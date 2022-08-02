Travis Scott lands residency at Las Vegas nightclub

Read on elkodaily.com
Travis Scott Lands “Road To Utopia” Las Vegas Residency, Inks Multi-Year Partnership
Click here to read the full article. Travis Scott will be a mainstay in Las Vegas for the foreseeable future, as the rap star has inked a multi-year partnership with Resorts World Las Vegas to bring his “Road to Utopia” to the city of sin for a nightclub residency experience. Per Billboard, Scott has signed on for seven appearances at Zouk Nightclub. The first of which will take place on Sept. 17, with an additional show date of Oct. 15 also scheduled. Described as a “mind-bending, first-of-its-kind nightclub residency experience,” “Road to Utopia” will find Scott taking full advantage of the...
Footage Surfaces Of Blueface Fighting Girlfriend Chrisean Rock
Click here to read the full article. Warning: The following article contains triggering language and video related to domestic violence. Footage of rapper Blueface getting into a fight with his girlfriend Chrisean Rock surfaced online. The clip begins with Blueface breaking free from Rock before attempting to walk away, as Rock continues to follow him down the street. Shortly after, Rock takes hold of Blueface’s shirt and strikes him before Blueface returns a blow, and they both fall to the ground. Blueface then straddles Rock and demands her to calm down.More from VIBE.comKanye West Says 'Donda 2' Only Available On Stem...
Kodak Black Gifted Bad Boy Chain By Diddy’s Son
Kodak Black is now officially the owner of a Bad Boy chain thanks to a very special gift from Diddy’s son King Combs. Video of the exchange sees Combs handing Kodak the chain while backstage at an event. Diddy’s son deemed Yak an official member of Bad Boy thanks to the new piece of jewelry, and the Florida rapper appeared very grateful in the clip.
Adele concert tickets surge up to $40K, Bruce Springsteen’s prices soar to $4K as fans express outrage
Concert tickets for musicians such as Adele and Bruce Springsteen are reaching record-high prices, as fans were shocked to see the cost surge. British singer Adele, who revealed she has rescheduled her Las Vegas residency and canceled tour dates Monday, has concert tickets being sold for between $600 to more than $40,000 on StubHub.
Nicki Minaj Responds To Scandalous Allegations Made By Alleged 'Ex Assistant'
Nicki Minaj has addressed the shocking accusations made by an alleged former employee. The Young Money rapper became a trending topic on Twitter on Monday (August 1) after an Instagram user claiming to be her “ex assistant” made a series of allegations about her and those in her inner circle.
Young Thug Fuels Mariah The Scientist Dating Rumors With Grand Gesture From Prison
Detroit, MI – Young Thug might be locked up but he’s still found a way to deliver a grand romantic gesture to his rumored boo Mariah The Scientist. After wrapping up the final stop of her Experimental Tour in Detroit Sunday night (July 31), Mariah was greeted with rose petals and heart-shaped balloons spread all throughout her hotel room, with some of them spelling out a new nickname: “Mrs. Sold Out Dates.”
Ex-Black Sabbath Drummer recalls being warned about “crazy” Ozzy Osbourne before he joined the band: “Ozzy’s crazy, but he’s a lot of fun”
Participating with over thirty bands throughout the duration of his career, including playing alongside John Lennon while he was still a teen, renowned drummer Vinny Appice has spoken out on his reluctance to play alongside Black Sabbath frontman, Ozzy Osbourne. The drummer, now most widely recognised for his work with...
Caesars Inches Closer to Huge Las Vegas Strip Move
Caesars Entertainment (CZR) - Get Caesars Entertainment Inc. Report and MGM Resorts (MGM) - Get MGM Resorts International Report dominate the south and central Las Vegas Strip. Their properties serve all audience segments, from high-end experiences like MGM Grand and Caesars Palace to lower-end properties like Caesars Bally's and Flamingo and MGM's Luxor and Excalibur.
The Air Jordan 1 High OG "Chicago Reimagined" Will Come With Special Packaging
Expected to arrive as part of Jordan Brand‘s Holiday 2022 season, the Air Jordan 1 High OG “Chicago Reimagined” is centered around an aged/vintage aesthetic. Utilizing the classic “Chicago” colorway, the upcoming release features an updated silhouette based on the shape of the 1985 release of the AJ1.
JAY-Z Crowned 'Greatest Of All Time' As DJ Khaled Confirms 'God Did' Collaboration
JAY-Z’s appearance on DJ Khaled’s new album will only solidify his status as the “greatest of all time” — according to his longtime engineer Young Guru. On Monday (August 1), Khaled confirmed in a typically hyped-up Instagram post that he’s secured a collaboration with Hov for his upcoming 13th studio album God Did.
