Cleveland, OH

Healthy Homes Initiative in West Park aims to boost city’s housing stock

The city of Cleveland-funded Healthy Homes Initiative has given many West Park residents the resources they need to improve their homes, properties, and quality of life. The program’s success is due in part to outreach by city staff housed at local community development corporations, according to residents and program leaders.
Tri-C President Michael Baston Tours Vía Sana

Tri-C to manage on-site job training center in new affordable housing complex. Cuyahoga Community College (Tri-C®) President Michael Baston was among a group of local leaders to get a first look at Vía Sana, Cleveland’s newest affordable housing complex on Monday, Aug. 1. The new building brings 72 affordable, one-, two- and three bedroom rental residences and a community services hub to the Clark-Fulton neighborhood on the city’s near west side.
First Look: Nubeigel opens in Cleveland Heights

CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio — When Josh Admon made the move from Jerusalem to Northeast Ohio, he began his hunt for a place to open his new business. A baker by trade, and a long-time businessman, Admon wasn't quiet sure what his next venture would be. However, when he stumbled...
Plans underway to demolish PearlBrook shopping center to build a Sheetz

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Plans are underway to demolish the PearlBrook shopping center on the border of Cleveland and Parma to make way for a Sheetz gas station. The new gas station would sit on the northwest corner of Brookpark and Pearl roads — just south of Interstate 480 — and be built on the west side of the property, according to a site plan submitted to the Cleveland Planning Commission. The plan leaves space for “future development” on the north and east side of the parcel.
Medworks free vision clinic Aug. 6

Medworks’ free vision clinic in partnership with Cleveland Clinic’s Cole Eye Institute will take place from 7:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Aug. 6 at the Cole Eye Institute at 2022 E. 105th St. I building in Cleveland. To register, visit bit.ly/3QL1FYY.
HomeGoods opening in Harvard Park in Warrensville Heights

A HomeGoods store is opening in the former Bed Bath & Beyond in the Harvard Park shopping center at 4039 Richmond Road, Warrensville Heights. HomeGoods will be between DSW Footwear and an unknown tenant. Construction is underway, but an opening date is yet to be announced. HomeGoods is a home...
Some College, No Degree Get Another Chance in Northeast Ohio

For roughly 15,000 stopped out postsecondary students in northeast Ohio, institutional debt, acquired through unpaid tuition, or parking tickets, or student fees, has kept them from accessing their transcripts to re-enroll at a university. Now, those 15,000 individuals will get another chance at completing their degree. The Ohio College Comeback...
Morning Headlines: Results from Ohio's unusual August primary are here ... and more

Here are your morning headlines for Wednesday, Aug. 3:. Could Akron vote in November on a civilian review board of its police?. Diebold Nixdorf reduces 2022 outlook, cites supply chain, inflation. DeWine says school safety issues go beyond shootings. Akron neighborhoods cancel National Night Out events, citing protests, safety concerns.
Best donuts in Greater Cleveland, according to Yelp

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- When people say beauty comes in all shapes and sizes, we are pretty sure they are talking about donuts!. From the simple, glazed classic to the baked-filled-and-slathered creations of today’s gourmet shops, we guarantee you will be able to find a flavor or variety to satisfy your cravings.
CLEVELAND, OH

