenty of custom content and games created by its many users, making it a truly unique platform for young gamers to immerse themselves in. Though the platform originally launched in 2006, in recent years, it's become popular among a younger audience, and the developers have continued to keep it a safe space for kids to play.
God of War Ragnarok Preorder Bonuses
God of War games have always been one of the biggest ones in the Playstation catalog. With the launch of God of War seeing Kratos and his son in the Norse mythology, the franchise was reborn. Bringing the franchise was certainly a good call as it was one of the best games of the year. Now the sequel is on its way and fans will want to know, what is the God of War Ragnarok Preorder Bonuses?
'Mutliversus' Season 1 Has Been Delayed
The new free-to-play Smash Bros.-esque platform fighter Multiversus has already been rolled out to the public with its open beta, letting players pick from a roster of characters from Warner Bros. and DC. Article continues below advertisement. The game may still be new, but players are already excited about the...
PlayStation Plus Is Getting One of Gaming's Most Beloved Franchises
Sony is gearing up to bring one of gaming's most beloved franchises to PlayStation Plus before 2022 comes to a close. In a general sense, the number of titles on PS Plus have already expanded greatly in recent months following the creation of PS Plus Premium and PS Plus Extra. Now, those tiers of the service are about to become even more worthwhile as the entire Yakuza series from Sega will soon be accessible via the PlayStation subscription platform.
PlayStation Plus Free Games for August 2022 Available Now
The latest lineup of games joining PlayStation Plus for the month of August 2022 are now free to download for subscribers. Within the past few days, Sony unveiled the newest slate of PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 games that would be available for PS Plus Essential members throughout the coming weeks. And as a whole, August happens to be one of the strongest offerings that PS Plus has seen so far in 2022.
Far Cry 6 Going Free for Limited Time
Ubisoft is making Far Cry 6 completely free to play for a limited period of time across all platforms. The latest entry in the long-running Far Cry series hasn't even been out for a full year, but Ubisoft is already greatly lowering the barrier of entry needed to play the game. And in addition to being available for no cost, Far Cry 6 is also getting a steep discount to make this promotion even better.
New Regional Variants Are Rumored for 'Pokémon Scarlet' and 'Violet'
In a year that's already been filled with plenty of new Pokémon content with the release of Pokémon Legends: Arceus and Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl, developer Game Freak has even more new Pokémon content planned. While Pokémon Violet and Scarlet mark the beginning of...
Xbox Game Pass Adds Another Popular Ubisoft Game
Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate have a new game as of today, and the new game comes courtesy of Ubisoft. The game in question was more specifically developed by Ubisoft Paris and Ubisoft Milan and released back in 2017. Not only is it available to console users, but PC users as well. How long it's available for subscribers though, we don't know. As always, Microsoft does not say how long the game has been added. What we do know is that as long it's available via the subscription service it's available to subscribers to purchase outright with a 20 percent discount.
Xbox Series S Consoles Getting Big Upgrade
Microsoft has revealed that it's making a big upgrade to Xbox Series S consoles moving forward. Currently, Microsoft has two next-gen Xbox consoles available with the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S. And while the Series S model has less power when compared to the Series X, Microsoft is looking to improve the hardware in a notable way so that developers can more easily create games for the platform.
GameStop Summer Sale: Save Up to 50% on PlayStation Titles
Just when you thought it was safe to step outside and let your PlayStation cool down for a bit, GameStop just announced a sale that should carry your gameplay through the end of summer (and probably beyond). Charge your controllers, fire up the A/C and get ready to hit “play,” because GameStop's Sony Summer Sale(Opens in a new window) is running now through Aug. 13. Thirty-three games are currently available for up to 50% off the normal retail price, including top-tier titles like:
Here’s All the Major Video Game News & Upcoming Releases for August 2022
There’s currently a massive heat wave sweeping through the United States. And that’s a great reason to stay inside, crank up the air conditioning, and play some new video games before the summer comes to a close. The highlights for this month’s releases include an indie game starring...
The Video Game Industry Would Be Worse Off, According To Peter Moore, If Xbox Hadn’t Survived The Red Ring Of Death
Microsoft management actively promoted the concept of the so-called “console wars” in the middle of the 2000s, when the Xbox 360 was starting to gain traction. The company needed to draw attention to its product through an aggressive confrontation with its direct competitor in the face of Sony and its PlayStation 3. She thought that doing this would enable her to establish herself and endure in trying circumstances.
Air Jordan 1 "Skyline" Coming Next Year: First Look
Teasers for new Air Jordans have been rampant on social media as of late. We are more than halfway through 2022 which means the 2023 range is already receiving a ton of support online. One account that has been dishing a ton of information is none other than @zsneakerheadz, who oftentimes works in tandem with Sneakerfiles.com.