Where the Britney Spears conservatorship began: 'Disgraceland' takes us back
With no privacy, it’s no wonder Britney Spears ended 2007 with a bald head bashing an umbrella into a car. Leading her to be subjected to a conservatorship under her dad’s supervision. Disgraceland breaks it all down, but makes it true crime.
Jadakiss Reveals Def Jam Renegotiated His Contract Following The LOX’s Verzuz Victory
Jadakiss has benefitted so much from The LOX’s victorious Verzuz battle over Dipset, it ended up helping him renegotiate his contract with Def Jam. Speaking to Complex in an interview published on Wednesday (August 3), the Yonkers rapper revealed his own price went up in all areas of the music industry following his MVP-worthy Verzuz performance, in addition to The LOX seeing a 215 percent increase in streams.
See Corey Taylor and Clown proudly rocking out to sons’ band Vended
After bringing Griffin Taylor onstage during a recent Slipknot show, Corey Taylor is continuing to fanboy over his son in the sweetest way. This time around Corey was joined by his ’Knot bandmate Shawn ‘Clown’ Crahan side stage, as the pair proudly watched and rocked out to Vended – who, if you don’t already know, feature Griffin on vocals and Clown’s son Simon Crahan on the drums, plus guitarists Cole Espeland and Connor Grodzicki, and bassist Jeramiah Pugh.
Producer Max Norman recalls recording Randy Rhoads’ remarkable solos: “You could see it in his face... he was steeling himself, getting ready to pounce”
In the world of hard rock and heavy metal, English producer/engineer Max Norman needs no introduction – his impressive discography speaks for itself. From Megadeth’s Countdown to Extinction to Ozzy Osbourne’s Blizzard of Ozz, Diary of a Madman and Tribute, when it comes to metal, Max clearly has a Midas touch.
50 Cent Says He Could Make A Record 'Easy' In Today's Hip Hop Era
50 Cent believes the process of making songs is “easy” in today’s Hip Hop landscape. During a recent interview with Houston’s 97.9 The Box, the G-Unit general shared his thoughts on the current era of rap music, claiming creating a track these days is as simple as copying what’s already being played in the clubs and in the radio.
Drake Drops 'Sticky' w/ Lil Baby, Future, Virgil Abloh's Off-Road Maybach
Drake just dropped the video for “Sticky” from his new album “Honestly, Nevermind” and it’s clear he used his recent Euro vacation to double the video’s scenic locations!!!. Directed by Theo Skudra, the lush visual navigates through parts of Drake at sea in St....
The Auto-Tune Is Out of Control in Milwaukee’s Rap Scene
Pitchfork writer Alphonse Pierre’s rap column covers songs, mixtapes, albums, Instagram freestyles, memes, weird tweets, fashion trends—and anything else that catches his attention. Milwaukee’s street-rap scene is obsessed with maxed-out Auto-Tune, bringing to mind swag rap of the early 2010s, 1017 Thug-era Young Thug, and Chief Keef’s robotic...
Tacos El Gordo Finally Opens Retro-Style Location by Town Square
Tacos El Gordo has finally opened its retro-style fourth location across the street from Town Square. The wildly popular Mexican fast-casual restaurant at 2560 W. Sunset Road serves several varieties of tacos in cafeteria-style queues, each for about $3.50. Favorites include the carne asada taco, al pastor with pineapple, and cheesy mulas. The newly constructed location on Sunset features several vibrant murals both inside and on the exterior. The restaurant is open from 10 a.m. to 2 a.m. daily.
WATCH: 'Stranger Things' Star Meets, Plays Guitar With Metallica at Lollapalooza
Eddie Munson lives—and he attended Lollapalooza in Chicago over the weekend where he had an epic meeting with Metallica. The iconic heavy metal band headlined the music festival on Thursday night, but before they hit the stage, they had a meet-and-greet with the Upside Down’s rock legend Joseph Quinn.
Machine Gun Kelly Slams Mystery Graffiti Artist Who Tagged Tour Bus – ‘You’re So Dumb’
Machine Gun Kelly responded in an Instagram Story on Thursday (Aug. 3) after someone tagged one of the busses in the rapper-turned-rock star's "Mainstream Sellout Tour" entourage with graffiti that included a crude phallic rendering and a homophobic slur. It happened in Omaha, Nebraska, where Machine Gun Kelly performed at...
