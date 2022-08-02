Read on wcpn.ideastream.org
City of Cleveland seeks federal funding for new 'DREAM 66' east side transportation project; PHOTOS
CLEVELAND — The city of Cleveland is seeking federal funding to revitalize an east side corridor that it believes has suffered decades of “systemic disinvestment,” Mayor Justin Bibb announced today. The city, along with the Northeast Ohio Areawide Coordinating Agency (NOACA), are working to apply for a...
ideastream.org
Akron housing groups call for right-to-counsel, rental assistance fund in eviction prevention report
A new report to help curb Akron’s eviction crisis recommends the city provide free legal counsel for tenants in eviction proceedings and more education for landlords and tenants about their rights. Two Akron housing nonprofits — Community Legal Aid and Fair Housing Contact Service — will release the report Monday.
thelandcle.org
Healthy Homes Initiative in West Park aims to boost city’s housing stock
The city of Cleveland-funded Healthy Homes Initiative has given many West Park residents the resources they need to improve their homes, properties, and quality of life. The program’s success is due in part to outreach by city staff housed at local community development corporations, according to residents and program leaders.
tri-c.edu
Tri-C President Michael Baston Tours Vía Sana
Tri-C to manage on-site job training center in new affordable housing complex. Cuyahoga Community College (Tri-C®) President Michael Baston was among a group of local leaders to get a first look at Vía Sana, Cleveland’s newest affordable housing complex on Monday, Aug. 1. The new building brings 72 affordable, one-, two- and three bedroom rental residences and a community services hub to the Clark-Fulton neighborhood on the city’s near west side.
First Look: Nubeigel opens in Cleveland Heights
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio — When Josh Admon made the move from Jerusalem to Northeast Ohio, he began his hunt for a place to open his new business. A baker by trade, and a long-time businessman, Admon wasn't quiet sure what his next venture would be. However, when he stumbled...
Plans underway to demolish PearlBrook shopping center to build a Sheetz
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Plans are underway to demolish the PearlBrook shopping center on the border of Cleveland and Parma to make way for a Sheetz gas station. The new gas station would sit on the northwest corner of Brookpark and Pearl roads — just south of Interstate 480 — and be built on the west side of the property, according to a site plan submitted to the Cleveland Planning Commission. The plan leaves space for “future development” on the north and east side of the parcel.
The voters spoke Tuesday, and they rejected Cuyahoga County Executive Armond Budish: Today in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Cuyahoga County Executive Armond Budish came in third in the Democratic State Central Committee Tuesday, sending a clear message that the county is ready for new leadership. We’re talking about the vote and its meaning on Today in Ohio. Listen online here. Editor Chris Quinn hosts...
Cuyahoga County announces $2 million in small business grants: Stimulus Watch
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Cuyahoga County will be spending $2 million of American Rescue Plan Act funding to support local small businesses. The Cuyahoga County Small Business Stimulus Grant Program, approved during a Tuesday county council meeting, would provide grants of up to $50,000 for local businesses that have fewer than 50 employees.
What does ‘nonprofit’ even mean in the medical world?
I don’t understand why University Hospitals and Cleveland Clinic advertise for patients and also ask for donations. If they have money for TV ads, how do they need donations?. What does ‘nonprofit’ even mean in the medical world?. Bonita Kale,. Euclid.
Cuyahoga County hosts back-to-school party with a purpose
Cuyahoga County hosted a family fun day Thursday to raise awareness about the programs available to help families thrive. It was a party in Public Square with a purpose.
Cleveland Jewish News
Medworks free vision clinic Aug. 6
Medworks’ free vision clinic in partnership with Cleveland Clinic’s Cole Eye Institute will take place from 7:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Aug. 6 at the Cole Eye Institute at 2022 E. 105th St. I building in Cleveland. To register, visit bit.ly/3QL1FYY.
New smart apartments in Lakewood for those with developmental disabilities
There is a new high-tech housing option in Lakewood for those with developmental disabilities.
Cuyahoga Exec Armond Budish shut out of Democratic State Central Committee seat: The Wake Up for Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022
Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. Showers and thunderstorms are likely this afternoon, and it will be warm, with highs in the mid- to upper-80s. The volatile weather remains likely overnight, with temps staying in the low 70s. Read more.
cleveland19.com
Neighbors want plan from city for landmark Cleveland street that’s in disrepair
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Hessler Court, the last wooden street in Cleveland, has fallen into disrepair and neighbors are asking the city for a timeline to get it fixed. “I feel sad,” said Laura Cyrocki, who’s lived on the street for 24 years. “I feel said, I feel frustrated and angry.”
Cuyahoga, several other Northeast Ohio counties, are in CDC's high community level for COVID-19
CLEVELAND — Several counties in Northeast Ohio are listed by the CDC as being at a 'high' community level for this week. Among the new counties on the list is Summit County, which the CDC reports has a COVID case rate of 200 per 100,000 residents as well as 11.1 new COVID-related hospital admissions per capita over the past seven days.
Should Cuyahoga County spend $219,000 on a dog park used by roughly ‘a dozen’ residents? Councilmembers say no: Stimulus Watch
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Two members of Newburgh Heights Village Council called for Cuyahoga County Council to reject their village’s request for $219,000 in federal COVID relief funds for improvements to a dog park, arguing that few people use the park, and the money is best spent elsewhere. Village councilmembers...
Cleveland Jewish News
HomeGoods opening in Harvard Park in Warrensville Heights
A HomeGoods store is opening in the former Bed Bath & Beyond in the Harvard Park shopping center at 4039 Richmond Road, Warrensville Heights. HomeGoods will be between DSW Footwear and an unknown tenant. Construction is underway, but an opening date is yet to be announced. HomeGoods is a home...
nypressnews.com
Some College, No Degree Get Another Chance in Northeast Ohio
For roughly 15,000 stopped out postsecondary students in northeast Ohio, institutional debt, acquired through unpaid tuition, or parking tickets, or student fees, has kept them from accessing their transcripts to re-enroll at a university. Now, those 15,000 individuals will get another chance at completing their degree. The Ohio College Comeback...
ideastream.org
Morning Headlines: Results from Ohio's unusual August primary are here ... and more
Here are your morning headlines for Wednesday, Aug. 3:. Could Akron vote in November on a civilian review board of its police?. Diebold Nixdorf reduces 2022 outlook, cites supply chain, inflation. DeWine says school safety issues go beyond shootings. Akron neighborhoods cancel National Night Out events, citing protests, safety concerns.
cleveland.com
Best donuts in Greater Cleveland, according to Yelp
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- When people say beauty comes in all shapes and sizes, we are pretty sure they are talking about donuts!. From the simple, glazed classic to the baked-filled-and-slathered creations of today’s gourmet shops, we guarantee you will be able to find a flavor or variety to satisfy your cravings.
